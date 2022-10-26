Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen suspended for 2 games
NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Friday for high-sticking Boston Bruins forward David Krejci a night earlier. Rasmussen was assessed a minor penalty for high-sticking midway through the second period in the Red Wings'...
Michael Rasmussen to have hearing with Department of Player Safety
The Detroit Red Wings might be missing one of their big forwards for a little while, as Michael Rasmussen will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety today. The meeting stems from a collision between the Red Wings forward and Boston Bruins forward David Krejci, where Rasmussen’s stick came down on the side of Krejci’s head.
Flyers claim former Islanders top prospect off waivers
The Philadelphia Flyers claimed Kieffer Bellows off waivers from the New York Islanders, giving the team a new young forward to add to the lineup. Bellows has played in just a single game so far this season. After making sure they added quite a bit of toughness in the offseason,...
FOX Sports
Hughes scores to back Vanecek, Devils beat Avalanche 1-0
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes scored on power play early in the third period and Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves for his first shutout with New Jersey in the Devils' 1-0 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. The Devils won for the fifth time in six...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: Reality Check in Detroit
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
Sabres unlikely to trade for disgruntled Hurricanes defesneman?
Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams was clear this week that the team might make a move to add some defensive depth in the wake of injuries to Mattias Samuelsson and Henri Jokiharju. The executive said it wouldn’t be a big move though, striking some of the top names off the speculation board. One that remained was Ethan Bear given his situation with the Carolina Hurricanes.
New York Rangers agree to terms with Ben Harpur
The New York Rangers are adding a little defensive depth, agreeing to terms with Ben Harpur after his solid showing in the minor leagues. Harpur had been playing with the Hartford Wolf Pack on a PTO but will convert that into a one-year NHL contract. If the team wants him to remain in the AHL, he’ll have to clear waivers today.
Canucks acquire C Jack Studnicka in trade with Bruins
It’s been a busy day in Vancouver. Not only have the Vancouver Canucks placed a player on long-term injured reserve and another on regular injured reserve, but they have also completed a trade. As first reported by TSN’s Darren Dreger, the Vancouver Canucks have acquired center Jack Studnicka from...
Yardbarker
Islanders rout Hurricanes, stay perfect on PK
Josh Bailey scored a go-ahead goal in his 1,000th NHL game as the New York Islanders beat the host Carolina Hurricanes 6-2 on Friday night in Raleigh, N.C. Brock Nelson posted two third-period goals, while Oliver Wahlstrom and Matt Martin scored earlier for the Islanders, who've won back-to-back games. Zach Parise had a short-handed empty-net goal.
Report: Cubs Open to Extending Judge a Five-Year Deal
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly interested in signing slugger Aaron Judge if they can get him on a five-year deal.
Kings recall former first-round pick
The Los Angeles Kings announced Saturday that they have recalled young forward Rasmus Kupari from the Ontario Reign, their AHL affiliate. Having 22 out of a maximum 23 players on its NHL roster, no corresponding move had to be made to bring Kupari up. The former first-round pick by Los Angeles has yet to play in the NHL this season.
Yardbarker
Vancouver Canucks acquire defenseman Ethan Bear from the Carolina Hurricanes
The Hurricanes will also be sending AHL player Lane Pederson to Vancouver and will retain $400,000 of Bear’s salary. Bear is signed to a one-year contract earning him $2,200,000 this season. The Hurricanes will receive a 2023 5th-round pick. The move is the second trade made by the Canucks...
Yardbarker
Christian Dvorak's hat trick helps Canadiens stymie Blues
Christian Dvorak scored a third-period hat trick as the visiting Montreal Canadiens rallied past the St. Louis Blues 7-4 on Saturday night. Cole Caufield scored twice, Nick Suzuki and a goal and three assists and Juraj Slafkovsky also scored for the Canadiens, who erased a 3-1 deficit while winning for the fourth time in six games.
FOX Sports
Rangers score 3 in 3rd as Stars lose Oettinger in 6-3 defeat
DALLAS (AP) — Zac Jones and Julien Gauthier scored 19 seconds apart in the third period after Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger exited with an injury, and the New York Rangers beat the Stars 6-3 on Saturday. Vincent Trocheck had two goals, including the last in a three-goal third period...
Yardbarker
Zac Jones scores tiebreaking goal as Rangers knock off Stars
Zac Jones scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period to help the New York Rangers notch a 6-3 victory over the host Dallas Stars on Saturday afternoon. Vincent Trocheck scored twice and added an assist for the Rangers, who snapped a four-game losing streak. Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad (two...
Senators' Artem Zub out with upper-body injury
One of the most underrated parts of the Ottawa Senators rebuild might be the acquisition of Artem Zub, an undrafted defenseman out of the KHL. After signing in 2020, Zub has become one of the team’s most reliable players at any position, even at times ahead of Thomas Chabot (at least in the defensive end).
Here's the latest on San Jose Sharks team direction
Despite hiring a new front office and new head coach, this season has started off as more of the same for the San Jose Sharks organization. The Mike Grier/David Quinn era is off to a 3-8-0 start, leading many to wonder if the organization’s original goal to return to contention with their current core remains a realistic possibility. It now seems that the Sharks’ front office might agree with that sentiment, as TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported on TSN’s Insider Trading program reports that the Sharks have “let it be known that they are willing to listen on pretty much every player on their roster” other than Tomas Hertl.
Bruins' Brad Marchand ready to make season debut
It was all a ruse, apparently. After telling reporters just Wednesday that Brad Marchand wasn’t ready to return, head coach Jim Montgomery informed reporters including Conor Ryan of the Boston Sports Journal that the veteran winger will indeed play Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings. Marchand won’t travel with the team for Friday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets as the Bruins ease him into the lineup.
Yardbarker
Blues’ Perron Decision Being Tested Early
St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong made a difficult decision this offseason. Evaluating a team that had exploded the season prior offensively but struggled in front of its own net, he had to choose between two unrestricted free agents (UFAs) to keep on his team. One was a relative newcomer, Nick Leddy, whom Armstrong acquired from the Detroit Red Wings in the closing minutes of the trade deadline. The other was a beloved fan favorite, David Perron, who had played for five different NHL teams at that point in his career but only ever signed a contract with the Blues.
Yardbarker
Wild carrying momentum as Red Wings come back to earth
The Minnesota Wild have looked better on the road than in their home arena this season. They'll continue their current trip with a visit to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. Minnesota began the season with four consecutive home games and lost the first three before pulling out an overtime win against Vancouver. The Wild then embarked on a five-game road trip and collected five points during the first three stops.
