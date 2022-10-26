ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Solid in win

Love closed Friday's 132-123 overtime win over the Celtics with nine points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds in 21 minutes. Love failed to record at least seven rebounds for the first time this season, but his nine points marked his second-highest total through five contests. His production is creeping away from fantasy relevance, but the 34-year-old maintains a subtle impact off the bench for the Cavaliers. Cleveland holds a plus-19.7 point differential when Love is on the floor.
CBS Sports

Giants' Kenny Golladay: DNP on Thursday

Golladay (knee) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. With Kadarius Toney (hamstring) getting shipped to Kansas City on Thursday, Golladay now is the only injured wide receiver on the Giants' active roster. Golladay hasn't made any noticeable progress in his recovery from a knee injury, so a fourth DNP in a row seems likely Sunday at Seattle, especially with the team's Week 9 bye on the horizon.
