Texas architects help get El Paso convention business back on track

Hundreds of architects are descending on El Paso beginning Thursday as the Texas Society of Architects holds its annual convention in El Paso for the first time in 45 years.

It's the largest convention El Paso has drawn in four years.

About 1,500 architects, vendors and others are expected for the three-day event centered at the Downtown convention center.

That's about half the number of people the annual convention usually draws. But it still will be an economic boost for El Paso and a possible spark to lure other big conventions here as the convention industry slowly recovers from the pandemic shutdown, said Brooke Underwood, executive director of Visit El Paso, the city's tourism and convention marketing arm.

El Paso architect Edgar Lopez, director of the Texas Society of Architects' El Paso chapter, said the event is important for El Paso.

"It showcases the city and our culture," Lopez said. "A lot of architects don't know about this area."

Lopez, along with his business partner Bill Helm at the In Situ Architecture firm, played a major role in convincing the architects' group to hold its convention here.

Almost 30 tours, including two to Juárez, will show architects from Texas, New Mexico and Arizona the architectural and cultural essence of the El Paso area, Lopez said.

The convention tours range from bicycling through the Segundo Barrio to see the many colorful murals there to a walking tour of Downtown's new 19-story WestStar Tower. Several tours will look at historic buildings in Downtown and other neighborhoods, including two unique homes on Central El Paso's Rim Road designed and built by Mabel Welch, El Paso's first female architect. She designed and built about 1,200 El Paso homes over a 35-year period beginning in 1927, according to the convention schedule.

A host of speakers also are on the convention agenda, including keynote speaker Richard Rothstein, author of “The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America."

One reason the convention was brought to El Paso is to "show off the incredible work of architects here in El Paso and (show) all the changes happening in this area," of which many Texans are unfamiliar, Jennifer Briggs, the Texas Society of Architects chief executive officer, said in a statement.

The convention is drawing fewer people because the pandemic got association members out of the habit of going to conventions and also because El Paso is more difficult to get to than the other major Texas cities where the association usually holds its conventions, Briggs noted.

However, Visit El Paso's Underwood said the opening of several new hotels in El Paso, including the Hotel Paso Del Norte, which is the architects' convention headquarters hotel, also helped draw the architects' group and is helping get other conventions here. The convention center also has added upgrades, including new carpet and remodeled bathrooms, she said.

The American Planning Association Texas chapter's annual conference, held in El Paso last week, and nonprofit news organization Next City's Vanguard conference for urban leaders, held earlier this week, drew several hundred people, Underwood said.

About 150 people who help plan and market conventions, conferences and other meetings in Texas are expected to attend the Texas Connect conference in El Paso in mid-November, and will further help promote this area for conventions, Underwood said.

The last big convention in El Paso was in 2018 when the National Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association drew about 3,000 people, Underwood said.

The next big convention currently on El Paso's calendar is the Texas Democratic Party's state convention in 2024, which is expected to draw 8,000 to 14,000 people, she said.

