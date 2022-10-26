ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison, AL

AL.com

How did an Alabama man get away with pretending to be a Stanford student?

An Alabama man pretending to be a student at Stanford University was found to have been living in campus dormitories for nearly 10 months, according to university officials. William Curry, from Vestavia Hills, was removed from campus on Thursday after a resident assistant for Crothers Hall found the man living in the basement of the dorm, the Stanford Daily reported. Resident assistants at Crothers Hall told the student newspaper that Curry posed as a sophomore studying pre-med and falsely claimed he was recruited to the Stanford men’s track and field team in 2020.
STANFORD, CA
Alabama man dies after car leaves roadway

A man has died after his car hit a ditch and turned over in Morgan County on Saturday. Christopher T. Hill, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2002 Dodge Ram ran off the road, hit a ditch, and overturned at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
57-year-old man killed in crash on I-59/20 in Birmingham

A crash on Interstate 59/20 Tuesday night in Birmingham left one person dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as William Hall Jr. He was 57 and lived in Fultondale. The two-vehicle crash happened at 10:45 p.m. on I-59/20 southbound at the 31st Street exit. Authorities...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Election 2022: Here’s a look at contested congressional and legislative races in Madison County

This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe,. Madison County voters will go to the polls on Tuesday. In addition to statewide offices, residents will cast their ballots in the 5th Congressional District race and legislative races. Here is a list of the contested races on the ballot in Madison County:
MADISON COUNTY, AL
Alabama man faces charges of dogfighting, animal cruelty

A Lauderdale County man has been charged in a dogfighting investigation. WAAY is reporting that Lemarcus Dewayne Ricks, 38, faces 17 counts of dogfighting and 68 counts of second-degree animal cruelty. Ricks turned himself into the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on Friday and was released on $119,000 bond. Earlier...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Decatur police investigating double homicide

Decatur police this morning are investigating an apparent double homicide. A police spokesperson said officers are currently at a crime scene in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street Southeast. Officers responded to a call of a burglary in progress at the address around 2 a.m. They arrived to find two...
DECATUR, AL
BJCC agrees to fund Birmingham amphitheater, moving plan closer to goal

A planned $50 million Birmingham amphitheater got another piece of its funding put in place this week, according to BJCC officials. The BJCC board of directors met on Monday and voted to approve a funding agreement between the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center Authority to support the construction of a new outdoor amphitheater in North Birmingham. The proposed amphitheater that will anchor the $300 million Star at Uptown development on the former campus of the shuttered Carraway Methodist Medical Center.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham, AL
