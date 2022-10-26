ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Why are Republicans who helped write the reforms now challenging Ohio high court oversight?

How can House Speaker Bob Cupp and Senate President Matt Huffman possibly justify their actions on gerrymandering? Per your Oct. 15 article, ”GOP legislative leaders appeal gerrymandering decision to SCOTUS”, Huffman and other Republicans “helped write the 2018 amendment to the Ohio Constitution which specifically gave the Ohio Supreme Court authority to enforce anti-gerrymandering rules contained in the reform.” This amendment was passed overwhelmingly by Republicans and Democrats by nearly 75%.
Former President Trump coming back to Ohio to hold a rally

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The 45th president of the United States will be holding a rally in support of a candidate the night before the Nov. 8 election. According to a release, President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in support of Republican U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance on Monday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m.
Letter: Tim Ryan is the right choice for US Senate in Ohio

Tim Ryan would make a great United States senator to represent Ohio. He is both pro-worker and pro-business. Tim Ryan has served in the U.S. Congress since 2003 and has been a leader in efforts to strengthen manufacturing in Ohio. He has promoted policies that help American manufacturers lead the world in new technologies. He has proposed trade policies that allow American companies to be able to compete on a level playing field. ...
Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says

Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. It’s part […] The post Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Who’s funding Ohio’s U.S. Senate race?

Earlier this month, federal candidates turned in campaign finance reports covering their fundraising and spending from June to September. In the U.S. Senate race, Democrat Tim Ryan continues to outstrip his Republican opponent J.D. Vance. But Vance has been able to blunt that advantage significantly thanks to outside spending by Republican groups. Vance made significant […] The post Who’s funding Ohio’s U.S. Senate race? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
