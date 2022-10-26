Read full article on original website
Why are Republicans who helped write the reforms now challenging Ohio high court oversight?
How can House Speaker Bob Cupp and Senate President Matt Huffman possibly justify their actions on gerrymandering? Per your Oct. 15 article, ”GOP legislative leaders appeal gerrymandering decision to SCOTUS”, Huffman and other Republicans “helped write the 2018 amendment to the Ohio Constitution which specifically gave the Ohio Supreme Court authority to enforce anti-gerrymandering rules contained in the reform.” This amendment was passed overwhelmingly by Republicans and Democrats by nearly 75%.
Republican Ohio Supreme Court justice candidates outraise Democrats in weeks before Nov. 8 election
COLUMBUS, Ohio -The three Republicans running for seats on the Ohio Supreme Court recently raised $800,787, compared to the Democratic candidates’ haul of $468,340, new campaign finance reports show. The reports covered contributions to the candidates from Oct. 1 to Oct. 19. The reports due Thursday were the last...
New report finds dangerous chemicals in Ohio oil and gas wells
Oil and gas companies are using potentially harmful "forever" chemicals in Ohio wells and may be hiding others thanks to trade secret laws, according to a study from a physicians group that monitors threats to human health. Over the course of several years, the U.S. EPA provided thousands of documents...
Former President Trump coming back to Ohio to hold a rally
VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The 45th president of the United States will be holding a rally in support of a candidate the night before the Nov. 8 election. According to a release, President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in support of Republican U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance on Monday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m.
Donald Trump, JD Vance plan rally in Southwest Ohio ahead of midterm election
VANDALIA, Ohio — Former President Donald Trump will attend a rally in Southwest Ohio for Senate candidate JD Vance. Trump and Vance will speak at the Wright Bros. Aero Inc. at Dayton International Airport Monday, Nov. 7. According to a release, Trump will deliver remarks in support of his "unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda."
Letter: Tim Ryan is the right choice for US Senate in Ohio
Tim Ryan would make a great United States senator to represent Ohio. He is both pro-worker and pro-business. Tim Ryan has served in the U.S. Congress since 2003 and has been a leader in efforts to strengthen manufacturing in Ohio. He has promoted policies that help American manufacturers lead the world in new technologies. He has proposed trade policies that allow American companies to be able to compete on a level playing field. ...
JD Vance films ad showing him cooking breakfast for his family in someone else’s kitchen
Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance has recorded a new television advertisment that features him cooking breakfast for his family in someone else’s kitchen. The campaign manager for Mr Vance’s Democratic opponent Rep Tim Ryan, Dave Chase, tweeted a screenshot from the new advertisement next to a picture of what he claims is actually Mr Vance’s kitchen.
Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says
Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. It’s part […] The post Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Former President Trump holding rally in Dayton day before Election; Rep Ryan’s camp responds
VANDALIA — Former President Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, is coming to the Miami Valley for a political rally on November 7th, one day before Election Day, his political action committee, Save America, announced Wednesday evening. The event will take place at Wright Brothers Aero...
Tim Ryan outraises J.D. Vance, blowing out state record, in final pre-election fundraising period for Ohio’s U.S. Senate race
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Even as he’s called for greater investments in his race from national Democrats, Rep. Tim Ryan is entering the final phase of the U.S. Senate race with a huge fundraising advantage over J.D. Vance, his Republican opponent. From Oct. 1-19, Ryan raised $9 million and...
Don’t shortchange J.D. Vance. Ohio needs a GOP senator.
Regarding your Oct. 16 endorsement, “Tim Ryan for the U.S. Senate,” missing from the attempt to paint Tim Ryan as a hands-across-the-aisle moderate is a simple fact: The radical left has hijacked the Democratic Party. Don’t believe it? Ask Ryan, who has done everything in his power to...
Who’s funding Ohio’s U.S. Senate race?
Earlier this month, federal candidates turned in campaign finance reports covering their fundraising and spending from June to September. In the U.S. Senate race, Democrat Tim Ryan continues to outstrip his Republican opponent J.D. Vance. But Vance has been able to blunt that advantage significantly thanks to outside spending by Republican groups. Vance made significant […] The post Who’s funding Ohio’s U.S. Senate race? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
