arkadelphian.com
Motorcyclist dies in Hot Spring County
A Hot Springs man was killed Thursday evening after losing control of a motorcycle on a gravel road. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, William Eugene Hart, 50, was driving a Kawasaki KL 650 motorcycle southbound on a gravel driveway off of Thomas Loop in rural Hot Spring County when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck a tree.
Boat Ramps Closed at Greers Ferry Lake
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office is closing two additional boat launch ramps because of the reservoir’s low water levels. The Mill Creek ramp is partially closed while the corrugated ramp remains available for use. The Hill Creek swim beach...
Man arrested in Benton after high-speed chase ended with him crashing into a building
A man was arrested on Wednesday following a high-speed pursuit in Benton that ended with a vehicle through the wall of a Dollar General.
KATV
Update on Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailing at Silver Dollar City
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Silver Dollar City's Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed from its tracks on Wednesday evening. According to the park, four of the train cars were derailed and there were approximately 160 guests on the train at the time of the accident. The train can...
KATV
Video: Fleeing Arkansas motorcyclist bursts into flame when tased by police in pursuit
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A motorcyclist wearing a gasoline-filled backpack is expected to survive after he caught fire when a pursuing state trooper used a Taser on him, authorities said. The early morning October 13 traffic stop was captured on a dashcam video provided to KATV by Arkansas State...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Local authorities are seeking help in locating a man missing for nearly 10 days
Little Rock, Arkansas – Several law-enforcement agencies are involved in the search for an Arkansas man who was last seen nearly 10 days ago. Local authorities are now asking for the public’s help in locating him. The 68-year-old Daniel Gibson was last seen on October 20, and he...
KATV
'Phone Outage': Phones lines at the Benton Police Dept.; down until further
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — If you're in need of services from the Benton Police Department, you will need to contact their non-emergency line until further notice. Officials of the department said phone lines are currently down due to a power outage at BNPD. The non-emergency dispatch number at 501-778-1171.
KATV
BOLO Alert: Police seeking information on Roland homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding a homicide investigation. The homicide occurred at 14100 Highway 300 on Jan. 1. in Roland, Arkansas. The victim was identified as Jeremiah Brown. If you have any information regarding the homicide investigation contact Detective Braxton or the...
KATV
North Little Rock porch pirate last seen in Benton; has active felony warrant for arrest
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock "porch pirate" wanted for swiping a package from a home, has an active felony warrant out for her arrest. North Little Rock police said Friday that 49-year-old Florene Michelle Morales is still wanted in the Oct. 11 theft from a residence in the 1500 block of Skyline Drive.
swarkansasnews.com
Pike County jury sentences pharmacy burglar to 135 years
A Pike County jury took only minutes to decide the fate of a Texas man involved in a 2021 burglary of a Glenwood pharmacy. Keith Jackson, 38, of Diana, Texas, was sentenced to a total of 135 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction and fined $45,500. The jury –...
KATV
Central Arkansas Water will draw down Lake Maumelle water levels to address plant species
Little Rock (KATV) — Changes to Lake Maumelle are creating a lot of issues for boaters who frequently fish at at Westrock Marina. Rave Lawson is the watershed protection manager with Central Arkansas Water. She told KATV they discovered a plant species in the lake that can be harmful to its drinking supply source.
KATV
BOLO Alert: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office needs help with information on homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has asked the public for information about a homicide. The homicide occurred at 5705 highway 161 in North Little Rock and Kirk Kirkwood was the victim of the homicide. Police said the Homicide happened on Oct. 22. If anyone has...
KATV
Yell County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Yell County Sheriff's Department needs the public's help in finding a missing Yell County man. According to the sheriff's department, 68-year-old Daniel Gibson's last known contact was on Oct. 20. Gibson went missing from his residence near Ola, and there has been a search...
talkbusiness.net
Mixed-use asset on Maumelle Boulevard sells at auction for $1.84M
A high-profile commercial property along Maumelle Boulevard in Maumelle sold recently to Arkansas investors for $1.84 million. Castle Investments LLC, led by Bruce Cook and his son Steve Cook, bought the 37,958-square-foot building at 600 Pine Forest Drive near Lake Valencia. They submitted the winning bid at auction, organized by Wilson Auctioneers of Hot Springs, on Sept. 13. The deal closed Thursday (Oct. 27).
No drive to drive: Arkansas teens hesitant to get behind the wheel
KARK 4’s Laura Monteverdi sat down with a group of students from Robinson High School in Little Rock to find out what's keeping them from getting their license or delaying it.
Arkansas Democrat auditor candidate arrested by Little Rock police Friday morning
The Democratic Party candidate for Arkansas Auditor was arrested Friday morning.
LRPD: Juvenile injured in southwest Little Rock carjacking
Little Rock police say a juvenile was injured during a carjacking Wednesday afternoon.
Police: 1 dead after shooting at home on West 18th Street in Little Rock
Police in Little Rock say one person is dead following a shooting at a home, pushing the city's total homicide count for the year to the edge of a record.
KATV
Benton police collect nearly 800 pounds of unwanted meds during drug take-back event
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Despite a wet and rainy Saturday, Benton police were still about to host a successful Drug Take Back Day event. The department said they were able to collect over 63 pounds of prescription medications. In addition, over 716 pounds were deposited in their overnight drop-box.
arkadelphian.com
Archeologist to present on community of freed slaves who settled in Hot Springs
Victoria Reichard, park archeologist for Hot Springs National Park, will present “Forty Acres and … Some Bees? The Search for a Community of Formerly Enslaved People in Hot Springs National Park” at the next meeting of the Ouachita Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society. This talk will...
