WPMI
ALEA: Atmore woman killed in single vehicle crash in Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, has claimed the life of an Atmore woman. Patricia Allen Helton, 57, was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned. Helton...
New York Fashion alleged robber arrested, found at Wind Creek Casino: Atmore Police
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was taken into custody by Atmore Police for alleged robbery and assault at New York Fashions on North Main Street in Atmore. Paul McReynolds, 58, was charged with First Degree Robbery, Assault First Degree and Unlawful Imprisonment First Degree. WKRG News 5 reported previously that APD responded to […]
WSFA
Arrest made after Monday shooting turns deadly in Selma
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder following a deadly shooting Monday in Selma, according to the Dallas County District Attorney’s office. According to DA Michael Jackson, Selma police arrested Javoris Tyrese Ladson, 23, Tuesday, the day after a shooting in the...
WSFA
‘Please come forward’: Families seek justice in 2017 Butler County double homicide
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the families of Ladarious Lymon and Ja’von Banks, emotions are still high five years after their murders. The two 22-year-old men were fatally shot in 2017. Deputies discovered their bodies inside of a vehicle along Airport Road in Butler County. On this horrific...
Wilcox County still seems to want to be first at everything last
I knew it would be an issue from the start. From the initial moment the decision was made back in March of 2020 to shut the whole country down for 14 days in an attempt to slow the spread of Coronavirus, I knew, like many knew, that it would eventually be a problem.
Council shuts down new apartment project in Crestview, still has legs at County level
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview City Council voted unanimously Monday night to deny an annexation for Airport Road that would clear a pathway for a new apartment development. The Grand Reserve LLC developing group had plans to propose a 192-unit apartment complex at Airport Rd and Houston Ln. The developer representing the project said […]
wdhn.com
Death row inmate is attempting to challenge his guilty conviction
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man on death row convicted of killing 3 people at Teasers’ Gentlemen’s Club is trying to challenge his conviction. Ryan Petersen returned to a Houston County Courtroom, after serving almost 6 years at Holman Prison in Atmore, Alabama. Two new attorneys...
Andalusia Star News
Local businesses named finalists for Alabama Business of Year
Andalusia’s Town and Country Boutique and Taylor Linen Services have each been named finalists in the Alabama Small Business of the Year Awards. Finalists were selected from nominations made by local Alabama chambers of commerce. Alabama chambers had the opportunity to nominate one member small business for each award category. Awards will be presented in the following categories: emerging business (in business fewer than 5 years), small business 1-10 employees, small business 11-50 employees, or small business 51-100 employees.
The Citizen Online
Monroeville, Alabama
About 15 years ago, I was zipping down I-65 South, headed toward a press convention that was being held on the Alabama coast. A mile ahead, I saw an exit sign: Monroeville, Alabama. I hesitated, perhaps two seconds, then barely hit the brakes and slung off the interstate for a black top, gentle road that would lead me to one of the most renowned towns in the South.
ssrnews.com
Hot Mic Catches Cole Discussing Rezoning Requests, Making Payoff Allegation
During last night’s Santa Rosa County rezoning meeting District 2 Commissioner Bob Cole engaged in a phone call while the meeting’s broadcast was live. Cole was overheard discussing three rezoning requests in his district and making an allegation that hush money was paid in connection to one of them.
atmorenews.com
Obituaries, week of October 26, 2022
Mr. Johnny Ray Burkett, Sr., age 64, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Pensacola, Fla. He was a lifelong resident of Atmore, Ala. and a member of Westside Baptist Church. He was employed with Masland Carpets with forty-two years of service. He was an avid Alabama Football Fan and always loved going to the Smoky Mountains. He had a love for gospel and country music, especially Johnny Cash. He had a heart of gold and was a faithful church goer. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, was an avid tootsie roll eater, and he enjoyed drinking a good cup of coffee.
The Extra Point Player of the Week: Morgan Sanders of Zion Chapel
JACK, Ala. (WDHN) — Week nine’s Extra Point Player of the Week is Zion Chapel’s senior running back Morgan Sanders. In the Rebels’ 22-16 victory over Abbeville Sanders rushed for 136 yards on 34 carries. He found the endzone twice and added a two point conversion. In the air he was 2/3 for 42 yards. […]
Jackson 6-foot-3 senior Naomi Jones commits to Alabama women’s basketball
Jackson High senior Naomi Jones committed to play her college basketball at the University of Alabama on Thursday morning. The multi-time Class 4A first-team All-State selection averaged 15.4 points, 11 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the 24-4 Aggies a year ago. She also had 107 blocks. “Naomi is an exceptional...
atmorenews.com
51 years of ‘faithful service’
A special service was held Sunday morning, October 23, at Atmore First Assembly of God as members and visitors honored Pastors Don and Sara Davis for “51 Years of Faithful Service and Dedicated Ministry.”. The couple began their ministry in Sylacauga, Ala., serving from 1974 to 1987. Then they...
Alabama man killed when his car flips, then is struck by 18-wheeler
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday when his car overturned and then was struck by a semi-trucck. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, state troopers reported. The wreck killed an Andalusia man. William D. Feagin, 60. Feagin was fatally injured after the 2015 Hyundai Sonata he was...
