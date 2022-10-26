Despite hiring a new front office and new head coach, this season has started off as more of the same for the San Jose Sharks organization. The Mike Grier/David Quinn era is off to a 3-8-0 start, leading many to wonder if the organization’s original goal to return to contention with their current core remains a realistic possibility. It now seems that the Sharks’ front office might agree with that sentiment, as TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported on TSN’s Insider Trading program reports that the Sharks have “let it be known that they are willing to listen on pretty much every player on their roster” other than Tomas Hertl.

6 HOURS AGO