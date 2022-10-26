ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsideHook

Comments / 0

Related
PopCrush

Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far

Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
The Guardian

Kanye West reportedly no longer a billionaire as companies cut ties

In the span of two weeks, Kanye West has lost his talent representation, connections to major fashion houses and other lucrative relationships over recent anti-Black and antisemitic comments. As sports brand Adidas ended its estimated €250m partnership with West on Tuesday, reportedly costing the Black American rapper his billionaire status,...
iheart.com

Kanye West Is Being Sued By A Miami Studio For $145k

If you're on the internet, you're probably already aware of all the backlash Kanye West is getting online. But, in case you're unaware, here's a rundown of everything going on. On top of all of this, it's now come out that Kanye is being sued by a Miami studio for...
MIAMI, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West’s Donda Academy Banned From Upcoming High School Tournament

Kanye West’s words are now affecting the basketball players at Donda Academy. Kanye West has made some inflammatory comments about a plethora of topics as of late, and it has led to some big consequences. These days, it seems like Ye is being dropped by everybody. For instance, Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown just left Donda Sports, while Adidas is officially dropping Kanye’s Yeezy brand.
UPI News

Talent agency drops Kanye West over anti-Semitic rants

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- One of Hollywood's largest talent agencies has cut ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, over recent anti-Semitic outbursts in interviews, and on Twitter and Instagram. Creative Artists Agency dropped West as a client earlier this month, according to a CAA representative who did...
KHYL V101.1

Kanye West Loses Billionaire Status After Multiple Brands Cut Ties With Him

Ye is truly feeling the affects of the hateful rhetoric he's been repeating over the past few weeks. On Tuesday, October 25, Forbes reported that the rapper formerly known as Kanye West is no longer a billionaire. According to the publication, Ye was worth $2 billion before his anti-Semitic tirade across multiple platforms. Once he expressed his opinions on the Jewish community, George Floyd's death and made other offensive comments, Ye began to lose several key business relationships with Balenciaga, his talent agency CAA, JPMorgan Chase and most recently adidas. Since those partnerships were obliterated, Ye officially lost his billionaire status.
InsideHook

Tom Brady’s Divorce Announcement Followed His Mascot Announcement

On Friday morning, Tom Brady took to social media to announce that he and Gisele Bündchen had divorced “after much consideration.” In an Instagram story, Brady provided a brief message along with a request that their privacy be respected. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with...
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy