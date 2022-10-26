Read full article on original website
KATV
Conway police make an arrest in connection to a shooting on Halloween
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Conway Police Department announced Tuesday they made an arrest that is connected to a shooting that happened on Monday. Police said they arrested 36-year-old Rafael Johnson is being charged with battery in the first degree. Around 7 p.m. on Monday police responded to the...
KATV
Little Rock police need information involving shots being fired and one dead
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced Monday they need the public's help for the benefit of an investigation. On Monday, July 11, officers responded to a call reporting shots being fired in the 1500 block of Northwick Court. When the officers arrived they found Daniel...
KATV
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office seeking information on 2014 Cold Case
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that they are seeking information regarding a 2014 cold case. Police said that on Nov. 2, 2014, D'Angelo Hooks,18, attended a party in the area of Primrose & East 46th street in the McAlmont community of North Little Rock.
KATV
Little rock police searching for suspect wanted for terroristic threatening
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock police announced Tuesday that are seeking information on a person wanted for terroristic threatening. Police said 34-year-old Prince Randall has active warrants for two counts of terroristic threatening in the 1st degree. Randall is described as a black male standing 6 feet...
Little Rock police make arrest in homicide that left one man dead
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, the Little Rock Police Department responded to calls of a shooting at 6 York Drive. According to reports, once officers arrived they found 34-year-old David Royal suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died while still at the scene.
Little Rock police chase ends with rollover, driver death
A driver died after an early-morning high-speed police chase in Little Rock Monday.
Sherwood standoff ends Tuesday morning, neighborhood reopens
One Sherwood neighborhood has reopened Tuesday morning after Sherwood police said that a Monday morning standoff is over.
KATV
69-year-old suspect killed after 18-hour long Halloween standoff in Sherwood
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After an 18-hour standoff in Sherwood, police said it ended with the 69-year-old suspect wanted for impersonating a law enforcement officer being killed early Tuesday morning. According to the Arkansas State Police, Sherwood police officers attempted to serve Eugene Elliot Reed with a warrant for...
Driver dies after being ejected during police chase in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A person has died after being ejected after crashing during a police chase early Monday morning. Little Rock police said that a little before 1:00 a.m. a 2015 Dodge Durango was driving at least 55 mph in a 30 mph zone near Asher and Johnson streets.
Sherwood man fatally shot by police after 18 hour standoff
SHERWOOD, Ark. — A 69-year-old man was killed by police after a standoff in Sherwood that started Monday morning and ended on Tuesday after 3 a.m. The standoff began around 9:42 a.m. on October 31 when Sherwood police were serving Eugene Reed with an arrest warrant for criminal impersonation of a law enforcement officer.
KATV
Pulaski County Sheirff's Office seeking answers to unsolved 2007 cold case
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office needs the public to help with an unsolved cold case from 2007. The sheriff's office said on Oct.31, 2007 deputies responded to a possible burglary in progress at 3800 Vinson road. When they arrived, deputies found a male victim deceased...
KATV
BOLO: Deputies need public's help locating a wanted Arkansas man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public's assistance in finding a wanted Arkansas man. According to authorities, 52-year-old Joseph Arlo Jackson is wanted in connection to six counts of aggravated animal cruelty involving the deaths and maltreatment of several horses.
KATV
Halloween High speed chase leads to fatal accident in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police announced Monday that a driver was killed in a fatal crash during a police pursuit. At around 1:00 a.m. officers with the 12th street division were monitoring near Asher and Johnson Street. Police said that radar showed a 2015 Dodge Durango...
Driver dies, passengers injured in crash in Conway County
A man is dead and three other men are injured after a crash early Sunday morning in Conway County.
KATV
Homeless man in Brinkley charged with capital murder after death of 73-year-old woman
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 29-year-old homeless man in Brinkley is being charged with capital murder after state police said he killed an elderly woman in her apartment. The Arkansas State Police said in a news release that Juwan Swanigan was arrested Saturday in connection to the death of 73-year-old Shirley Bodkins.
KATV
'90s gang war veterans react to record-matching Little Rock homicide numbers
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting on Sunday marked the 70th Little Rock homicide this year, matching the record high set in 1993. With two months left in the year, the number of Little Rock homicides is projected to surpass 1993 numbers. The total number of homicides in Pulaski County currently stands at 100, also projected to surpass the record high of 111.
KATV
North Little Rock porch pirate last seen in Benton; has active felony warrant for arrest
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock "porch pirate" wanted for swiping a package from a home, has an active felony warrant out for her arrest. North Little Rock police said Friday that 49-year-old Florene Michelle Morales is still wanted in the Oct. 11 theft from a residence in the 1500 block of Skyline Drive.
Hot Springs man found dead near vehicle, police investigating
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the Hot Springs Police Department and paramedics were both at the 100 block of Grove Street responding to a call of an "unresponsive male in the street." According to reports, once officers arrived they found 57-year-old Edwin Talbert...
Crews clear multi-vehicle crash involving semis on I-40 near Maumelle
Road crews have cleared a crash involving a pair of tractor-trailers and another vehicle that slowed traffic on westbound Interstate 40 for drivers in Pulaski County Tuesday morning.
easttexasradio.com
Arkansas Woman Jailed In Hopkins County
Hopkins County deputies stopped a North Little Rock woman for a traffic violation on I-30 and detected the odor of marijuana. A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up items that appeared to have been stolen. There was also a security tag removal device. The device led to a felony charge of unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
