Read full article on original website
Related
Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving hit new low NBA hasn’t seen in 39 years
“When you try your best but you don’t succeed.” Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are probably listening to Coldplay’s “Fix You” after yet another humongous effort from the Brooklyn Nets duo went to waste following a 125-129 overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The talented...
Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on why Nets star Ben Simmons is ‘afraid’ of taking shots
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Ben Simmons’ aggressiveness on the offensive end, or rather, the apparent lack thereof. ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst believes that there is a compelling reason behind the Brooklyn Nets star’s unwillingness to take shots, and the renowned broadcaster has spilled the beans on Ben.
‘Hurts my heart’: Klay Thompson fires back at Charles Barkley’s criticism as Stephen Curry comes to defense
Klay Thompson has faced a barrage of adversity ever since he tore his ACL in the third quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ fateful Game 6 tussle against the Toronto Raptors. After missing the entire 2019-20 season, he then proceeded to tear his Achilles prior to the subsequent campaign, delaying his return to the court […] The post ‘Hurts my heart’: Klay Thompson fires back at Charles Barkley’s criticism as Stephen Curry comes to defense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers star Joel Embiid calls himself Aaron Rodgers after showing Bulls he’s their daddy
There’s a reason Joel Embiid calls himself “Troel” on social media. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar reminded everyone of that reason after leading the Sixers to a dominant win over the Chicago Bulls. Embiid exploded for 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the contest, helping propel the Sixers to the 114-109 win against the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid calls himself Aaron Rodgers after showing Bulls he’s their daddy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘The love is real’: Patrick Beverley shouts out Minnesota ahead of must-win game vs. Timberwolves
Patrick Beverley spent only one season with the Minnesota Timberwolves but it appears as if he left a lasting impact. Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Timberwolves on Friday, Beverley took to Twitter to express the love he’s felt being back in Minnesota. Patrick Beverley...
Nets star Kyrie Irving pushes film full of virulent antisemitism
Kyrie Irving does a lot of questionable things on Twitter. This has become somewhat second nature for the highly polarizing Brooklyn Nets superstar. On Friday, Kyrie sent out a tweet that might get him into hot water again:. Seems innocent enough, right? The Nets point guard also didn’t include any...
Darvin Ham drops harsh reality Lakers are facing amid Anthony Davis’ injury
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham knows how hard it is to replace Anthony Davis. Just how difficult? Well, as Ham said, it “might take two or three guys” to fill the void the big man left on both ends of the floor. Ham made the rather painful confession on Friday ahead of their […] The post Darvin Ham drops harsh reality Lakers are facing amid Anthony Davis’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers test Ewing Theory in big win vs. Raptors amid Joel Embiid’s absence
The Philadelphia 76ers notched their second win of the 2022-23 season without their key superstar. They won 112-90 versus the Toronto Raptors despite missing Joel Embiid, who was sidelined with knee soreness. Tyrese Maxey stepped up with a huge performance to lead the Sixers to victory. The Sixers looked truly...
Lakers’ puzzling roster construction around LeBron James, Anthony Davis draws brutally honest take from ex-sharpshooter
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a woeful 0-5 start and the entire fanbase is already worried about what this season could turn out to be. Anthony Davis is injured again, although it doesn’t appear to be serious, LeBron James has minimal help, and Russell Westbrook is now coming off the bench because he […] The post Lakers’ puzzling roster construction around LeBron James, Anthony Davis draws brutally honest take from ex-sharpshooter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It was a disaster’: Steve Nash reacts after 1-5 Nets’ embarrassing loss to Pacers
There’s lazy, there’s lackadaisical, there’s uninspired, and then there’s whatever the Brooklyn Nets put out on the court Saturday against the Indiana Pacers. The Nets put forth as disappointing an effort as you could imagine in a 125-116 loss to a Pacers team on the back end of a back-to-back without Myles Turner. Brooklyn’s non-existent […] The post ‘It was a disaster’: Steve Nash reacts after 1-5 Nets’ embarrassing loss to Pacers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors
The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
Kevin Durant, Nets draw Lakers comparisons after horrible 1-5 start
With Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets dropping to 1-5 on the season, NBA fans couldn’t help but compare their situation to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers’. Some are even saying the Brooklyn franchise is in uglier shape given the talent they have. The Nets have...
NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Jazz prediction, odds and pick – 10/29/2022
The Memphis Grizzlies take on the Utah Jazz. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Grizzlies-Jazz prediction and pick. The Utah Jazz were supposed to be one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, but that has plainly not been the case. New coach Will Hardy has made an immediate impact with […] The post NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Jazz prediction, odds and pick – 10/29/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James, Russell Westbrook chime in on Anthony Davis’ early injury problems for Lakers
Anthony Davis has already dealt with injury problems for the Los Angeles Lakers to open the season. Davis has consistently been hampered by various ailments over the past few years as well. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook recently commented on Davis’ inability to stay healthy, per SB Nation’s Silver Screen and Roll.
The reason Klay Thompson’s brutal start with Warriors doesn’t worry Steve Kerr
While Klay Thompson continues to struggle with the Golden State Warriors, head coach Steve Kerr is not worried about him. After all, the veteran tactician knows what the sharpshooter is capable of and what he needs to recapture his old form. Thompson had another forgettable night on Saturday after he...
Steve Kerr drops bold Draymond Green claim after Warriors’ overtime loss to Hornets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime 120-113 on Saturday, beginning both their first back-to-back and multi-game road trip of the season with a hard-fought yet ultimately frustrating defeat. Don’t blame Draymond Green for his team’s loss to an objectively inferior opponent, though. His...
JT Realmuto’s honest take on being ghosted by Mets amid World Series with Phillies
JT Realmuto played hero for the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series against the Houston Astros, as his solo home run in the tenth inning ended up being the game-winning score for the Phillies. Philadelphia is clearly happy they signed Realmuto in free agency back in 2020, but it almost didn’t […] The post JT Realmuto’s honest take on being ghosted by Mets amid World Series with Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Rival GM gives Eagles fans hope with intriguing Alvin Kamara trade take
The Philadelphia Eagles are the NFL’s last remaining undefeated team in the league right now, as they boast a 6-0 record heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the trade deadline nearing, and the Eagles already having added Robert Quinn in a trade with the Chicago Bears, it’s fair to wonder how aggressive Philadelphia is going to be in adding to their team.
RUMOR: Nets Ben Simmons appalling reaction to being in foul trouble, per Brian Windhorst
ESPN’s NBA guru Brian Windhorst recently revealed that the reason behind Ben Simmons’ lack of aggression on the offensive end could stem from his fer of being fouled. Apparently, the Brooklyn Nets star doesn’t want to shoot free throws. That wasn’t all that Windy said about Simmons. The renowned NBA insider also dropped a massive […] The post RUMOR: Nets Ben Simmons appalling reaction to being in foul trouble, per Brian Windhorst appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zion Williamson provides update on status for Sunday vs. Clippers
Zion Williamson has not played a game for the New Orleans Pelicans since Oct. 23 against the Utah Jazz. He sustained a hip and back injury during the game and did not return. He has been out of the lineup since. But he is making progress towards a return and according to Andrew Lopez of ESPN, Williamson could be back Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0