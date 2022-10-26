ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

LeBron James (foot) probable for Lakers on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. James has been probable with foot soreness for every game this season. In 33.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 49.8 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.5 points, 7.4 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Joel Embiid (injury recovery) not listed on 76ers' Saturday injury report

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is set to play Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid missed Friday night's contest due to right knee injury recovery - the team is being cautious with the superstar on back-to-backs. But on Saturday, he does not carry any injury designation. Expect De'Anthony Melton to revert to the bench.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Grizzlies starting Tyus Jones for Ja Morant (illness) on Saturday

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones (illness) is starting in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jones will make his first start at point guard this season after Ja Morant was ruled out with an illness. In 34.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 35.8 FanDuel points. Jones'...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Darius Garland (eye) remains out on Sunday

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (eye) will not play in Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. Despite participating in a non-contact practice on Saturday, Garland will miss his fifth straight game. Expect Caris LeVert to play an increased offensive role against a New York unit ranked tenth in defensive rating.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Marcus Morris (personal) will play Sunday for Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Morris has been sidelined recently due to personal reasons. However, he is now back with the team. And after practicing Saturday, he will be back on the court Sunday afternoon. Expect Terance Mann to revert to a bench role.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (back) listed as questionable on Lakers' Sunday injury report

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. After missing one game with back tightness, Davis' status remains in limbo on Sunday. Expect Damian Jones to see a boost in playing time if Davis is inactive against a Denver unit ranked 22nd in defensive rating.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (injury recovery) starting on Saturday, De'Anthony Melton to bench

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (injury recovery) is starting in Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid will make his return after Philadelphia's star center missed Friday's contest for injury recovery reasons. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Embiid to score 51.7 FanDuel points. Embiid's projection includes 28.0 points,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Phoenix's Deandre Ayton (ankle) out at least 1 week

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will miss at least one week with a left ankle sprain. Ayton will sit out at least seven days after Phoenix's star center suffered an ankle sprain on Friday night. Expect Bismack Biyombo and Jock Landale to fill in at the five while Ayton is sidelined.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Terry Rozier (ankle) ruled out again for Hornets Friday

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier will not play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Rozier was listed doubtful to play due to a sprained right ankle, so this comes as no surprise whatsoever. Dennis Smith Jr. will grab another start at point guard. In 2 games this...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Jazz starting Collin Sexton for resting Mike Conley on Saturday

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Sexton will make his first start this season after Mike Conley was rested on Saturday night. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Sexton to score 24.1 FanDuel points. Sexton's projection includes 14.7 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (back) questionable on Sunday

Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. After a five-game absence, Anderson's status remains in question against his former team. Taurean Prince should see a boost in playing time on Sunday if Anderson remains inactive. Anderson's current projection...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Cory Joseph playing with Detroit's second unit on Friday night

Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is not starting in Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Joseph will come off the bench after Jaden Ivey was named Friday's starting guard. In 11.9 expected minutes, our models project Joseph to record 4.1 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Memphis' Ja Morant (illness) doubtful on Saturday

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (illness) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Morant is dealing with an illness and is listed as doubtful to face Utah on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.7 minutes against Utah. Morant's current Saturday projection...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Devin Vassell (knee) remains out for Spurs on Sunday

San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Vassell continues to deal with his knee injury. As a result, he will remain sidelined through the end of the weekend. It's unclear when the breakout wing will be able to take the court.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Chicago's Ayo Dosunmu (back) ruled out on Saturday

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (back) will not play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Dosunmu will miss the second game of Chicago's back-to-back with a back injury. Expect Alex Caruso to play more minutes against a Sixers' team ranked 21st in defensive rating. In 64.3 minutes with Dosunmu...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

T.J. McConnell (knee) ruled out Saturday for Pacers

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. McConnell is dealing with a sore knee. As a result, the team has ruled him out of action less than an hour before scheduled tipoff. Andrew Nembhard will likely see more work as long as McConnell is sidelined.
numberfire.com

Grizzlies rule out Jake LaRavia (illness) on Saturday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia is inactive for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. LaRavia will not be available after he came down with a non-COVID illness. In a spot against a Pelicans' team allowing a 113.8 defensive rating, John Konchar should see more playing time on Saturday night. Konchar's...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy