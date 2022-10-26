Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Teen suspect in September shooting surrenders
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A teen accused in a September shooting turned himself in at the Mobile County Metro Jail, according to the Mobile Police Department. Cassius Taylor, 19, of Mobile, surrendered Thursday. Jail records show he was a later released on bail. Authorities said officers responding to the 400...
WEAR
Deputies: Man found with multiple gunshot wounds inside Escambia County residence
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway following a shooting in Escambia County Saturday afternoon. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, one male has been transported to the hospital after he was found in his residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The incident took place off Medford and Fremont...
Citronelle Police looking for man accused of shooting at ex-girlfriend
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Citronelle Police are looking for a suspect with two felony warrants who they say shot at his ex-girlfriend on Oct. 18, according to a news release. Joshua Skipper is wanted on warrants for shooting into an occupied dwelling and certain persons forbidden to carry a pistol, both felony charges. Police said […]
Pensacola Police searching for Wells Fargo Bank robbery suspect
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a bank robbery that happened on Oct. 21, at Wells Fargo on Bayou Blvd. Officers said they have an active warrant for Tanner Richard Morgan, 36, for robbery. They said he is a white male, 5’10” and weighs 150 […]
WEAR
Deputies search for missing, endangered 38-year-old woman in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is asking for help searching for a missing and endangered woman out of Escambia County. Deputies say 38-year-old Erica Michele Abel was last seen around 6 p.m. Thursday driving a blue 2006 Nissan Sedan with Florida Tag Number 56DAGL. According to the sheriff's...
New York Fashion alleged robber arrested, found at Wind Creek Casino: Atmore Police
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was taken into custody by Atmore Police for alleged robbery and assault at New York Fashions on North Main Street in Atmore. Paul McReynolds, 58, was charged with First Degree Robbery, Assault First Degree and Unlawful Imprisonment First Degree. WKRG News 5 reported previously that APD responded to […]
WEAR
Man dies after hanging from pickup truck in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead in Escambia County after Florida Highway Patrol says he fell from a pickup truck on Saturday morning. The initial report shows the man was hanging on the outside of the pickup truck as it was driving down State Road 295 near Martha Avenue around 4 a.m.
WEAR
Report: Deputies find Century man smoking cigarette next to shot woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The arrest report for Tuesday's shooting in Escambia County reveals more details about the incident. Joseph Anthony Franklin, 60, of Century, is charged with attempted murder. Deputies say he shot a woman around 8:15 a.m. at a home in the 1200-block McBride Road. She was flown...
utv44.com
Loxley rapist on the loose, women take safety precautions
LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Loxley Police say a man beat and raped a 49-year-old woman who was home alone on County Road 68 Thursday morning. Investigators say the suspect had been watching the house and lured her to the door by yelling "police." With a dangerous predator on the loose, women say they're preparing themselves in case they're targeted next. Tonia, a friend of the victim, told us she installed surveillance cameras at her home and bought a gun.
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Fugitive Files suspect arrested again
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Larry Curry, a former FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect, is back in jail. Curry was profiled back in the summer, which led to his arrest on a robbery charge. Curry was arrested Wednesday by the Mobile Police Department SWAT and U.S. Marshals on numerous charges, including...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man shoots victim during argument
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 59-year-old Theodore man faces a first-degree assault charge in connection with a shooting that wounded another man Tuesday, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 5000 block of Hunter Street around 2:42 p.m. Tuesday and discovered that the subject, identified as George...
Woman injured after leading deputies on high-speed chase: ECSO
A woman was arrested Monday night for allegedly leading deputies on a high-speed chase.
niceville.com
Former Pensacola doctor arrested for alleged probation violation
PENSACOLA, Fla. — A former Pensacola doctor has been arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for an alleged probation violation, the agency said in an announcement. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said it arrested Brian Mitchell Lee, 52, of Pensacola, this week for violation of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Atmore woman dies in crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A 57-year-old Atmore woman died Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities said Patricia Allen Helton was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. According to troopers with ALEA, Helton was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
WEAR
Man charged with trying to kidnap girl at Escambia County bus stop wants new lawyer
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The man charged with trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in Escambia County is asking for a new lawyer. Jared Stanga -- who is set to go to trial on Nov. 1 -- appeared in court Tuesday. Court records show he sent a letter asking for...
Atmore woman killed in single-vehicle wreck on Bell Fork Road
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a woman was killed when her Chevrolet Silverado ran off the road, hit a ditch and flipped at about 2:40 p.m., Thursday afternoon, according to an ALEA news release. ALEA said Patricia Allen Helton, 57, died at the scene on Bell Fork Road, about […]
Girlfriend of Chickasaw murder victim seeks answers, as MCSO searches for suspect
UPDATE (10:30 p.m.): Grace Nichols never thought she’d lose the love of her life, Tristan Bohanan… who was so unexpectedly, and so violently taken. “He was a very amazing person,” said Nichols. “Anybody who knew him was very lucky to know him… and he cared for everybody.” Bohannon leaves behind his three-year-old son and his four-week-old […]
New law aims to slow catalytic converter thefts, 1st arrest in Baldwin County
A Foley man is in jail charged with possession of a "used or detached catalytic converter". It's the first arrest in Baldwin County under a new law that went into effect in June.
WEAR
Pensacola nursing home faces more allegations of elderly neglect
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Following Tuesday night's story on claims of neglect from a local senior living facility, family members of more patients are reaching out to WEAR News. Family of multiple patients have called the newsroom with similar claims to Kathleen Brewer, who told WEAR News Tuesday night her mother was lying in dirty bed sheets and dehydrated, among other issues before dying at 95.
Apartment fire started with oven: Escambia Co. Fire Rescue
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — At 6:26 p.m., on Wednesday, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment building at the 3300 block of W. Park Place. Upon arrival to the property, ECFR said no smoke or flames were showing, but further investigation revealed smoke coming from a fourth story apartment. A […]
