She also says that auto-tune singers need to get a job at the Post Office, “quick.”. She had readily admitted that in this new generation of singers, there are plenty of standouts. However, Chaka Khan has also been equally as critical, and when Page Six recently caught up with her, she didn’t hold back. The music legend’s career has spanned decades as dozens of her releases have become classics that have been sampled far and wide. It isn’t uncommon for Khan to be questioned about the current state of music, and this time, she had quite a bit to say about auto-tune.

1 DAY AGO