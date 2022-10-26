Read full article on original website
Feeding San Diego prepares for the holidays, while providing relief to families facing food insecurity
SAN DIEGO — With the holidays coming up, Feeding San Diego is working to provide relief to families experiencing food insecurity, while facing challenges of it’s own. "Families are making hard choices, it’s impossible to afford everything right now for some families based on the cost of living here." said Carissa Casares, with Feeding San Diego.
The city of San Diego received $2.45 million in funds to help people living in encampments in the East Village
The city of San Diego received $2.45 million in state funds to serve 50 individuals living in encampments in the East Village area of downtown San Diego. A total of eight communities received a total of $48 million in grants to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts to serve approximately 1,461 unsheltered people, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Thursday.
Nativity Prep Academy to hold open house for prospective students
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nativity Prep Academy is a private-independent, all-scholarship Catholic middle school and college-preparatory program for young men and women from low-income families who represent the first generation to graduate from college. The school aims to break the cycle of generational poverty by developing their students and...
SDSU Student finds her passion for music management with local rapper
When Casey Atherton started her freshman year at San Diego State University, she did not know she would be working as an assistant on the management team for a new, local San Diego rapper named Take45. Atherton originally entered SDSU as an undeclared undergraduate and switched to communication as her...
Federal program helps Californians behind on their water bills
SAN DIEGO — Along with rising inflation, Californians are also seeing their water bills increase as well, partially driven by the ongoing drought. As a result, many San Diegans are behind on their water bills, some owing more than three thousand dollars. Help is available, through a federal program...
Kelley Martinez focuses campaign for sheriff on homelessness and crime
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Kelly Martinez is running to be sheriff of San Diego in the 2022 Midterm Elections. . Undersheriff Kelly Martinez joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of her campaign. Martinez is the first female to serve as...
Winner of $38M SuperLotto prize sold at San Diego 7/11 comes forward
SAN DIEGO — Someone has come forward to claim the prize money for a $38 million dollar SuperLotto Plus jackpot. The 7-11 store on Spruce Street in San Diego sold the winning ticket but until late Friday afternoon, everyone thought the deadline had come and gone. The claimant came...
San Diego Weekend Guide: Oct. 28-30 – Halloween Edition
Boo! Did you in, right? Tripped over nothing because we startled you so much! No? Sigh. Well, this San Diego weekend, there are scares a-plenty to be had, of the mild eeek! variety all the way to bringing the big screams. And since Halloween is Monday, wear that costume all...
This San Marcos Halloween House is creeping out the neighborhood
SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – Halloween is just a few days away and some San Diegans are showing their holiday spirit!. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski took us inside a creepy Halloween House in San Marcos live on Good Evening San Diego to help get you in the Halloween spirit. This...
Newsom throws support behind Measure D: Allowing project labor agreements
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom recently threw his support behind San Diego’s Measure D to eliminate the city’s ban on the use of Project Labor Agreements. If passed, Measure D would amend San Diego’s municipal code to allow the city to use project labor agreements on construction projects. This would make the city eligable for state funding and financial assistance, but would make it harder for small contracting companies to compete locally.
San Diego County approves homeless prevention policy
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a data analytics policy on Tuesday that can help connect county employees connect unsheltered people to services, and evaluate whether a person is at-risk of homelessness. Board Chairman Nathan Fletcher proposed the comprehensive integrated data system, and the creation of a...
Pedestrian deaths lead to push for better infrastructure in National City
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – National City has dealt with numerous untimely deaths due to poor street planning, pedestrian awareness, and lack of bike safety infrastructure. Now, the community and local leaders are pushing for equitable mobility for all through efforts like the Vision Zero policy, which is based off of the practices of bike and pedestrian reliant countries in Scandinavia.
San Diego City Council candidate Kent Lee (D): I support the Trash Tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The race for San Diego City Council’s District 6 seat is heating up, as two Democrat candidates campaign to replace Chris Cate, the only Republican councilmember who is now termed out. Kent Lee is a first-generation Asian American, who says he’s driven by a...
4 Stabbed at Halloween Party in San Diego’s Stockton Neighborhood
Three men and a woman were stabbed Saturday in the Stockton neighborhood of San Diego while standing in the street talking after leaving a Halloween party, police said. At 2:11 a.m. Saturday, the victims were confronted by another group who attended the party in the 100 block of 31st Street, said Officer D. O’Brien of the San Diego Police Department.
Toast Gastrobrunch Shutters In San Diego's North County
The veteran restaurateur behind Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza has shuttered his morning-focused Toast Gastrobrunch concept in San Diego's North County. Sami Ladeki began his restaurant empire in 1989 with the opening of his first Sammy's Woodfired Pizza in downtown La Jolla. Ladeki also once operated Roppongi Japanese restaurant in La Jolla and had two branches of Pisco Rotisserie & Cevicheria in San Diego. After Pisco closed in Carlsbad in 2018, Ladeki replaced the Peruvian restaurant concept with brunch-inspired Toast Gastrobrunch, which opened in early 2019. Ladeki subsequently launched a similar concept dubbed Toasted Gastrobrunch in the Green Valley area of Las Vegas, which has a second branch in the process of opening in Oceanside, CA.
3 San Diego cities among ‘Best Places to Celebrate Halloween’
Californians apparently love Halloween. In fact, they love it so much, several California cities are considered among the best places in the U.S. to celebrate the holiday, according to a new study. The study was conducted by SmartAsset, an online hub for consumer finance information. The website compared 146 cities across the nation and scored […]
Worst flu season in a decade predicted this winter
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – New data from the CDC shows that the U.S. has not seen a flu season this severe in nearly a decade. Flue season has been starting early in cities and communities across the nation, with hospitalizations worse than usual for this time of year. So...
Gov. Newsom Backs Measure D to End San Diego’s 2012 Ban on PLA’s in Construction
Gov. Gavin Newsom threw his support behind San Diego’s Measure D Thursday, on the Nov. 8 ballot, to eliminate the city’s ban on the use of Project Labor Agreements. The deals, PLAs as they are known, would govern city construction projects. PLAs are agreements between contractors and labor...
Ashley Kim, GS ’26, Has Passed Away
General Studies student Ashley Kim has passed away, according to emails from Dean Lisa Rosen-Metsch and Dean Cristen Kromm sent to the Columbia community this afternoon. On Friday afternoon, Dean Lisa Rosen-Metsch and Dean Cristen Kromm informed Columbia students that Ashley Kim, a GS student, passed away this week. The full text of the email can be found below.
San Diego girl says social media companies preyed on her and led her along a path of self-destruction
SAN DIEGO — Through her zombie-like digital search for likes, fueled by the green glow radiating from her smartphone, tablet, and computer, 11-year-old "Jennay" lost herself, or found a person she never knew could be inside of her. Jennay, who will remain anonymous because she is a minor, said...
