Opportunity School Has Fourth Catalytic Converter Stolen
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)-A catalytic converter was stolen off the 2007 Chevy Bus, owned by Opportunity School. In September 2021, Opportunity School moved to its new facility located at 406 S. Osage. They house their two minibusses and Ford Cargo Van in an enclosed area, which kept their buses safe until May of 2022. In May […]
Another Mystery Location in Amarillo We Need to Have Solved
I got a phone call the other morning wanting to figure out what was going in at a location here in Amarillo. So me doing my best investigation drove out to the area in question. There has to be answers. I think I ended up with more questions. The area...
Amarillo And Its Growing SWAT Problem
So crime is nothing new in Amarillo, this we know. Between the drug busts, theft, and shootings we aren't exactly strangers to seeing stories about crime in the 806. It's the SWAT team I feel we rarely see, and let's be honest, that's a good thing. They only come out when it's some serious stuff.
KFDA
Family, friends invited to Halloween event at Lake Meredith tomorrow
FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - Family and friends are invited to a trunk or treat and showing of Hocus Pocus tomorrow at Lake Meredith. Friends of Lake Meredith and Alibates said trunk or treat starts at 6:00 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:00 p.m. at the Lake Meredith Amphitheater. People...
kgncnewsnow.com
1 arrested after Wednesday chase
The Amarillo Police Department have released information regarding a Wednesday morning chase in Amarillo. An Amarillo Police officer was located around southwest Third Avenue and McMasters Street around 3:06 a.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from the department. The officer observed two Kia Soul vehicles drive by that matched the...
Six Of Amarillo’s Strangest Cars
Whether you like to drive classic cars, more comfortable modern cars, high trucks, or dropped trucks, it can be said that Amarillo has a unique catalog of cars. But these some Amarillo drivers took the phrase "To each his own" to its furthest extent. In case you haven't seen these cars prowling the streets, here are some of Amarillo's most interesting cars.
Amarillo Police investigating shooting at gas station
AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — According to the Amarillo Police Department, at around 3:13 p.m. on Oct. 29, officers were dispatched to a home on NW 19th on a man who had been shot. According to Sergent Carla Burr with APD, the shooting occurred at a gas station in the area of NE 24th and Dumas […]
Why is there So Much Hate Here in Amarillo?
I was just scrolling through Facebook the other day, just minding my own business. A post caught my attention and I didn't understand why there is so much hate in Amarillo. What is going on?. The Post in Question. Someone was mad. Yes, this seems to be an ongoing occurrence...
KFDA
Amarillo police looking for suspect after man was shot multiple times at gas station
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who shot a man multiple times at a gas station. According to officials, on Saturday at around 3:13 p.m., officers were called to a home on NW area about a man who had been shot. The shooting happened at...
Amarillo Police: 1 arrested after early Wednesday chase
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an early Wednesday morning chase in Amarillo. According to a statement from the department, an Amarillo Police officer was located around southwest Third Avenue and McMasters Street around 3:06 a.m. Wednesday. The officer observed two Kia Soul vehicles drive by that matched […]
Taking The Challenge To Hunt Down Amarillo’s 7 Gates Of Hell
The 7 Gates of Hell come up every year around Halloween. People debate on the location of the gates, what you're supposed to do when you get there, and what happens to you once you finally do. I took the challenge to hunt down Amarillo's 7 Gates of Hell. Here...
Amarillo Has A Pedestrian And Vehicle Problem It Needs To Fix
Yet another news story is making the rounds about a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle, and is now battling life threatening injuries. Is it just me, or has there been a lot more cases like this being reported?. Amarillo has a vehicle and pedestrian problem, and it needs...
A Full Arcade In An Airbnb? Yeah, Amarillo Has That
When it comes to booking an Airbnb, you usually want something nice that has something unique to it. The way its decorated, the age of the home, the architecture can all add to the experience. Basically, you want to get the most out of your money. How about a full...
What Happened to the Amarillo Rug Guy on Georgia?
GeorgiaThe area around 34th and Georgia is growing and changing, and some things that seemed permanent aren't anymore. A brand new Toot n Totum was built and several buildings were torn down. A new chicken place is going up by that Toot n Totum. The shopping strip was finally torn down after the fire that destroyed most of it years ago. Scooter's Coffee is now being built on the corner of 34th and Georgia catty-corner from Toot n Totum.
2 arrested for fentanyl possession after I-40 traffic stop
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a recent incident where officials allegedly seized more than 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl in Carson County. According to a news release from Texas DPS, a trooper stopped a 2010 Toyota Tacoma traveling east on I-40 near Conway on […]
Terrifying Robbery At Amarillo Dollar General…With A Twist
Reddit is always a fun source of arguing and friend-finding these days. Truthfully, it's one of my favorite sites to go to when I need a laugh or entertainment. I just read a post on there though that was neither funny nor entertaining, it was just flat-out scary. Here's the...
hppr.org
You're Getting Warmer: 7th Annual Trunk-or-Treat & Winter Coat Drive Hits Amarillo This Saturday Afternoon—Donations of New Winter Gear Needed!
This week, I had the honor of hosting Tremaine Brown in the High Plains Morning studio. Many folks in the Yellow City know him as the owner of Shi-Lee's BBQ & Soul Food Café, but his presence as the driving force behind community outreach events like easter egg hunts and back-to-school backpack giveaways could also be considered common knowledge. His nonprofit, The Vessel of Humanity & Compassion, keeps a focus on the kids—and right now, his latest event will make sure they have what they need as we move into the chilly, holiday season.
KFDA
Amarillo police still investigating September hit-and-run resulting man in wheelchair dead
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department wants the community to know they are still looking for a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run back in September. The Amarillo Police Department is still looking for a white truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run from September 16. A wheel from a...
1 arrested after Friday drug bust at Amarillo apartment
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a drug bust at an apartment in Amarillo earlier this month. According to a news release, officials with the department’s narcotics unit executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 3000 block of Curtis Drive on Friday. The unit allegedly recovered […]
Deadly Semi Crash Off I-40 Takes 2 Lives
On the morning of October 21st, a deadly crash took place in Oldham County, west of Vega near I-40, sadly resulting in two deaths. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:15 A.M. a 2021 Volvo truck tractor was traveling west off a frontage road off I-40. A 2007 Peterbilt was parked on this same road, with a truck-tractor-semi-trailer attached to it. The Peterbilt’s operator, a 42-year-old Amarillo resident, Scottie Dun was outside of his vehicle, attaching the semi-trailer to the tow truck. The operator of the Volvo, Shivinder Singh, a resident of Livermore, California had drifted onto the shoulder of the road for unknown reasons, striking Dun and the attached semi-truck before continuing west and flipping onto its side into a north ditch. By the time Oldham County Justice of the Peace, Kristy O’Malley, and other emergency responders arrived on the scene, it was too late. Both Scottie Dun and Shivinder Singh, were pronounced dead on the scene.
