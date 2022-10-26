ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 94.1

Amarillo And Its Growing SWAT Problem

So crime is nothing new in Amarillo, this we know. Between the drug busts, theft, and shootings we aren't exactly strangers to seeing stories about crime in the 806. It's the SWAT team I feel we rarely see, and let's be honest, that's a good thing. They only come out when it's some serious stuff.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Family, friends invited to Halloween event at Lake Meredith tomorrow

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - Family and friends are invited to a trunk or treat and showing of Hocus Pocus tomorrow at Lake Meredith. Friends of Lake Meredith and Alibates said trunk or treat starts at 6:00 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:00 p.m. at the Lake Meredith Amphitheater. People...
FRITCH, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

1 arrested after Wednesday chase

The Amarillo Police Department have released information regarding a Wednesday morning chase in Amarillo. An Amarillo Police officer was located around southwest Third Avenue and McMasters Street around 3:06 a.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from the department. The officer observed two Kia Soul vehicles drive by that matched the...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Six Of Amarillo’s Strangest Cars

Whether you like to drive classic cars, more comfortable modern cars, high trucks, or dropped trucks, it can be said that Amarillo has a unique catalog of cars. But these some Amarillo drivers took the phrase "To each his own" to its furthest extent. In case you haven't seen these cars prowling the streets, here are some of Amarillo's most interesting cars.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Why is there So Much Hate Here in Amarillo?

I was just scrolling through Facebook the other day, just minding my own business. A post caught my attention and I didn't understand why there is so much hate in Amarillo. What is going on?. The Post in Question. Someone was mad. Yes, this seems to be an ongoing occurrence...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police: 1 arrested after early Wednesday chase

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an early Wednesday morning chase in Amarillo. According to a statement from the department, an Amarillo Police officer was located around southwest Third Avenue and McMasters Street around 3:06 a.m. Wednesday. The officer observed two Kia Soul vehicles drive by that matched […]
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

What Happened to the Amarillo Rug Guy on Georgia?

GeorgiaThe area around 34th and Georgia is growing and changing, and some things that seemed permanent aren't anymore. A brand new Toot n Totum was built and several buildings were torn down. A new chicken place is going up by that Toot n Totum. The shopping strip was finally torn down after the fire that destroyed most of it years ago. Scooter's Coffee is now being built on the corner of 34th and Georgia catty-corner from Toot n Totum.
AMARILLO, TX
Texoma's Homepage

2 arrested for fentanyl possession after I-40 traffic stop

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a recent incident where officials allegedly seized more than 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl in Carson County. According to a news release from Texas DPS, a trooper stopped a 2010 Toyota Tacoma traveling east on I-40 near Conway on […]
CARSON COUNTY, TX
hppr.org

You're Getting Warmer: 7th Annual Trunk-or-Treat & Winter Coat Drive Hits Amarillo This Saturday Afternoon—Donations of New Winter Gear Needed!

This week, I had the honor of hosting Tremaine Brown in the High Plains Morning studio. Many folks in the Yellow City know him as the owner of Shi-Lee's BBQ & Soul Food Café, but his presence as the driving force behind community outreach events like easter egg hunts and back-to-school backpack giveaways could also be considered common knowledge. His nonprofit, The Vessel of Humanity & Compassion, keeps a focus on the kids—and right now, his latest event will make sure they have what they need as we move into the chilly, holiday season.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Deadly Semi Crash Off I-40 Takes 2 Lives

On the morning of October 21st, a deadly crash took place in Oldham County, west of Vega near I-40, sadly resulting in two deaths. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:15 A.M. a 2021 Volvo truck tractor was traveling west off a frontage road off I-40. A 2007 Peterbilt was parked on this same road, with a truck-tractor-semi-trailer attached to it. The Peterbilt’s operator, a 42-year-old Amarillo resident, Scottie Dun was outside of his vehicle, attaching the semi-trailer to the tow truck. The operator of the Volvo, Shivinder Singh, a resident of Livermore, California had drifted onto the shoulder of the road for unknown reasons, striking Dun and the attached semi-truck before continuing west and flipping onto its side into a north ditch. By the time Oldham County Justice of the Peace, Kristy O’Malley, and other emergency responders arrived on the scene, it was too late. Both Scottie Dun and Shivinder Singh, were pronounced dead on the scene.
OLDHAM COUNTY, TX
98.7 The Bomb

98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo, TX
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
685K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987thebomb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy