Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline
Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell’s Whirlwind Romance: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Her perfect match! Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell tied the knot after two years of dating — but their relationship was love at first sight. The duo were first linked in early 2019, with the Emily in Paris star making the romance Instagram official that August. Just over one year later, Mary Steenburgen’s son popped […]
Shanna Moakler and Boyfriend Matthew Rondeau’s Relationship Timeline
Closing the door on romance? Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau have had fair share of ups and downs since they started dating in 2020. After Moakler’s ex-husband Travis Barker‘s romance with Kourtney Kardashian made headlines, the former Playboy model opened up about her own love life. “I’m with...
The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard and Susie Evans: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Clayton Echard and Susie Evans' eventually found their happy ending on The Bachelor — but it didn't come without a few bumps along the way. The former football player abruptly sent Susie home on the March 8, 2022, episode of the hit series during their fantasy suite date after the videographer confessed that she was […]
Bachelor in Paradise Alums Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt Officially Wed in Dreamy Florida Ceremony
Bachelor Nation stars Rachel Lindsay and Blake Horstmann were among those who helped celebrate the couple, who got engaged in August 2019 and welcomed their son August in November 2021 Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt can finally say they're husband and wife. Following a whirlwind romance that began on Bachelor in Paradise in 2018, Loch and Wendt tied the knot on Friday at the Powel Crosley Estate in Sarasota, Florida. The relationship milestone comes after the twosome — who briefly split but later reconciled and got engaged in August 2019...
Travis Barker Shares Bathtub Pic of Wife Kourtney Kardashian as He Praises Her 'Angel Feet'
Travis Barker loves every part of wife Kourtney Kardashian. On Thursday evening, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a trio of snapshots to his Instagram grid including one that showed Kardashian, 43, relaxing in a bubble bath. Two additional snapshots featured close-ups of the Poosh founder's feet: one under the bath's...
Kate Gosselin and Jamie Lynn Spears Face the 'Toughest Test of Their Lives' in Boot Camp Reality Series
Kenya Moore, The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown and the Spice Girls' Mel B are also among the 16 celebrities enduring grueling challenges on Fox's new series, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Kate Gosselin, Jamie Lynn Spears, Melanie "Mel B" Brown and more celebrities are ready to be pushed to their limits. In a sneak peek of Fox's new reality show, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, 16 celebrities will endure some of the most grueling training sessions and dangerous challenges — all based on the experiences of an elite team of ex-special forces operatives. "I...
Dean Unglert Shares Breathtaking Photos from His Surprise Proposal to Caelynn Miller-Keyes
The newly engaged pair met on Bachelor in Paradise in June 2019 Dean Unglert is one happily engaged man! On Tuesday, the reality star shared photos from his recent surprise engagement to Caelynn Miller-Keyes. The couple's engagement took place on October 24 on Kauai Island in Hawaii, after more than three years of dating. Unglert, 31, shared a carousel of three photos from the big moment, which happened at the end of an 11-mile hike along the Nā Pali Coast. Alongside the photos, the reality star wrote, "under...
Alexia Umansky Admits She Was 'So Terrified' Making New Netflix Reality Show with Dad Mauricio
The real estate agent and daughter of Kyle Richards has previously appeared on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Alexia Umansky thinks the "vulnerability" shown on Buying Beverly Hills is what sets her new Netflix show apart. "I was really, really nervous about all the little mistakes I made," Umansky, 26, tells PEOPLE of making the real estate reality series. The daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and her real estate broker husband Mauricio Umansky is an up-and-coming agent at her father's firm, The...
Val Chmerkovskiy Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID and Will Miss DWTS Halloween Episode
Chmerkovskiy confirmed in an Instagram video that his partner Gabby Windey tested negative and fellow pro Alan Bersten will dance in his place for Monday's Halloween episode Val Chmerkovskiy has tested positive for COVID-19. The Dancing with the Stars pro announced the news in a video on Instagram Friday, revealing that he will not be able to compete on Monday's Halloween-themed episode beside partner Gabby Windey. "I've got some bad news, I unfortunately tested positive for COVID and will not be able to perform this Monday," Chmerkovskiy, 36, began...
Koalas and Kisses! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Enjoy a Romantic Australian Adventure
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are on a romantic getaway!. In an Instagram post on Friday, the "Firework" singer, 38, shared a series of photos of her vacation in Australia with her fiancée. Included in the gallery is a sweet shot of the couple kissing in front of a stunning turquoise sea.
