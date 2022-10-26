Section 4 volleyball tournament seeds, schedule, game information
Class AA
Semifinal
Nov. 2
3-Elmira at 2-Corning, 5:30 p.m.
Final
Nov. 5
Elmira or Corning vs. 1-Ithaca, 6 p.m. at Corning-Painted Post High School
Class A
Semifinal
Nov. 2
3-Horseheads at 2-Union-Endicott, 5 p.m.
Final
Nov. 5
Horseheads or U-E vs. 1-Vestal, 2 p.m. at Corning-Painted Post HS
Class B
Semifinal
Nov. 2
3-Windsor at 2-Owego Free Academy, 5 p.m.
Final
Nov. 5
Windsor or Owego vs. 1-Maine-Endwell, 4 p.m. at Corning-PP High School
Class C
First Round
Oct. 31
9-Thomas A. Edison at 8-Newark Valley, 5 p.m.
10-Whitney Point at 7-Dryden, 5 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Nov. 1
Newark Valley or TAE at 1-Oneonta, 5 p.m.
5-Chenango Forks at 4-Trumansburg, 5 p.m.
6-Chenango Valley at 3-Waverly, 6 p.m.
Whitney Point or Dryden at 1-Lansing, 5 p.m.
Nov. 3
Pool-play semifinals at highest remaining seed, 4:30 p.m.
Nov. 6
Final at Corning-Painted Post HS, noon
Class D
First Round
Oct. 31
9-Bainbridge-Guilford at 8-Walton, 4:30 p.m.
11-Southern Cayuga at 6-Union Springs,5 p.m.
10-Delhi at 7-Candor, 5 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Nov. 1
Walton or B-G at 1-Tioga, 5 p.m.
5-Spencer-Van Etten at 4-Deposit-Hancock, 5 p.m.
Southern Cayuga or Union Springs at 3-Unadilla Valley, 5 p.m.
Delhi or Candor at 2-Oxford, 5 p.m.
Nov. 3
Pool-play semifinals at highest remaining seed, 4:30 p.m.
Nov. 6
Final at Corning-Painted Post HS, 2 p.m.
Admission charged for semifinals and finals. Section 4 now uses digital ticketing. Tickets available at gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAIV .
This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Section 4 volleyball tournament seeds, schedule, game information
