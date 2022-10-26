Read full article on original website
POLITICO
Dems lean on ground game to save the Senate amid GOP poll bump
In Georgia, Sen. Jon Ossoff is reactivating the door-to-door network that helped elect him and fellow Democrat Raphael Warnock two years ago.
Brazil's polarizing Bolsonaro-Lula contest goes to voters
Brazilians began voting Sunday in a polarizing presidential runoff election pitting far-right President Jair Bolsonaro against his political nemesis, former leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
POLITICO
Michigan Democrats’ pitch to voters: Abortion bans are bad for business
Polls show voters care more about the economy than abortion. Democrats in the Rust Belt state argue the two can’t be separated.
POLITICO
Why Gavin Newsom isn't even bothering to campaign for reelection
The California governor has such a surefire shot at reelection he’s directing his efforts elsewhere.
Would Jesus vote? Here's what Christians should consider this election season
Some Christians are all in on voting when election time arrives but others have a disdainful view of the process and ignore it. Here's what Jesus told his followers about it.
POLITICO
New Hampshire isn’t feeling the 2024 love
New Hampshire's political star shined bright ahead of the state's September primary but in the waning weeks before Election Day, many big names are gravitating elsewhere.
abovethelaw.com
The Future Ready Lawyer Survey 2022: The Impacts Of Volatility On The Practice Of Law
This is the fourth consecutive year that Wolters Kluwer has conducted the “Future Ready Lawyer Survey,” conducting quantitative interviews with more than 750 professionals in law firms, legal departments, and business services firms across the U.S. and 10 European countries. Over time, it has provided timely perspective on factors driving change across the industry, with benchmark data on both pre- and post-COVID trends in the profession, and assessing organizations’ readiness to face those changes.
abovethelaw.com
Solos And Small-Firm Lawyers Shouldn't Be Afraid To Ask For Advice
One of the benefits of working at a larger law firm is that there are often numerous lawyers that can be consulted when there is a question of law or legal procedure. Associates can usually speak to partners if they have a question about strategy, and everyone can talk to colleagues at a larger firm about how best to approach legal tasks. However, solo practitioners and small-firm lawyers often do not have ready access to another lawyer with whom they can ask questions and seek advice about legal issues. Nevertheless, solo and small-firm lawyers can speak to individuals who work at other firms and other colleagues to make sure that they are following the best strategy to serve a client’s needs.
abovethelaw.com
Mandatory Retirement Policies: A Source Of Vulnerability And Opportunity
King & Spalding scored two notable coups this year when it lured prominent litigators Randy Mastro and Mark Kirsch away from Gibson Dunn. The loss of Mastro in particular was a serious hit for Gibson: in more than two decades at the firm, Mastro had accumulated a multitude of lucrative and high-profile clients, ranging from Chevron to Chris Christie.
