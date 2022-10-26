ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KOMU

Free day-long STEM camp inspires students to pursue learning and discovery

COLUMBIA - STEM Cubs, a free day-long camp open to local elementary and middle school students, is designed to inspire students to appreciate science, learning and discovery. “In one sentence, I would say the goal of STEM clubs is to make STEM engagement and STEM learning fun for any kid at any level at any age,” said Jenn Brown, the University of Missouri’s Director of Access and Outreach Initiatives.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia police investigating incident where MU officer discharged weapon

The Columbia Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Friday that involved an MU police officer discharging their weapon. The officer has since been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is finished, according to a news release from the MU Police Department on Saturday . An MU officer...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Parent speaks out after Mexico cancels school for online threat

MEXICO − Classes were canceled at Mexico Middle School and Mexico High School Friday after Snapchat screenshots of a shooting threat spread through the community. School officials said Friday an individual who made the threat has been identified. The Mexico Public Safety Department confirmed a juvenile was detained but did not elaborate any further.
MEXICO, MO
KOMU

Rock Bridge volleyball falls a set short of state semifinals

Rock Bridge volleyball came about as close as possible to securing a trip to the MSHSAA Class 5 state semifinals Saturday in Springfield. The Bruins won the first and fourth sets of their state quarterfinal match at Kickapoo, but the Chiefs held on in the fifth set to win 3-2 (19-25, 25-19, 27-25, 25-27, 15-12) and punch their ticket to Cape Girardeau.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

One Jefferson City couple is changing the meaning of trick or treat

JEFFERSON CITY- Andrea Spillars and her husband, Harold Kirbey, dress up as former president of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, and his wife, Mary Todd Lincoln, for Halloween. It all started in 2007 when the couple visited the Lincoln museum in Springfield, Illinois. "He [Harold] was standing next to this...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

California man identified as victim in Kearney deadly bridge collapse

KEARNEY - The Clay County Sheriff's Office has identified the construction worker who was killed in a bridge collapse in Kearney on Wednesday. Connor R. Ernst, 22, of California, Missouri, has been identified as the victim. Contractors were pouring concrete on the Shady Grove Bridge at Northeast 148th Street when...
KEARNEY, MO
KOMU

Ben Arnet live from Rock Bridge

Friday Night Fever: Playoff highlights and scores from around mid-Missouri. High school football playoffs are underway. Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Battle set for rematch with Capital City in win-or-go-home game

On Sept. 2, Capital City paid a visit to Battle for a Central Missouri Activities Conference matchup. The Cavaliers, who had not previously beaten Battle, won the tightly contested matchup 41-32. The Spartans (2-7) get another shot at Capital City on Friday. This time, they will meet up in Jefferson...
TOPEKA, KS
KOMU

Downtown Columbia businesses participate in The District's 'Halloweenie'

COLUMBIA - The District is back this year with its annual Halloweenie trick-or-treating event, where participating downtown Columbia businesses hand out candy. “We like to refer to it as the cutest day of the year,” executive director of The District Nickie Davis said. “It’s just troops of kids and their parents trick-or-treating from one of our small businesses to the next, and it’s just a ton of fun.”
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Family and football: Cousins take on the playoffs for Rock Bridge

Over the past few weeks, twin towers have taken the field for Rock Bridge’s offense — quarterbacks Sam Kaiser and Brady Davidson. The two signal-callers are closer to twins than one might think. They are first cousins. Kaiser and Davidson, standing at 6-foot-6 and 6-foot-5, respectively, form one...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Mizzou adds defensive line help with commitment of Serigne Tounkara

COLUMBIA - During homecoming weekend the Missouri Football team had 2023 three-star defensive end prospect Serigne Tounkara on an official visit to Mizzou. On Wednesday the Clear Springs, Texas native committed to Drinkwitz and the Tigers. Tounkara is a 6'3, 240 lb strong side defensive end. Various recruiting websites have...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Suspect in 1984 rape, attempted murder case set to appear in court

COLUMBIA - After years of investigation, police say advanced DNA technology helped identify James Frederick Wilson as a suspect in a 1984 rape and attempted murder case in Columbia. Boone County's Prosecuting Attorney, Roger Johnson, filed felony charges against Wilson on Tuesday, including rape and first-degree assault. Wilson, 59, is...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Mizzou soccer falls to South Carolina, look ahead to next season

COLUMBIA - Missouri Soccer (5-8-4) visited South Carolina Thursday needing at least a draw for a chance to make it to the SEC Tournament in Pensacola, FL. The Tigers fell to the Gamecocks 2-0. With the loss and a Texas A&M win, the Tigers will miss the last spot for the SEC Tournament.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Local organizations provide support for families as inflation causes financial strain

COLUMBIA – Organizations in Boone County are stepping up to provide resources for families as inflation continues to cause financial strain. In a first for 2022, the United States economy posted a period of positive growth this fiscal quarter. The gross domestic product (GDP) for the period increased to 2.6% – this was higher than the Dow Jones’ forecast of 2.3%.
BOONE COUNTY, MO

