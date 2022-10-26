ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets vs. Bucks prediction: Take a shot on favored Milwaukee

By Stitches
 3 days ago

Still burning about the Bronx bummer, Joe from Brooklyn wants to clean house.

“Disgraceful. And Houston didn’t bother bringing their trash cans and buzzers! It’s time to whack the weeds. I don’t want to see Clarke Schmidt, Josh Donaldson, Aroldis Chapman, Jameson Taillon, Matt Carpenter, Domingo German or Frankie Montas in pinstripes come spring. You know what, add Giancarlo Stanton to the list, too.”

Are you sure that’s it, Joe? As long as the list is, you forgot Aaron Boone.

It was World Series champions or bust for Boone and the same goes for Steve Nash and the Nets. After “team first” guys Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving made it clear in the offseason they’d rather not play for Nash before waffling, a quick start for the Eggos is critical.

Betting on the NBA?

But are we really sure the Slim Reaper and the No Vax Whacker are all in? The Nets (1-2) visit Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and the Bucks (2-0) on Wednesday.

Take the Bucks (-4).

