ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chulavistatoday.com

The city of San Diego received $2.45 million in funds to help people living in encampments in the East Village

The city of San Diego received $2.45 million in state funds to serve 50 individuals living in encampments in the East Village area of downtown San Diego. A total of eight communities received a total of $48 million in grants to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts to serve approximately 1,461 unsheltered people, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Thursday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Nativity Prep Academy to hold open house for prospective students

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nativity Prep Academy is a private-independent, all-scholarship Catholic middle school and college-preparatory program for young men and women from low-income families who represent the first generation to graduate from college. The school aims to break the cycle of generational poverty by developing their students and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Aztec

SDSU Student finds her passion for music management with local rapper

When Casey Atherton started her freshman year at San Diego State University, she did not know she would be working as an assistant on the management team for a new, local San Diego rapper named Take45. Atherton originally entered SDSU as an undeclared undergraduate and switched to communication as her...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Newsom throws support behind Measure D: Allowing project labor agreements

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom recently threw his support behind San Diego’s Measure D to eliminate the city’s ban on the use of Project Labor Agreements. If passed, Measure D would amend San Diego’s municipal code to allow the city to use project labor agreements on construction projects. This would make the city eligable for state funding and financial assistance, but would make it harder for small contracting companies to compete locally.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego County approves homeless prevention policy

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a data analytics policy on Tuesday that can help connect county employees connect unsheltered people to services, and evaluate whether a person is at-risk of homelessness. Board Chairman Nathan Fletcher proposed the comprehensive integrated data system, and the creation of a...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Pedestrian deaths lead to push for better infrastructure in National City

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – National City has dealt with numerous untimely deaths due to poor street planning, pedestrian awareness, and lack of bike safety infrastructure. Now, the community and local leaders are pushing for equitable mobility for all through efforts like the Vision Zero policy, which is based off of the practices of bike and pedestrian reliant countries in Scandinavia.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
sandiegoville.com

Toast Gastrobrunch Shutters In San Diego's North County

The veteran restaurateur behind Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza has shuttered his morning-focused Toast Gastrobrunch concept in San Diego's North County. Sami Ladeki began his restaurant empire in 1989 with the opening of his first Sammy's Woodfired Pizza in downtown La Jolla. Ladeki also once operated Roppongi Japanese restaurant in La Jolla and had two branches of Pisco Rotisserie & Cevicheria in San Diego. After Pisco closed in Carlsbad in 2018, Ladeki replaced the Peruvian restaurant concept with brunch-inspired Toast Gastrobrunch, which opened in early 2019. Ladeki subsequently launched a similar concept dubbed Toasted Gastrobrunch in the Green Valley area of Las Vegas, which has a second branch in the process of opening in Oceanside, CA.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

3 San Diego cities among ‘Best Places to Celebrate Halloween’

Californians apparently love Halloween. In fact, they love it so much, several California cities are considered among the best places in the U.S. to celebrate the holiday, according to a new study. The study was conducted by SmartAsset, an online hub for consumer finance information. The website compared 146 cities across the nation and scored […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Worst flu season in a decade predicted this winter

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – New data from the CDC shows that the U.S. has not seen a flu season this severe in nearly a decade. Flue season has been starting early in cities and communities across the nation, with hospitalizations worse than usual for this time of year. So...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bwog

Ashley Kim, GS ’26, Has Passed Away

General Studies student Ashley Kim has passed away, according to emails from Dean Lisa Rosen-Metsch and Dean Cristen Kromm sent to the Columbia community this afternoon. On Friday afternoon, Dean Lisa Rosen-Metsch and Dean Cristen Kromm informed Columbia students that Ashley Kim, a GS student, passed away this week. The full text of the email can be found below.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy