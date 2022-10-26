ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin explains losing DJ Durkin to Texas A&M: 'We got outbid.'

By Dani Mohr, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hqWcp_0infL4qn00

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is fueling the tensions with Texas A&M.

During a teleconference with reporters Wednesday, Kiffin explained how the Rebels lost former defensive coordinator DJ Durkin during the offseason to the Aggies' program, led by Jimbo Fisher. Kiffin explained that Ole Miss was "outbid" by Texas A&M, and called it a "common theme" within the program.

CHANGING THE GAMEPLAN: Lane Kiffin says to expect this big change in Ole Miss football's gameplan moving forward

PENALTIES VS LSU: Lane Kiffin on penalties from Ole Miss loss to LSU: 'You've got to understand certain (officiating) crews'

Durkin spent two seasons with Ole Miss before he left during the 2022 offseason to become defensive coordinator with the Aggies.

"DJ really turned around our defense here," Kiffin said. "We played really well, especially the second half of last year. We tried to keep him because he did a really good job. ... We got out-bid ... kind of a common theme with that program ..."

The subtle jab directed at Fisher isn't the first to come from Kiffin. The Ole Miss coach previously joined in the heated name, image, and likeness debate and joked about how he thought A&M players might have to pay a "luxury tax" for their NIL deals.

Kiffin is inarguably poking the bear before the Rebels are scheduled to face the Aggies in a conference battle on Saturday. Ole Miss defeated the A&M 29-19 last season, snapping the Aggies four-game win streak and hopes to win the SEC West.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin explains losing DJ Durkin to Texas A&M: 'We got outbid.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Clarion Ledger

Jackson State football crushes Southern, lives up to 'College GameDay' hype

Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders were the face of the college football Saturday with the arrival of ESPN's "College GameDay" to Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Tigers didn't disappoint in their Southwestern Athletic Conference collision with Southern following their time in front of a national audience, cruising to a 35-0 victory...
The Clarion Ledger

Former Jackson State running back Walter Payton honored during ESPN's 'College GameDay'

During ESPN's College GameDay' Saturday morning, former Jackson State running back and NFL Hall of Famer, Walter Payton was honored with a video feature. Payton played at Jackson State between 1971-74 and was drafted No. 4 overall in the 1975 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. While at Jackson State, Payton rushed for 3,600 yards and 65 touchdowns, setting a school record for career touchdowns. In 1973, he was set a school record for touchdowns in a season and was named the Black College Player of the year. He won it again in 1974.
JACKSON, MS
The Clarion Ledger

Lane Kiffin needles Jimbo Fisher with 'Joker' costume barb after Ole Miss win at Texas AM

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has the jokes. And now he wants a Joker costume for Halloween. SEC Network reporter and analyst Cole Cubelic asked Kiffin about what Kiffin's Halloween costume might be following the Rebels' 31-28 win at Texas A&M. After some subtle jabs at Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher during game week and the previous offseason, Kiffin had another for the highly-paid SEC West coach to conclude his postgame interview. ...
OXFORD, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
899K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy