Conecuh County, AL

WPMI

ALEA: Atmore woman killed in single vehicle crash in Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, has claimed the life of an Atmore woman. Patricia Allen Helton, 57, was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned. Helton...
ATMORE, AL
WSFA

Arrest made after Monday shooting turns deadly in Selma

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder following a deadly shooting Monday in Selma, according to the Dallas County District Attorney’s office. According to DA Michael Jackson, Selma police arrested Javoris Tyrese Ladson, 23, Tuesday, the day after a shooting in the...
SELMA, AL
Andalusia Star News

Local businesses named finalists for Alabama Business of Year

Andalusia’s Town and Country Boutique and Taylor Linen Services have each been named finalists in the Alabama Small Business of the Year Awards. Finalists were selected from nominations made by local Alabama chambers of commerce. Alabama chambers had the opportunity to nominate one member small business for each award category. Awards will be presented in the following categories: emerging business (in business fewer than 5 years), small business 1-10 employees, small business 11-50 employees, or small business 51-100 employees.
ANDALUSIA, AL
The Citizen Online

Monroeville, Alabama

About 15 years ago, I was zipping down I-65 South, headed toward a press convention that was being held on the Alabama coast. A mile ahead, I saw an exit sign: Monroeville, Alabama. I hesitated, perhaps two seconds, then barely hit the brakes and slung off the interstate for a black top, gentle road that would lead me to one of the most renowned towns in the South.
MONROEVILLE, AL
atmorenews.com

Obituaries, week of October 26, 2022

Mr. Johnny Ray Burkett, Sr., age 64, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Pensacola, Fla. He was a lifelong resident of Atmore, Ala. and a member of Westside Baptist Church. He was employed with Masland Carpets with forty-two years of service. He was an avid Alabama Football Fan and always loved going to the Smoky Mountains. He had a love for gospel and country music, especially Johnny Cash. He had a heart of gold and was a faithful church goer. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, was an avid tootsie roll eater, and he enjoyed drinking a good cup of coffee.
ATMORE, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point Player of the Week: Morgan Sanders of Zion Chapel

JACK, Ala. (WDHN) — Week nine’s Extra Point Player of the Week is Zion Chapel’s senior running back Morgan Sanders. In the Rebels’ 22-16 victory over Abbeville Sanders rushed for 136 yards on 34 carries. He found the endzone twice and added a two point conversion. In the air he was 2/3 for 42 yards. […]
JACK, AL
atmorenews.com

51 years of ‘faithful service’

A special service was held Sunday morning, October 23, at Atmore First Assembly of God as members and visitors honored Pastors Don and Sara Davis for “51 Years of Faithful Service and Dedicated Ministry.”. The couple began their ministry in Sylacauga, Ala., serving from 1974 to 1987. Then they...
ATMORE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
