Section 4 volleyball tournament seeds, schedule, game information

By Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
 3 days ago

Class AA

Semifinal

Nov. 2

3-Elmira at 2-Corning, 5:30 p.m.

Final

Nov. 5

Elmira or Corning vs. 1-Ithaca, 6 p.m. at Corning-Painted Post High School

Class A

Semifinal

Nov. 2

3-Horseheads at 2-Union-Endicott, 5 p.m.

Final

Nov. 5

Horseheads or U-E vs. 1-Vestal, 2 p.m. at Corning-Painted Post HS

Class B

Semifinal

Nov. 2

3-Windsor at 2-Owego Free Academy, 5 p.m.

Final

Nov. 5

Windsor or Owego vs. 1-Maine-Endwell, 4 p.m. at Corning-PP High School

Class C

First Round

Oct. 31

9-Thomas A. Edison at 8-Newark Valley, 5 p.m.

10-Whitney Point at 7-Dryden, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Nov. 1

Newark Valley or TAE at 1-Oneonta, 5 p.m.

5-Chenango Forks at 4-Trumansburg, 5 p.m.

6-Chenango Valley at 3-Waverly, 6 p.m.

Whitney Point or Dryden at 1-Lansing, 5 p.m.

Nov. 3

Pool-play semifinals at highest remaining seed, 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 6

Final at Corning-Painted Post HS, noon

Class D

First Round

Oct. 31

9-Bainbridge-Guilford at 8-Walton, 4:30 p.m.

11-Southern Cayuga at 6-Union Springs,5 p.m.

10-Delhi at 7-Candor, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Nov. 1

Walton or B-G at 1-Tioga, 5 p.m.

5-Spencer-Van Etten at 4-Deposit-Hancock, 5 p.m.

Southern Cayuga or Union Springs at 3-Unadilla Valley, 5 p.m.

Delhi or Candor at 2-Oxford, 5 p.m.

Nov. 3

Pool-play semifinals at highest remaining seed, 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 6

Final at Corning-Painted Post HS, 2 p.m.

Admission charged for semifinals and finals. Section 4 now uses digital ticketing. Tickets available at gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAIV .

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Section 4 volleyball tournament seeds, schedule, game information

