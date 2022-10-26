Stony Point man indicted on attempted murder charge in hammer attack that preceded police chase

NEW CITY − A Stony Point man who led police on a chase earlier this month that ended when he crashed on Interstate 84 in Newburgh has been indicted on charges including attempted murder for the alleged attack that preceded the pursuit.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh announced Wednesday that a county grand jury had indicted Todd Humphrey, 46, of Stony Point, on charges including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

Walsh said the case began when Clarkstown police officers responded to the Tappan Zee Hotel in West Nyack around 5 a.m. on Oct. 17 for reports of a woman screaming.

The responding officers found a woman with substantial cuts on her head. The woman told the officers that while she was using the shower, her boyfriend began striking her in the head with what appeared to be a hammer.

She was able to escape the room and was helped by hotel staff, who called 911.

Walsh said Humphrey left the hotel before police officers arrived, and an alert was issued to area police, giving them a description of Humphrey and his vehicle.

State police located Humphrey in Putnam County, and he led them on a chase from there to Interstate 84. The pursuit ended in Orange County when Humphrey crashed his vehicle and was taken into custody.

Humphrey was arraigned before Rockland County Court Judge Larry J. Schwartz on the indictment charges and is being held without bail at Rockland County Jail pending his next court appearance on Nov. 15.

"The actions of the defendant on that day were brutal and showed no regard for the life of the victim," Walsh said in a statement released by his office. "The defendant will now be held accountable for his alleged criminal actions."

An attorney for Humphrey could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and the Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @MikeRandall845