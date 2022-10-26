Fort Collins moves toward oil and gas regulations that would prevent new drilling in city

Proposed regulations would essentially leave zero space in city limits open to new drilling.

The rules would apply 2,000-foot setbacks to oil and gas wells near any occupiable buildings, not just residential or high-occupancy like the current codes.

The same 2,000-foot setback rules would apply to new developments going in near existing wells, including when they extend across arterial roads.

Rules would also require buffers for dry and abandoned wells.

There are only 10 active oil and gas wells in Fort Collins, but 17 in the city's growth management area and 261 in Larimer County.

That's not much compared to Weld County’s 18,353, more than a third of all of Colorado’s wells. But oil and gas regulation is an issue that Fort Collins City Council has directed staff to work on since 2019.

In April 2018, Colorado adopted a law that changed the way oil and gas development is regulated, required updates to state regulations and allowed local government authorities to adopt tighter regulations than those established by the state. Following that, Larimer County adopted “comprehensive regulations along with resources for regulatory compliance programs,” according to city documents.

Meanwhile, some in the Fort Collins community have expressed concerns about new oil and gas developments within city limits or city natural areas, largely because of traffic, leaks and spills, regional air quality and climate change impacts.

So in response to the changing regulations locally and community feedback, staff developed its own set of regulations for existing and new oil and gas facilities in Fort Collins. Those regulations were presented to City Council at a work session Tuesday night.

All in all, council members broadly showed support for the regulations and no concrete changes were suggested. Mayor Jeni Arndt told staff she felt they had “really thought it out well” and appreciated that their updates weren’t adding a high amount of regulations but adjusting and expanding what is in place.

Council members Tricia Canonico, Emily Francis, Susan Gutowsky, Shirley Peel and Kelly Ohlson also stated support for the draft regulations. Council member Julie Pignataro was absent from the work session.

New regulations would leave no space in city for new wells to be built

Current oil and gas regulations around setbacks and where wells could be built have left about 3% of city land and open space available for development, but the proposed changes for new facilities decrease that to about 0% availability.

Proposed changes to new well regulations include 2,000-foot setbacks from occupiable buildings, parks, trails or natural areas and would limit developments to industrial zone districts, which are intended to house “a variety of work processes and work places such as manufacturing, warehousing and distributing, indoor and outdoor storage, and a wide range of commercial and industrial operations,” according to the city’s land use code.

Very few, if any, land in city limits meets all these requirements, so the regulations would essentially prohibit new drilling. Cassie Archuleta, the city's air quality program manager who presented to council, said this isn't "a ban" on drilling in the city but uses zoning to make available surface area "highly restrictive."

Adding to the severity of the regulations, the 2,000-foot standard would leave no room for exceptions, differing from the state’s standard, which allows exemptions.

Existing wells largely regulated through regional, state rules

For some, stopping any additional wells from popping up isn’t enough. City staff said that even after impacts from new wells are “effectively eliminate(d)” through code changes, “there remains public concern about existing operations in an oil field in northeast of Fort Collins which partially extends into city limits.”

However, existing facilities in Larimer County became more tightly regulated back in August 2021 when county leadership passed perhaps the most stringent regulation in the state.

And new Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission rules went into place in April that allowed local jurisdictions to request “low or non-producing wells be ordered plugged and abandoned (reclaimed),” which could have big impact for Fort Collins as some wells have not been operational or have been low-producing for years, according to staff.

Because of tighter regional and state regulations, assistance with compliance enforcement and the pending adoption of the city’s new regulations that would limit new facilities, staff isn’t recommending the city adopt new regulations for existing facilities.

Ohlson expressed some concern around reliance on the state's and county’s involvement in city well issues, saying he historically “trusts the city 10 times more than the state or county when it comes to oil and gas.”

But staff were confident in the recommendation, saying the county has hired new staff and has new equipment and an intergovernmental agreement to investigate certain issues that arise. Archuleta added that while there has been some distrust in the past, “we've seen a lot of more enforcement activity than we used to” from the state level.

For example, in late August, Prospect Energy's Krause tank battery site near Fort Collins was ordered to be shut down by the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment because of repeated violations.

Reverse setback regulations likely to be expanded

In terms of reverse setbacks, staff is not suggesting an “overhaul” of the requirements but more small-scale changes based on the changing landscape, planning manager Rebecca Everette told council Tuesday.

Reverse setbacks address the distance at which new development can build from existing oil and gas facilities.

In Fort Collins, a buffer of at least 2,000 feet is required between existing oil and gas operations and new residential developments or high-occupancy buildings, which are things like playgrounds, parks or recreational fields. The city’s last approved buffers were smaller than this but were automatically raised when the state updated its setback regulations.

For plugged and abandoned wells, developers can apply for alternative compliance and get a 150-foot buffer if the well site is fully reclaimed and they agree to an initial site analysis and five years of monitoring.

Moving forward, city staff is recommending that council expand the 2,000-foot reverse setbacks to apply to all occupiable buildings, not just residential developments or high-occupancy buildings. They’re also recommending setbacks extend across arterial roadways, which is not currently the case.

The final suggested change is that the 150-foot setback for abandoned and plugged wells be extended to dry and abandoned wells to serve as an incentive for developers to work with well owners and plug the wells. Monitoring and analysis would still be required of these sites, too.

Council was pleased with these suggestions, namely that the buffers would extend past arterial roads. Gutowsky said the regulations made it feel like the city could “actually provide some safety” to developments near wells that could potentially be dangerous.

Arndt said she supports “the most monitoring and compliance” possible but expressed concern around legal risks of having setbacks near wells on private land. Staff said there are a couple of pathways available in that situation, including the developer working with the well owner or requesting a modification of standard, which would be a variance and reduction in setback requirement.

Council is set to vote on a first reading of adopting the new regulations on Dec. 6.

Molly Bohannon covers Fort Collins city government for the Coloradoan. Follow her on Twitter @molboha or contact her at mbohannon@coloradoan.com. Support her work and that of other Coloradoan journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.