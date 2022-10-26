An Alabama man pretending to be a student at Stanford University was found to have been living in campus dormitories for nearly 10 months, according to university officials. William Curry, from Vestavia Hills, was removed from campus on Thursday after a resident assistant for Crothers Hall found the man living in the basement of the dorm, the Stanford Daily reported. Resident assistants at Crothers Hall told the student newspaper that Curry posed as a sophomore studying pre-med and falsely claimed he was recruited to the Stanford men’s track and field team in 2020.

STANFORD, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO