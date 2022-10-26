Read full article on original website
Here are 5 Birmingham-area high school games to watch for AHSAA playoff Week 1
Here are five games to watch in the Birmingham area for Week 1 of the Alabama High School Athletic Association football playoffs. The complete schedule follows. CLASS 7A: HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE (7-3) AT FLORENCE (8-2) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Braly Municipal Stadium, Florence. Last week: No. 5 Hewitt-Trussville had an open date...
UAB basketball runs amok in easy exhibition win over Mississippi College
The season opener for the UAB basketball team is still a week away from tipping off but Jordan “Jelly” Walker and Trey “The Mayor” Jemison, along with a host of newcomers, made their intentions known in UAB’s preseason exhibition. The Blazers emptied the bench and...
Vestavia Hills High School graduate posed as Stanford student, reportedly lived in dorm for 10 months
A Vestavia Hills High School graduate posed as a Stanford University student for 10 months, living at several college dorms while harassing female students, according to media reports. William Curry, a 2021 graduate of Vestavia Hills High School, was removed from Stanford last week after it was revealed he lived...
Birmingham woman flying high (to Portugal!) after competing on ‘The Price Is Right’
Korliss Datcher radiated excitement during her Tuesday appearance on “The Price Is Right,” and who could blame her?. The Birmingham woman won a trip to Portugal -- a prize worth more than $9,000 -- on the Nov. 1 episode of the CBS game show. Datcher, an athletic director...
How did an Alabama man get away with pretending to be a Stanford student?
An Alabama man pretending to be a student at Stanford University was found to have been living in campus dormitories for nearly 10 months, according to university officials. William Curry, from Vestavia Hills, was removed from campus on Thursday after a resident assistant for Crothers Hall found the man living in the basement of the dorm, the Stanford Daily reported. Resident assistants at Crothers Hall told the student newspaper that Curry posed as a sophomore studying pre-med and falsely claimed he was recruited to the Stanford men’s track and field team in 2020.
Alabama man dies after car leaves roadway
A man has died after his car hit a ditch and turned over in Morgan County on Saturday. Christopher T. Hill, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2002 Dodge Ram ran off the road, hit a ditch, and overturned at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
$50 million Carraway amphitheater is ‘going to transform’ Birmingham’s Northside, Norwood residents say
For James Clark, the plan for an amphitheater on the former Carraway Hospital site in Norwood has been four years in the making. Clark was Norwood neighborhood president when developers pitched the proposal for an amphitheater and multi-family housing on the site. But the plan was eventually nixed by the...
Alabama woman charged with boarding school bus, spitting on driver she thought yelled at child
A woman who allegedly boarded a Decatur school bus last month and had an altercation with the driver who she thought was yelling at her child was arrested Monday and charged with four misdemeanors. Decatur resident Amanda Michelle Goins, 37, was arrested by Decatur police and booked into the Morgan...
Alabama man held on $1 million bond in murder of missing man
Marshall County authorities have charged an Albertville man with murder in connection with the death of a man who was reportedly missing for about a month. Sheriff Phil Sims today said Christopher Stracener was served with a warrant for the murder of James Tracy Denson on Oct. 24. Stracener, 50,...
3 killed in separate Jefferson County traffic crashes on Friday, including 2 pedestrians
Three people were killed in traffic crashes in Jefferson County on Friday, including two pedestrians who were struck in separate incidents. The first wreck happened at 3:53 a.m. in the 200 block of Woodard Road in Midfield. Authorities said 39-year-old Dominique Ledre Monroe was on a public road when he was hit.
Starbucks in north Alabama becomes second in state to unionize, employees say
Workers at a Starbucks in north Alabama were victorious Tuesday in its fight to unionize, more than two months after the initial tally in the union election resulted in a tie, according to advocates. “As of 3:30 today Starbucks Store 66182 of Scottsboro, Alabama is officially the second unionized Store...
57-year-old man killed in crash on I-59/20 in Birmingham
A crash on Interstate 59/20 Tuesday night in Birmingham left one person dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as William Hall Jr. He was 57 and lived in Fultondale. The two-vehicle crash happened at 10:45 p.m. on I-59/20 southbound at the 31st Street exit. Authorities...
Birmingham woman set to ‘Come on down!” on ‘The Price is Right’
Korliss Datcher of Birmingham can teach psychology, coach athletics and offer tips for maximum enjoyment at Disney parks. But can she correctly guess the prices of merchandise (perhaps a car, a refrigerator or a set of living room furniture) and win prizes on TV?. Fans of “The Price Is Right”...
Birmingham man dies 8 days after parking lot shooting at Woodlawn Chevron
A man shot at a Woodlawn gas station more than a week ago has died. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Marcello Hopson of Birmingham. He was 43. The gunfire rang out at 10:06 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. Hopson was in a vehicle at the...
Election 2022: Here’s a look at contested congressional and legislative races in Madison County
This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe,. Madison County voters will go to the polls on Tuesday. In addition to statewide offices, residents will cast their ballots in the 5th Congressional District race and legislative races. Here is a list of the contested races on the ballot in Madison County:
Trussville City Schools Superintendent Pattie Neill resigns, to be paid until October 2023
Trussville City Schools Superintendent Pattie Neill has resigned from her post amid a “death notebook scandal” gripping the district after the school board unanimously voted to accept the resignation and amend her contract Tuesday night. An attorney for Neill, whose contract was to run until June 30, 2026,...
Alabama man faces charges of dogfighting, animal cruelty
A Lauderdale County man has been charged in a dogfighting investigation. WAAY is reporting that Lemarcus Dewayne Ricks, 38, faces 17 counts of dogfighting and 68 counts of second-degree animal cruelty. Ricks turned himself into the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on Friday and was released on $119,000 bond. Earlier...
Decatur police investigating double homicide
Decatur police this morning are investigating an apparent double homicide. A police spokesperson said officers are currently at a crime scene in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street Southeast. Officers responded to a call of a burglary in progress at the address around 2 a.m. They arrived to find two...
BJCC agrees to fund Birmingham amphitheater, moving plan closer to goal
A planned $50 million Birmingham amphitheater got another piece of its funding put in place this week, according to BJCC officials. The BJCC board of directors met on Monday and voted to approve a funding agreement between the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center Authority to support the construction of a new outdoor amphitheater in North Birmingham. The proposed amphitheater that will anchor the $300 million Star at Uptown development on the former campus of the shuttered Carraway Methodist Medical Center.
2 suspects jailed on capital murder charges in Woodlawn gas station parking lot homicide
Two suspects, including a teenager, are in the Jefferson County Jail without bond after being charged with capital murder in the shooting of a 44-year-old man at a Woodlawn gas station, police said Tuesday. Jeremy Lee Hawkins, 18, and 24-year-old Jason Martez Johnson, both of Birmingham, were initially charged with...
