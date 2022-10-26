ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill gives his best answers about injured ankle

By George Robinson, Nashville Tennessean
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill addressed his health Wednesday, but was reticent in going into detail about how severe the sprain to his right ankle is as the Titans prepare to play at the Houston Texans.

"It's an ankle sprain and I'll leave it at that," Tannehill said.

When the questions about his ankle continued, Tannehill jokingly asked if anyone could see where this was going.

"You can keep trying or we can go on to Houston, whatever you guys want to do," Tannehill said to laughter.

Tannehill suffered a right ankle injury in last week's game against the Indianapolis Colts . He was evaluated in the team's medical tent shortly after teammate and right tackle, Nicholas Petit-Frere, fell on Tannehill from behind. Tannehill returned to lead the Titans to a 19-10 victory . Tannehill was in a walking boot after the game.

The Titans quarterback did not practice Wednesday, along with full back Tory Carter (neck), defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle) and linebacker Rashad Weaver (back). Linebacker Bud Dupree (hamstring) and center Ben Jones (knee) were limited Wednesday along with five other Titans, according to the team's injury report .

"I'm just doing everything I can in the training room, here, at home and all types of treatments," Tannehill added. "I'm just trying to stay on top of it as much as I can and give my body the best chance to go."

Tannehill's durability hasn't been a question since he arrived in Nashville. Last week's game was a franchise-record 49th straight start and Tannehill seemed optimistic about his chances for No. 50.

"(I'm) better than I was after the (Colts) game so we're heading in the right direction," Tannehill said. "We got a little ways to go but I've been better, I've been worse but we're heading in the right direction."

Titans coach Mike Vrabel also felt confident in Tannehill's ability to be ready for the Texans (1-4-1) on Sunday (noon, CBS). Vrabel said Monday Tannehill was progressing but also expressed the importance of Tannehill remaining mentally sharp.

"I think it would be the same for any position," Vrabel said. "I think you try to take advantage of the meeting time and preparation, watching practice or communicating. Whatever the plan is this week to prepare I know that Ryan will do everything that he can."

If Tannehill is ruled out, rookie Malik Willis will get his first start at quarterback in a key AFC South game in an effort to extend the four-game win streak for the Titans (4-2).

"That's what they were trying to build as soon as the season started," Willis said. "Build a routine regardless of what role you play on the team and I feel like I just try to keep it the same and try to stay on that routine and prepare myself."

The Titans' offense hasn't exactly lit up the first seven weeks. Tennessee ranks 31st in passing yards (1,103) and 30th in completions (96). But the Titans also have mixed and matched its receiving corps to deal with injuries. Tennessee signed Chris Conley off the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad on Tuesday while placing receiver Kyle Phillips on injured reserve.

A Georgia product, Conley has 2,807 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns during his NFL career and brings experience along with a 6-foot-3, 205-pound frame. Conley spent time in the AFC South with Jacksonville and Houston.

"He's made plays," Tannehill said about Conley's time with the Jags and Texans from 2019-22 . "I remember him standing out, and his name and making plays so as he comes in and gets accustomed to what we're trying to do here, what we're trying to accomplish, we'll see how he fits in our system in the best position possible and start trying to get him the ball."

