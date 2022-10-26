Read full article on original website
Vicksburg Post
NO BONES ABOUT IT: Vicksburg couple turns 12-foot Home Depot skeleton into neighborhood icon
Guarding Fostoria’s 2500 block is a sight so grotesque and surprising that it’s stirred up quite the polarized public opinion over the last year: The 12-foot Home Depot skeleton, Skelly, with his custom holiday wardrobe. Owned by Vicksburg residents Rob and Teresa Barnett, the reason the skeleton has...
Vicksburg Post
FACES OF THE FLOODS: 91-year-old South Delta man reflects on lifetime of running from water
When Fitler native Percy Chocolate is asked how many floods he’s lived through in the South Mississippi Delta, his answer is, “All of them.”. Born in 1931 and now a healthy 91 years old, he’s not far off from the truth. The only flood he missed is the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927. What floods he didn’t see with his own eyes, now clouded with age, his parents and grandparents — and great-grandparents — saw in their lifetimes on the same plot of land where Chocolate was born and raised.
Meet Jaden Ford: A young man with a mighty voice
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News met Jaden Ford earlier this month at a Jackson neighborhood National Night Out. Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church hosted the outdoor event, and Jaden was busy helping to set up the event. One of our reporters asked him why he thought this crime prevention program was so important. […]
WAPT
Jackson business owners hope excitement from JSU game will mean a big financial win for them
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson has been waiting for a long time for ESPN's "College GameDay," according to Visit Jackson officials. "It's only taken 200 years, but they're here. I mean, this is huge. It doesn't get any bigger than this when it comes to sports," said Yolanda Clay-Moore, with Visit Jackson.
WLBT
Provine High School senior killed in car wreck days before birthday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A senior at Provine High School died in a car wreck in Jackson just days before her birthday. It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Terry Road and Dona Streets. Shamerria Smith, 18, was killed after a Ford Explorer hit her Nissan Altima, JPD says.
WLBT
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple vehicles had their windows busted while parked for the Jackson State versus Southern football game Saturday. The incident occurred near Peachtree Street across from Ida. B. Wells APAC School. The suspect(s) have not been identified at this time. Jackson police and the Mississippi Highway Patrol...
WAPT
Multiple car break-ins during JSU game
JACKSON, Miss. — Several vehicles were broken into during the Jackson State University football game Saturday. Jackson State was playing Southern University. Just before 5 p.m., broken windshields on several cars were seen on Peachtree Street behind Murrah High School, just blocks from Veterans Memorial Stadium. People park in...
Crews respond to deadly house fire in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Investigators are on the scene of a deadly house fire in Jackson. Jackson Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon has confirmed a body was found inside of the mobile home on South Drive. Armon also said the victim could not be identified by gender because they were heavily burned. A coroner arrived […]
Man arrested after chase in Jones, Covington counties
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested after a chase in Jones County briefly led into Covington County on Friday, October 28. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Derrell Ducksworth, 40, led deputies on a chase in a western Jones County that briefly moved into Covington County. The chase ended […]
WLBT
‘It’s just a sad moment at this time’: JPD officer killed in motorcycle crash
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 12-year veteran of the Jackson Police Department was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon, JPD Chief James Davis says. The officer, Cpl. Michael Tarrio, was traveling west on U.S. 80, where he collided with a pickup truck. “As a result, he lost his life,”...
breezynews.com
Disturbance in Sallis
On Wednesday at 11:07pm, officers were requested to a home on Attala Road 4106 where the caller said she was being shot at from someone outside her home and that she was hiding in a closet. She did not leave her name. Upon arrival, deputies took a subject a into custody but did not find the woman, or evidence of a weapon. The male subject in the yard said there was an argument, no shots were fired, and that he did not wish to file charges.
WLBT
Fight between two men in Jackson results in one being shot, the other fleeing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fight between two men in Jackson resulted in one man being shot Friday evening. Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says they responded to a call about a fight that happened around 6:45 p.m. on Prentiss and Capitol Street. When police arrived, one man had...
Mississippi police officer dies in motorcycle wreck Thursday
A Mississippi police officer lost his life in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. Officials with the Jackson Police Department report that fellow officer Cpl. Michael Tarrio died when the motorcycle he was operating collided with a pickup truck on U.S. 80 in Jackson. A 12-year veteran of the Jackson Police...
Man shot multiple times after fight on Prentiss Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot multiple times after a fight that happened in Jackson on Friday, October 28. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the fight broke out around 6:30 p.m. near Prentiss Street and Capital Street. One man was shot multiple times. According to Hearn, the suspect ran down Prentiss Street […]
WLBT
Jackson city councilman says he and local pastor resolved slander suit
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city councilman says he’s resolved a lawsuit with a local pastor that sued him for defamation. “Despite the process of litigation, we met as brothers in Christ and have resolved our differences, without the exchange of money,” Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks said in a statement released Friday morning.
Southern suffers shutout loss to Jackson St. in BoomBox Classic
JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - Southern had a tough day against Jackson State’s top-ranked defense in the BoomBox Classic in Jackson, Miss. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Jags (5-3, 3-2 SWAC) suffered a 35-0 loss to the Tigers (8-0, 5-0 SWAC). Southern quarterback BeSean McCray was just 9-of-26 passing for...
Man dies in crash on Highway 472 in Copiah County
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died in a single-car crash on Highway 472 in Copiah County on Friday, October 28. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said the crash happened around 7:34 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway. They said C.J. Jackson, 46, of Georgetown, was driving a 2011 GMC […]
Fatal house fire in Jackson under investigation
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a fatal house fire on South Drive early Thursday morning. Jackson Fire Department (JFD) Assistant Chief Patrick Armon confirmed a body was found inside a mobile home. The victim has not been identified. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
What are your city’s trick-or-treating hours?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Halloween is right around the corner, and that means parents, schools and organizations are planning events to celebrate. To help with that planning, city’s set trick-or-treating hours. The timeslots are just guidelines. Parents are encouraged to do what’s best for their family. Find out your city’s trick-or-treating hours for Monday, October […]
Madison County Journal
Here’s what Madison County is doing for Halloween
Madison County cities have officially confirmed their events and trick-or-treating plans for Halloween, including Trunk-or-Treats for the kids and other fun, family friendly activities. Madison. Capt. Kevin Newman of the Madison Police Department said the city is planning to observe Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, and said officers will be...
