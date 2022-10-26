Read full article on original website
Flyers claim former Islanders top prospect off waivers
The Philadelphia Flyers claimed Kieffer Bellows off waivers from the New York Islanders, giving the team a new young forward to add to the lineup. Bellows has played in just a single game so far this season. After making sure they added quite a bit of toughness in the offseason,...
Sabres unlikely to trade for disgruntled Hurricanes defesneman?
Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams was clear this week that the team might make a move to add some defensive depth in the wake of injuries to Mattias Samuelsson and Henri Jokiharju. The executive said it wouldn’t be a big move though, striking some of the top names off the speculation board. One that remained was Ethan Bear given his situation with the Carolina Hurricanes.
New York Rangers agree to terms with Ben Harpur
The New York Rangers are adding a little defensive depth, agreeing to terms with Ben Harpur after his solid showing in the minor leagues. Harpur had been playing with the Hartford Wolf Pack on a PTO but will convert that into a one-year NHL contract. If the team wants him to remain in the AHL, he’ll have to clear waivers today.
Kings recall former first-round pick
The Los Angeles Kings announced Saturday that they have recalled young forward Rasmus Kupari from the Ontario Reign, their AHL affiliate. Having 22 out of a maximum 23 players on its NHL roster, no corresponding move had to be made to bring Kupari up. The former first-round pick by Los Angeles has yet to play in the NHL this season.
Canucks place D (concussion) Travis Dermott on LTIR, D Riley Stillman on IR
The Vancouver Canucks are still chasing their first win of their season, and now it looks like that chase has been made more difficult. The team has announced that defenseman Travis Dermott has been placed on long-term injured reserve, while defenseman Riley Stillman, who the team recently acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks, has been placed on injured reserve.
Canucks acquire C Jack Studnicka in trade with Bruins
It’s been a busy day in Vancouver. Not only have the Vancouver Canucks placed a player on long-term injured reserve and another on regular injured reserve, but they have also completed a trade. As first reported by TSN’s Darren Dreger, the Vancouver Canucks have acquired center Jack Studnicka from...
Here's the latest on San Jose Sharks team direction
Despite hiring a new front office and new head coach, this season has started off as more of the same for the San Jose Sharks organization. The Mike Grier/David Quinn era is off to a 3-8-0 start, leading many to wonder if the organization’s original goal to return to contention with their current core remains a realistic possibility. It now seems that the Sharks’ front office might agree with that sentiment, as TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported on TSN’s Insider Trading program reports that the Sharks have “let it be known that they are willing to listen on pretty much every player on their roster” other than Tomas Hertl.
Senators' Artem Zub out with upper-body injury
One of the most underrated parts of the Ottawa Senators rebuild might be the acquisition of Artem Zub, an undrafted defenseman out of the KHL. After signing in 2020, Zub has become one of the team’s most reliable players at any position, even at times ahead of Thomas Chabot (at least in the defensive end).
Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger exits Saturday's game with lower body injury
A serious bit of concerning news came out of the first game on Saturday’s schedule, with the Dallas Stars tweeting that netminder Jake Oettinger was questionable to return to their game against the New York Rangers with a lower body injury. It’s not apparent when Oettinger suffered the injury, and he was replaced in the game by Scott Wedgewood with 13:37 remaining in the second period. Luckily for the team, he was healthy enough to return for the third period but did not play, staying on the bench while Wedgewood continued.
Bruins' Brad Marchand ready to make season debut
It was all a ruse, apparently. After telling reporters just Wednesday that Brad Marchand wasn’t ready to return, head coach Jim Montgomery informed reporters including Conor Ryan of the Boston Sports Journal that the veteran winger will indeed play Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings. Marchand won’t travel with the team for Friday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets as the Bruins ease him into the lineup.
Canucks acquire disgruntled defenseman from Hurricanes
The Vancouver Canucks just got their first win of their season Thursday night, and their front office remains busy. After acquiring Jack Studnicka from the Boston Bruins, the team completed another trade. As first reported by ESPN’s Kevin Weekes, (with additional details from The Athletic’s Thomas Drance), the Canucks acquired...
A deep dive into the Minnesota Wild's salary-cap situation
Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front office changes.
Sabres considering depth addition after injuries on defense
The Buffalo Sabres lost Mattias Samuelsson and Henri Jokiharju within a few days of each other, suddenly robbing their defensive group of much of its depth. The good news, as general manager Kevyn Adams told reporters including Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News, is that while Samuelsson will miss several weeks, he will not need surgery. Jokiharju meanwhile is week-to-week with a fracture from taking a puck to the face.
Veteran goalie Devan Dubnyk retires at 36
After trying his hand on the television side of things in the playoffs, veteran goaltender Devan Dubnyk has decided that it’s time to commit to that role. The 36-year-old confirmed to Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press that he has hung up his skates and has joined the NHL Network where he made his regular season debut with them on Thursday night.
