ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Parents of child in accidental shooting arrested

By Christopher Walker
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KHVIY_0infJFP700

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The parents of a child who was accidentally shot by a sibling have been arrested.

Nathan and Baronica Mares were arrested on Tuesday October 25, 2022 and charged with Making Firearms Accessible to Child.

RELATED STORY: WFPD investigates accidental shooting between two children

According to the arrest affidavit, on July 10, 2021, Wichita Falls Police went to 3917 Cynthia Lane on a report a child had been shot. Officers got to the scene and found the victim and his mother had been taken to the hospital by a neighbor.

While talking to police at the hospital, Baronica Mares said she was cleaning the kitchen when she heard a “pop” and her kids screaming.  She said she ran to the bedroom and saw her 8-year-old son covered in blood from a chest wound.

She told police she carried him outside and yelled for help while one of her other children called 9-1-1. She also said she thought her son had shot himself, but wasn’t sure.

During the investigation it was discovered Nathan was not home when the shooting happened.

While at the hospital, police noticed the victim had a chest wound. Medical staff said the bullet missed the victim’s heart but pierced one of his lungs. He was transported to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth.

Nathan arrived at the hospital and told police he wanted to talk to a lawyer before he talked to law enforcement. He also said he owned a Glock handgun.  Officers overheard Nathan and Baronica tell the children they know better than to play in their (the parents’) room without an adult.

During an interview with the children at Patsy’s House, investigators discovered a 5-year-old and a 12-year-old were in the living room while Baronica was in the kitchen. The 9-year-old said he and the victim went into their parents’ room and found a gun in the dresser. He said they were playing with the gun when he accidentally pulled the trigger.

A search warrant found a chrome revolver on a nightstand dresser, two rifles leaning against the wall, and two semi-automatic handguns, one of which believed to be the firearm that was discharged. The weapons were seized and a bullet slug and shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Evidence collected at the scene and sent for testing showed the Glock was the firearm that had discharged.

According to the medical report, the bullet struck the victim in the upper left chest and exited his right shoulder.

The report noted the victim survived and is expected to make a full recovery.

Warrants were issued and both parents were arrested on Class A Misdemeanor charges. They were freed from jail on bond later Tuesday.

Wichita Falls Police spokesman, Sgt. Charlie Eipper said, “If you have a firearm, you’re not only responsible for how you handle that firearm, but you’re also responsible for making sure that it’s kept away from a child who could hurt themselves or someone else with it.”

He said gun safes are great, slide locks are great too. He added, “We actually give away trigger (slide) locks for free.” Call (940) 720-5059 to get a hold of WFPD or stop by the training center to get a free slide lock

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Man Accused Of Tulsa County Murder, Arrested In Texas

A man accused of shooting and killing a Tulsa woman in 2021 was arrested in Texas on Friday. Wichita Falls Police say Jakyree Butler was arrested Thursday on a first-degree murder warrant out of Tulsa County. Butler is accused of shooting 22-year-old Shermiya Breed last November, while she was driving her car. The warrant for Butler's arrest was issued last month.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
newschannel6now.com

WFPD identifies victim in Thursday night shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department released the name of the victim involved in a shooting on the city’s east side on Thursday evening. Police responded to reports of an incident on Welch and North Rosewood Street just before 9 p.m. Thursday, after gunshots were reported in the area.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

UPDATE: WFPD investigates fifteenth homicide of 2022

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating the scene of a double shooting on Welch Street. According to WF police spokesman, Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded to the 700 block of Welch Street around 9 p.m. for a deceased person. The officers found two people shot. One of the victims was deceased in […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD investigating murder on 11th St.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a murder on 11th Street. Officers received a call at 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday of a deceased person in an apartment on the 1300 block of 11th Street. WFPD officials identified victim as 70-year-old James Shierling. They said...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Truck crashes into Lawton home, injuring one

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At least one person was hurt when a truck crashed into a Lawton home on 53rd and Meadow Brook Drive, just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. We haven’t confirmed any details with Lawton Police Department, however, witnesses told our photographer on the scene that an ambulance took the driver of that truck to the hospital.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Man arrested after discovery at car dealership

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man found himself behind bars after he told police officers he was looking to purchase a vehicle. Charles Heacox was taken to jail on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, after a call came into Wichita Falls Police Department dispatch about weird behavior at a closed vehicle lot. Heacox was […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

GoFundMe created for family of bicyclist killed in hit-and-run

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A GoFundMe has been created to help the family of a bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning in Wichita Falls. Wichita Falls Police Department officials have identified the victim as 64-year-old Jose Guadalupe Medina Martinez, of Wichita Falls. If you would...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls ISD police investigating incident between substitute, student

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An incident between a substitute and a student is being investigated by the Wichita Falls ISD police department. A guardian of a student at Southern Hills Elementary reached out to News Channel 6 claiming her granddaughter had been pushed into a desk by a substitute teacher on Oct. 19. The guardian said they filed a report with the WFISD police department and spoke with an officer about the alleged incident.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Anybody See These Scammers in Wichita Falls This Week?

Oh no, the fake musicians have made their way to Wichita Falls?. Some people will say respect the game, but I have been dealing with panhandlers all my life. Growing up in Baltimore, I would see folks begging for money all the time. Here's a fun thing I would do in the winter. Go buy them a meal at McDonald's and be sure I got a receipt. I would tell them to go inside and warm up for a bit. They could at least get out of the cold for an hour and since they had a receipt, they were a paying customer.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Cesar is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week. Cesar is a sweet and calm dog who wants to join your family. If you are interested in adopting our furry friend, the...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
92.9 NIN

The Best Neighborhoods in Wichita Falls to Trick or Treat In

Grab a pillowcase or a very sturdy pumpkin bucket for these neighborhoods. You're going to need it. Monday is my favorite holiday of the entire year, Halloween of course. Gives me an excuse to dress up as a ninja turtle if I want, watch horror movies, and get a free candy. If you hate Halloween, your negativity is not wanted here. Over the past couple of weeks, I have been working hard on Halloween posts related to Wichita Falls.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Crash causes slow-down on I-44

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A crash caused a slight slow-down on I-44 on Thursday, after two cars collided forcing one into the median. The wreck took place a little after 11 a.m. at mile marker 30 on I-44. According to officials on the scene, the crash occurred after a...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
newschannel6now.com

Storm chances increase Thursday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday will be one of the warmer days over the next week, with a high of 75. However, a cold front will arrive Thursday night, this cold front will bring in more thunderstorm chances for Thursday evening and Friday. Some of these storms may produce tiny hail and strong winds.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy