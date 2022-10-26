ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California pot company sued after customers claim pre-rolled joints not strong enough

By CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F6AIP_0infKmIl00

State AG revamping California's illegal marijuana-enforcement program 00:46

Two disgruntled customers are suing a California marijuana company , alleging that their prerolled joints were not as strong as claimed.

The lawsuit was filed on October 20 against DreamFields Brands, Inc. for allegedly falsely claiming that their products have a high THC component, according to the suit. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the compound in marijuana that makes users feel high.

The two plaintiffs, Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno, accuse the company of unfair competition, false advertising, and negligent representation. The two say they purchased prerolled "Jeeter" branded joints that were advertised as having a high THC content.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23FF4o_0infKmIl00
FILE - A mature marijuana plant flowers under artificial lights prior to harvest at Loving Kindness Farms in Los Angeles on May 8, 2020. Richard Vogel / AP

The California Department of Cannabis Control requires companies to label cannabis products with their THC content, expressed as either a percentage or in milligrams. And the THC content on the label must be within 10% of the actual THC content, according to the department's code of regulations.

"Because cannabis consumers generally prefer and are willing to pay more for high-THC cannabis products, declaring that their products have a very high THC content allows Defendants to charge premium rates for their cannabis products," the lawsuit claims.

But an independent test revealed that the joints actually had a lower THC content than claimed -- meaning customers were overpaying for a weaker product, the lawsuit alleges.

DreamFields is "systematically overstating the THC content to deceive consumers into thinking that the effects of their prerolls are more potent than they truly are," claim Centeno and Wilson in the lawsuit.

Christin Cho, one of the lawyers representing Centeno and Wilson, told CNN that the plaintiffs claim DreamFields Brands is "overcharging consumers."

Centeno and Wilson brought the lawsuit "to protect California consumers, to protect cannabis consumers from being overcharged," said Cho in a statement shared with CNN.

Jeeter, the subsidiary of DreamFields that produced the joints, denied the "baseless and ridiculous" allegations in a statement shared with CNN.

"The allegations regarding our THC levels are false," the statement said. "We take pride in our compliance and commitment to state-mandated testing procedures, including independent, third-party testing. The product and our integrity (are) something we truly value as a company, and take all the proper and legal steps before our product hits the shelves."

"However baseless and ridiculous these claims are, we take them very seriously and look forward to the truth coming to light," the company added.

According to their website, Jeeter's "strongest joints" contain at least 30% THC. The lawsuit cites testing performed by cannabis publication Weed Week , which found that although some of Jeeter's products were labeled as having as much as 46% THC, they actually only had between 23-27% THC.

Comments / 237

chuck lee
3d ago

it is never a good idea to pre- roll weed ,once you start busting up the bud the stuff in it that gets you high immediately starts loosing it's juice ,always wait til you ready to smoke before you roll

Reply(11)
47
yepp
3d ago

Different strains hit different. They also are different for everyone. Some are weak and others strong. Buy a small amount before spending a chunk of money-duh.

Reply(4)
40
William Carson
3d ago

The inconsistency in one bag of edibles is ridiculous. Sometimes 1 or 2 and you barely feel it. Sometimes just a half and 45 minutes later and you barely hanging on to reality.

Reply(2)
16
Related
Reason.com

Marijuana Legalization in California Has Gone Miserably, So Officials Are Expanding Drug Enforcement

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced nearly a million marijuana plants were eradicated in a multi-agency 13-week enforcement effort to stop illegal grow operations across the state. Furthermore, this annual three-month program, first launched in 1983, is going to be transformed into an ongoing task force. California's marijuana legalization...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boston

Mass. cannabis company Curaleaf to pay $100K settlement after selling THC marked as CBD

Curaleaf has admitted to accidentally filling hundreds of Select CBD drop containers with THC oil and vice versa. Massachusetts-based cannabis giant Curaleaf has agreed to an $100,000 settlement in a class-action lawsuit over a manufacturing mistake from last year, in which the company sold CBD wellness drops in Oregon that actually contained THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KTLA

Nearly 1 million cannabis plants seized during California crackdown

Nearly one million marijuana plants were seized in California during a statewide blitz to combat the illegal cannabis market. The crackdown was led by the California Department of Justice’s Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program. During the 2022 program, authorities seized nearly one million illegally cultivated cannabis plants and over 200,000 pounds of illegally processed […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Surfer Who Tried to Save Pair Who Leapt from Huntington Beach Pier Warns the Ocean Can Be 'Deceiving'

Fenton Auston Dee III died Sunday after he jumped into the ocean after a woman appeared to have trouble in the water Landon Holman didn't know he would be called on to save a life when he visited California's Huntington Beach pier to ride waves as the sun set on Sunday. "I really just wanted to go out to get a paddle in, to get a workout," he tells PEOPLE. "And there were maybe about five or six other surfers out, not very many. And quite a few...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

This is the top-rated fast-food chain in California

From a burger paired perfectly with fries and a drink, to a pizza loaded with all of the best toppings, fast food is a go-to meal option for Americans because of its convenience – even though it isn’t the healthiest option. A recent study from CashNetUSA identified the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vice

‘Personal Use’ of Heroin, MDMA and Cocaine Has Been Decriminalised in the ACT

People caught with small amounts of illicit drugs, like cocaine, ice, heroin and speed, will be spared criminal charges in the Australian Capital Territory from 2023, after the territory government became the first in Australia to agree to decriminalising personal possession. On Thursday, the ACT’s parliament passed new laws—first tabled...
InsideHook

Uber Eats Is Now Delivering Cannabis to Customers in This Lucky City

Food delivery apps have made it easy to order a burger and fries without ever leaving your couch, save to open the front door. Now, cannabis users in Toronto can enjoy their flower and edibles without driving to the dispensary. Uber Eats has partnered with online cannabis retailer Leafly to bring products from three different dispensaries to residents in the Canadian city. All they have to do is prove they’re 19 years or older upon arrival of their weed and other THC products. According to Leafly, this partnership is the first of its kind, and both companies hope that it will help to stop cannabis users from driving while high.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
HAWAII STATE
Popculture

Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination

Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
112K+
Followers
20K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy