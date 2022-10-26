Wednesday NBA player prop picks, predictions: Rockets vs. Jazz, Nets vs. Bucks

NBA Wednesday takes center stage tonight as we have a jam-packed schedule. We are targeting two games for player prop picks tonight: the Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz, and the Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks.

These four teams are on opposite ends of the spectrum. Two of them – Brooklyn and Milwaukee – have title aspirations, while Houston and Utah are hopeful of landing one of the two prized prospects for this year’s NBA Draft.

Below we breakdown two players to target for prop bets tonight’s NBA slate. Nets vs. Bucks tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, while the Rockets and Jazz begin at 9:00 p.m. ET.

When we talk 3-point props, we don’t want the Klay Thompsons of the world anymore, who only take the best of shots and constantly look to make the extra pass. Who we do want are the chuckers. The guys with the green light to take any shot they want on the court. For Houston, that guy is Kevin Porter Jr., who shot 19 times against Utah on Monday but oddly only four shots from beyond the arc.

The Jazz have come out of the gate hot, starting the season 3-1, but we all know this will end sooner rather than later. Look for Porter to come out hot against Utah tonight in an expected shootout.

You won’t be able to bet this guy at a value too much longer this season. Ben Simmons is having some issues with foul trouble, but that’s unlikely to really hurt him going forward. A talented player, Simmons can get a double-double with assists, rebounds, and points; a true swiss-army knife. The Bucks are allowing the ninth most rebounds to opposing point guards, so his 10+ rebound prop is also an excellent wager.

If you want to get a little riskier, a SGP on FanDuel of 10+ points (+182) and 10+ rebounds (+280) gives you odds of +682 . It takes the assists out of the equation, but an extra 8.92 percent of expected value is probably worth it. In a big game, Simmons is a fine bet at this number to get a double-double.