I want to know the motive!! Autistic 19 year old stabbed to death and 8 people being charged, no reason to hide motive.
This is freaking awful! Why?! I think we deserve to hear a motive. That young man's life was taken to soon. In such a tragic way. I cant imagine his fear. 8! 8 people! When I heard 7 the other day I was in disbelief now 8! I just can't! I have a few children very near and dear to my heart and I cant say that I'd wait for the justice system with the faith i have in them! I so hope his family and true friends get the justice and peace they all deserve!
this world is getting worse and the generation of children today is bad the law. system is not right and parents have no rights so kids do what they want it's horrible guns drugs and gangs is bad
