Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far
Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
Kanye West's hits keep coming: Here are the companies that have cut ties with him
Companies from Balenciaga to CAA to Adidas have cut ties with Ye amid antisemitic tirades. Now his Donda Academy is closing until next school year.
Yeezy, owned by Ye, aka Kanye West, cut ties to JPMorgan before 'White Lives Matter,' antisemitism controversy
JPMorgan Chase is severing ties with Yeezy Brands, owned by Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West. The bank sent Ye a letter on Sept. 20, weeks before he mired himself in controversy after wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Paris fashion show and writing antisemitic social media posts.
Everything 50 Cent Has Said About Kanye West After Antisemitic Ban
50 Cent has urged fellow rapper Ye to "ride off into the sunset," following his antisemitic comments and reports of admiration for Hitler.
Kanye West reportedly no longer a billionaire as companies cut ties
In the span of two weeks, Kanye West has lost his talent representation, connections to major fashion houses and other lucrative relationships over recent anti-Black and antisemitic comments. As sports brand Adidas ended its estimated €250m partnership with West on Tuesday, reportedly costing the Black American rapper his billionaire status,...
Kanye West Is Being Sued By A Miami Studio For $145k
If you're on the internet, you're probably already aware of all the backlash Kanye West is getting online. But, in case you're unaware, here's a rundown of everything going on. On top of all of this, it's now come out that Kanye is being sued by a Miami studio for...
Kanye West’s Donda Academy Banned From Upcoming High School Tournament
Kanye West’s words are now affecting the basketball players at Donda Academy. Kanye West has made some inflammatory comments about a plethora of topics as of late, and it has led to some big consequences. These days, it seems like Ye is being dropped by everybody. For instance, Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown just left Donda Sports, while Adidas is officially dropping Kanye’s Yeezy brand.
Talent agency drops Kanye West over anti-Semitic rants
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- One of Hollywood's largest talent agencies has cut ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, over recent anti-Semitic outbursts in interviews, and on Twitter and Instagram. Creative Artists Agency dropped West as a client earlier this month, according to a CAA representative who did...
Kanye West Loses Billionaire Status After Multiple Brands Cut Ties With Him
Ye is truly feeling the affects of the hateful rhetoric he's been repeating over the past few weeks. On Tuesday, October 25, Forbes reported that the rapper formerly known as Kanye West is no longer a billionaire. According to the publication, Ye was worth $2 billion before his anti-Semitic tirade across multiple platforms. Once he expressed his opinions on the Jewish community, George Floyd's death and made other offensive comments, Ye began to lose several key business relationships with Balenciaga, his talent agency CAA, JPMorgan Chase and most recently adidas. Since those partnerships were obliterated, Ye officially lost his billionaire status.
Peloton will no longer play Kanye West songs as it becomes the latest company to distance itself from the rapper
Peloton is the latest to distance itself, saying it has “indefinitely paused” playing West’s music in newly produced streaming workout classes. The company has also stopped recommending previous classes that used his music, though it has not removed those from its catalog. The decision comes after West,...
Kanye West’s brutal antisemitic comments leave children without school as Donda Academy closes
Rapper and businessman Kanye West, also known as Ye, has been under serious scrutiny over the last few days for making insensitive antisemitic comments. The latest domino to fall is West’s Donda Academy in Simi Valley, California, which is closing for the rest of the school year, per ESPN.
George Floyd's Family Considering Kanye West Lawsuit, Lawyer Says
The family of George Floyd, the Black man who was killed by law enforcement in Minneapolis, Minnesota in May 2020, is considering suing Kanye West after the rapper spread a conspiracy theory claiming that Floyd died by fentanyl instead of the police brutality. The Grammy-winning hip hop star and fashion...
Tom Brady’s Divorce Announcement Followed His Mascot Announcement
On Friday morning, Tom Brady took to social media to announce that he and Gisele Bündchen had divorced “after much consideration.” In an Instagram story, Brady provided a brief message along with a request that their privacy be respected. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with...
Aaron Donald of Rams cuts ties with Kanye West's Donda Sports
One of the biggest names in sports associated with Kanye West’s Donda Sports has cut ties with the organization. The controversial rapper made antisemitic comments and Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams will not be part of such rhetoric. Per the social media account of Aaron and Erica...
Jaylen Brown gets real on decision to leave Kanye West’s Donda Sports
This past offseason, Jaylen Brown decided to pair up with Kanye West and join his newly founded Donda Sports group. Just a few months after, though, Brown has opted to cut ties with Donda Sports group and West amid the backlash West has received for openly making anti-semetic comments in an interview.
