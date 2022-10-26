LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting on Sunday marked the 70th Little Rock homicide this year, matching the record high set in 1993. With two months left in the year, the number of Little Rock homicides is projected to surpass 1993 numbers. The total number of homicides in Pulaski County currently stands at 100, also projected to surpass the record high of 111.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO