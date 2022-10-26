ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Jake’s Take Sports Podcast: Talkin’ Tygers Week 11 vs Ontario

By Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago

It is back! Season 3 of the Jake's Take Sports Podcast is officially underway.

In Season 3 Episode 12 of the Jake's Take Sports Podcast, host Jake Furr, sports reporter for the Mansfield News Journal, sits down with Mansfield Senior head football coach Chioke Bradley, defensive coordinator Sean Adams and offensive coordinator Jacob Owens to talk about the Tygers' Week 10 win over Madison and what to expect from the team in Week 11 against Ontario.

For all episodes of the Jake's Take Sports Podcast, click here.

About the host: Jake Furr is the sports reporter at the Mansfield News Journal. He was hired at the NJ in January 2018. Before the NJ, he spent time at the Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum and the Norwalk Reflector from 2015-2017. He can be reached via email at jfurr@gannett.com, by call or text at 740-244-9934 or on Twitter at @JakeFurr11.

