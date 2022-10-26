Chickasaw officer injured at I-65 Walmart: Mobile police

UPDATE (4:51 p.m.): Two people have been arrested in regard to this incident. Jarvis Johnson and Jakylia Lloyd were arrested and charged with assault and resisting arrest.

UPDATE (2:56 p.m.): Officials have confirmed the officer injured was an off-duty Chickasaw officer. Previously, we said it was a Mobile officer but we have updated the story.

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said one of their officers has been injured at a local Walmart.

According to officials, the officer was at the Walmart on the I-65 Service Road when he was hurt. Officials said his injuries are not life-threatening.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.