KOMU
Free day-long STEM camp inspires students to pursue learning and discovery
COLUMBIA - STEM Cubs, a free day-long camp open to local elementary and middle school students, is designed to inspire students to appreciate science, learning and discovery. “In one sentence, I would say the goal of STEM clubs is to make STEM engagement and STEM learning fun for any kid at any level at any age,” said Jenn Brown, the University of Missouri’s Director of Access and Outreach Initiatives.
KOMU
Columbia police investigating incident where MU officer discharged weapon
The Columbia Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Friday that involved an MU police officer discharging their weapon. The officer has since been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is finished, according to a news release from the MU Police Department on Saturday . An MU officer...
KOMU
Parent speaks out after Mexico cancels school for online threat
MEXICO − Classes were canceled at Mexico Middle School and Mexico High School Friday after Snapchat screenshots of a shooting threat spread through the community. School officials said Friday an individual who made the threat has been identified. The Mexico Public Safety Department confirmed a juvenile was detained but did not elaborate any further.
KOMU
Return of horse carriage rides to The District brings excitement and concern
BOONE COUNTY − Horse-drawn carriages will return to Columbia this holiday season. The return is designed to bring more tourism into The District, according to its executive director Nickie Davis. But as horse carriage rides return, it does not come without some concerns. "I think the horse-drawn carriages are...
KOMU
Father, son convicted of assaulting person after dispute over Pokemon Go game in 2018
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) -- A St. Louis County jury convicted father and son Robert and Angelo Matteuzzi Wednesday of assaulting someone in Kirkwood Park in 2018 after an argument over a mobile video game. Prosecutors argued that the Matteuzzis and the victim were competing in the mobile Pokemon...
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Rock Bridge rolls Hickman 42-0 in Providence Bowl rematch
Rock Bridge utilized the bag of tricks, with plenty of gadget plays, in their blowout win over Hickman 42-0 to advance to the District Semi-Finals. Cullen Snow intercepted three passes in the win.
KOMU
Rock Bridge volleyball falls a set short of state semifinals
Rock Bridge volleyball came about as close as possible to securing a trip to the MSHSAA Class 5 state semifinals Saturday in Springfield. The Bruins won the first and fourth sets of their state quarterfinal match at Kickapoo, but the Chiefs held on in the fifth set to win 3-2 (19-25, 25-19, 27-25, 25-27, 15-12) and punch their ticket to Cape Girardeau.
KOMU
One Jefferson City couple is changing the meaning of trick or treat
JEFFERSON CITY- Andrea Spillars and her husband, Harold Kirbey, dress up as former president of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, and his wife, Mary Todd Lincoln, for Halloween. It all started in 2007 when the couple visited the Lincoln museum in Springfield, Illinois. "He [Harold] was standing next to this...
KOMU
Fulton man charged with child enticement after photos, text exchanges with 13-year-old
COLUMBIA - A Fulton man was arrested by Columbia police Wednesday on suspicion of child enticement. Cory Rickabaugh, 51, is charged with enticement of a child, a felony. CPD said Rickabaugh allegedly had numerous sexually explicit conversations and exchanged images with a victim under 15 years old. According to a...
KOMU
California man identified as victim in Kearney deadly bridge collapse
KEARNEY - The Clay County Sheriff's Office has identified the construction worker who was killed in a bridge collapse in Kearney on Wednesday. Connor R. Ernst, 22, of California, Missouri, has been identified as the victim. Contractors were pouring concrete on the Shady Grove Bridge at Northeast 148th Street when...
KOMU
Ben Arnet live from Rock Bridge
Friday Night Fever: Playoff highlights and scores from around mid-Missouri. High school football playoffs are underway. Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights.
KOMU
Battle set for rematch with Capital City in win-or-go-home game
On Sept. 2, Capital City paid a visit to Battle for a Central Missouri Activities Conference matchup. The Cavaliers, who had not previously beaten Battle, won the tightly contested matchup 41-32. The Spartans (2-7) get another shot at Capital City on Friday. This time, they will meet up in Jefferson...
KOMU
Downtown Columbia businesses participate in The District's 'Halloweenie'
COLUMBIA - The District is back this year with its annual Halloweenie trick-or-treating event, where participating downtown Columbia businesses hand out candy. “We like to refer to it as the cutest day of the year,” executive director of The District Nickie Davis said. “It’s just troops of kids and their parents trick-or-treating from one of our small businesses to the next, and it’s just a ton of fun.”
KOMU
Family and football: Cousins take on the playoffs for Rock Bridge
Over the past few weeks, twin towers have taken the field for Rock Bridge’s offense — quarterbacks Sam Kaiser and Brady Davidson. The two signal-callers are closer to twins than one might think. They are first cousins. Kaiser and Davidson, standing at 6-foot-6 and 6-foot-5, respectively, form one...
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: North Callaway advances to the district semifinals after a 38-28 win over Tolton
Behind a three touchdown performance by quarterback Braydn O'Neal, the North Callaway Thunderbirds moved on to the Class 2 District 2 semifinals after defeating the Tolton Trailblazers by 10 points. North Callaway will travel to Blair Oaks to face the undefeated Falcons in the next round. Fifth-seeded North Callaway (7-3)...
KOMU
Mizzou adds defensive line help with commitment of Serigne Tounkara
COLUMBIA - During homecoming weekend the Missouri Football team had 2023 three-star defensive end prospect Serigne Tounkara on an official visit to Mizzou. On Wednesday the Clear Springs, Texas native committed to Drinkwitz and the Tigers. Tounkara is a 6'3, 240 lb strong side defensive end. Various recruiting websites have...
KOMU
Suspect in 1984 rape, attempted murder case set to appear in court
COLUMBIA - After years of investigation, police say advanced DNA technology helped identify James Frederick Wilson as a suspect in a 1984 rape and attempted murder case in Columbia. Boone County's Prosecuting Attorney, Roger Johnson, filed felony charges against Wilson on Tuesday, including rape and first-degree assault. Wilson, 59, is...
KOMU
Mizzou soccer falls to South Carolina, look ahead to next season
COLUMBIA - Missouri Soccer (5-8-4) visited South Carolina Thursday needing at least a draw for a chance to make it to the SEC Tournament in Pensacola, FL. The Tigers fell to the Gamecocks 2-0. With the loss and a Texas A&M win, the Tigers will miss the last spot for the SEC Tournament.
KOMU
Nonprofit takes steps to care for those suffering from homelessness in rural mid-Missouri
MEXICO - The Audrain County Shelter Resource Coalition (ACSRC) is taking action in helping care for those who need shelter in rural areas like Mexico. ACSRC has always offered a shelter during the winter months but is now in the process of opening transitional housing units for people to stay in year-round.
KOMU
Local organizations provide support for families as inflation causes financial strain
COLUMBIA – Organizations in Boone County are stepping up to provide resources for families as inflation continues to cause financial strain. In a first for 2022, the United States economy posted a period of positive growth this fiscal quarter. The gross domestic product (GDP) for the period increased to 2.6% – this was higher than the Dow Jones’ forecast of 2.3%.
