Loxley, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Teen suspect in September shooting surrenders

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A teen accused in a September shooting turned himself in at the Mobile County Metro Jail, according to the Mobile Police Department. Cassius Taylor, 19, of Mobile, surrendered Thursday. Jail records show he was a later released on bail. Authorities said officers responding to the 400...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Man dies after hanging from pickup truck in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead in Escambia County after Florida Highway Patrol says he fell from a pickup truck on Saturday morning. The initial report shows the man was hanging on the outside of the pickup truck as it was driving down State Road 295 near Martha Avenue around 4 a.m.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

Loxley rapist on the loose, women take safety precautions

LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Loxley Police say a man beat and raped a 49-year-old woman who was home alone on County Road 68 Thursday morning. Investigators say the suspect had been watching the house and lured her to the door by yelling "police." With a dangerous predator on the loose, women say they're preparing themselves in case they're targeted next. Tonia, a friend of the victim, told us she installed surveillance cameras at her home and bought a gun.
LOXLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Former Fugitive Files suspect arrested again

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Larry Curry, a former FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect, is back in jail. Curry was profiled back in the summer, which led to his arrest on a robbery charge. Curry was arrested Wednesday by the Mobile Police Department SWAT and U.S. Marshals on numerous charges, including...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man shoots victim during argument

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 59-year-old Theodore man faces a first-degree assault charge in connection with a shooting that wounded another man Tuesday, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 5000 block of Hunter Street around 2:42 p.m. Tuesday and discovered that the subject, identified as George...
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

Former Pensacola doctor arrested for alleged probation violation

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A former Pensacola doctor has been arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for an alleged probation violation, the agency said in an announcement. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said it arrested Brian Mitchell Lee, 52, of Pensacola, this week for violation of...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Atmore woman dies in crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A 57-year-old Atmore woman died Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities said Patricia Allen Helton was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. According to troopers with ALEA, Helton was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

WEAR

Pensacola nursing home faces more allegations of elderly neglect

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Following Tuesday night's story on claims of neglect from a local senior living facility, family members of more patients are reaching out to WEAR News. Family of multiple patients have called the newsroom with similar claims to Kathleen Brewer, who told WEAR News Tuesday night her mother was lying in dirty bed sheets and dehydrated, among other issues before dying at 95.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Apartment fire started with oven: Escambia Co. Fire Rescue

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — At 6:26 p.m., on Wednesday, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment building at the 3300 block of W. Park Place. Upon arrival to the property, ECFR said no smoke or flames were showing, but further investigation revealed smoke coming from a fourth story apartment. A […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

