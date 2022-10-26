ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

KATV

Conway police make an arrest in connection to a shooting on Halloween

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Conway Police Department announced Tuesday they made an arrest that is connected to a shooting that happened on Monday. Police said they arrested 36-year-old Rafael Johnson is being charged with battery in the first degree. Around 7 p.m. on Monday police responded to the...
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Sherwood man fatally shot by police after 18 hour standoff

SHERWOOD, Ark. — A 69-year-old man was killed by police after a standoff in Sherwood that started Monday morning and ended on Tuesday after 3 a.m. The standoff began around 9:42 a.m. on October 31 when Sherwood police were serving Eugene Reed with an arrest warrant for criminal impersonation of a law enforcement officer.
SHERWOOD, AR
KATV

BOLO: Deputies need public's help locating a wanted Arkansas man

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public's assistance in finding a wanted Arkansas man. According to authorities, 52-year-old Joseph Arlo Jackson is wanted in connection to six counts of aggravated animal cruelty involving the deaths and maltreatment of several horses.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KATV

'90s gang war veterans react to record-matching Little Rock homicide numbers

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting on Sunday marked the 70th Little Rock homicide this year, matching the record high set in 1993. With two months left in the year, the number of Little Rock homicides is projected to surpass 1993 numbers. The total number of homicides in Pulaski County currently stands at 100, also projected to surpass the record high of 111.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Hot Springs man found dead near vehicle, police investigating

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the Hot Springs Police Department and paramedics were both at the 100 block of Grove Street responding to a call of an "unresponsive male in the street." According to reports, once officers arrived they found 57-year-old Edwin Talbert...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
easttexasradio.com

Arkansas Woman Jailed In Hopkins County

Hopkins County deputies stopped a North Little Rock woman for a traffic violation on I-30 and detected the odor of marijuana. A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up items that appeared to have been stolen. There was also a security tag removal device. The device led to a felony charge of unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX

