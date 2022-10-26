Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Joins Kanye West “Cut Ties” Trend
The YSL rapper jokingly cut ties with himself. Young Thug may be behind bars, but he hasn’t missed a beat when it comes to trending news. All month long, major corporations have been severing their connections with Kanye West due to his anti-semitic remarks. Companies like Adidas, Gap and Foot Locker opted to cut their ties with the rapper following his recent controversial outbursts.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Reveals What He Paid For Tory Lanez, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz Features
He also mentioned collaborating with Yo Gotti but added the CMG boss “did that on the love.”. Fans expect that DaBaby has something brewing now that he’s in the thick of a press tour. After catching up with Ebro in the Morning for an interview where he laid it all out on the table, the hitmaker is back with another expansive conversation with Big Boy’s Neighborhood. In a highlight from the exchange, Big Boy mentioned the feature prices that DaBaby paid his peers early on in his career, and the rapper revisited some of those numbers.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Reacts After Losing $2B From Adidas Deal: “The Money Is Not Who I Am”
Ye sends a message to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel after Adidas cuts ties with him. Kanye West is no longer a billionaire after dismantling his fashion empire in weeks. The Chicago artist lost his deal with Adidas this week after the brand put the partnership under review, as companies like Balenciaga and Gap further distanced themselves from Ye.
hotnewhiphop.com
Monica Responds To Kodak Black Dating Rumors: “I Hang With [His] Mom”
The 42-year old star denied dating the 25-year old rapper. Monica may be single and ready to mingle — but she wants fans to know that Kodak Black isn’t her boo thang. Earlier this week, the songstress made headlines after being spotted out and about with the Florida rapper and taking money-flaunting photos with him shortly after.
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael Jackson’s Son Responds To Harry Styles Being Called The “King Of Pop”
Prince says his father is, and will forever be, the King of Pop. Earlier this year, Rolling Stone UK labeled singer Harry Styles as the “King of Pop,” which quickly sparked controversy. That heavy title has referred to only one artist in the industry for his decades of music– Michael Jackson.
hotnewhiphop.com
Paper Route Empire’s Jay Fizzle Releases “DonaFizzo Deluxe” Mixtape
The city of Memphis has been making a name for itself in the current world of hip-hop music. While O.G. artists like Project Pat and Three 6 Mafia have solidified their spots in the rap game, the new stream of incoming rappers is making a name for themselves in the ever-growing industry.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Apologizes For Comments On George Floyd
Kanye West has apologized for his recent comments on the death of George Floyd. Kanye West apologized for his controversial comments on the death of George Floyd by comparing the way he’s been treated by Adidas to having “a knee on my neck.” West spoke about Floyd’s death and Black Lives Matter with paparazzi on Friday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Reacts To Lil Baby’s Gratitude For His Co-Sign
Lil Baby said Meek Mill was the first major rapper to give him a co-sign. Lil Baby stands as one of the biggest artists in the game. The release of It’s Only Me cemented his position as a cultural giant, especially after earning a feat that only Drake and Taylor Swift accomplished. However, before he became a Grammy-nominated rapper, his underground buzz slowly spread across Atlanta and America as a whole.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chaka Khan Talks This Generation’s Singers: “Insecurity Is Present In These Girls”
She also says that auto-tune singers need to get a job at the Post Office, “quick.”. She had readily admitted that in this new generation of singers, there are plenty of standouts. However, Chaka Khan has also been equally as critical, and when Page Six recently caught up with her, she didn’t hold back. The music legend’s career has spanned decades as dozens of her releases have become classics that have been sampled far and wide. It isn’t uncommon for Khan to be questioned about the current state of music, and this time, she had quite a bit to say about auto-tune.
hotnewhiphop.com
OVO Sound Radio Brings In Guest FKA Mash For Season 4 Episode 21
OVO Sound Radio is back with its 21st episode of the fourth season, featuring a guest set from South African artist FKA Mash. Music by Mash was previously played on the show by Oliver. While showcasing some of their own songs, Mash also spotlighted tracks from Jorja Smith, Rampa, Souldynamic,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jack Harlow Addresses Rumors About Lil Nas X Romance, The C.I.A. & More During “SNL”
Jack Harlow served as the host and musical guest on the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live.”. Jack Harlow jokingly addressed the idea of a romantic relationship between himself and Nas-X" class="text-word" target="_blank" >Lil Nas X, being created by the C.I.A., and much more during his monologue on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. Harlow served double duty as the episode’s host and musical guest.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Becomes A Billionaire Days After Ye Loses His 9-Figure Status
Diddy is hip-hop’s third billionaire. There’s no doubt that Diddy is wealthy but now, he can officially call himself a billionaire. According to Zack O’Malley Greenburg, a former Forbes editor, revealed the news on his Substack newsletter where he announced that Diddy is the third hip-hop act to declare themselves a billionaire.
hotnewhiphop.com
Eminem Announces 20th Anniversary Edition Of “8 Mile” Soundtrack
Eminem’s dropping a deluxe edition of the “8 Mile” soundtrack to celebrate its 20th anniversary. We’re approaching a huge milestone in Eminem’s career at the top of November — the 20th anniversary of 8 Mile. In 2002, the rapper made a major leap into the world of acting with the release of the semi-autobiographical film to critical acclaim. Nearly 20 years later, it’s safe to say that 8 Mile stands as a classic hip-hop film.
hotnewhiphop.com
Westside Gunn Drops “Ten,” The Final Installment In The “Hitler Wears Hermes” Series
Buffalo’s prolific curator Westside Gunn is bringing his fan-favorite mixtape series to an end with the release of Ten. The final installment in the Hitler Wears Hermes series hit streaming services this morning, shortly after he announced the project. Ten includes appearances from a wide array of heavyweights, many...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West “Beat To A Pulp” By Anti-Semitism Scandal, Donda Academy Student Athletics Halted
The Chicago MC seems to have admitted defeat amid his partnership terminations, as students athletes from his school are left with no play. Ye f.k.a. Kanye West has been losing partnerships left and right, hurting both his pockets and his public image. He recently posted on Instagram about the incidents, saying that he’s been “beat to a pulp” by the backlash from his anti-semitic rants. After Adidas dropped him, the Yeezy mogul asked to “see the contracts” via his Instagram post “while [he’s] still allowed on Mark Zuckerberg’s platform.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne Throws High School Reunion Party With Former Classmates
The rap legend brought his high school class of 2000 together at McMain High School in New Orleans. Lil Wayne is without question a man of both sustained success and lasting legacy. He’s been honored with his own exhibit at the National Museum of African American Music on top of years of accolades and Wayne clones flooding the rap game. So in that spirit of nostalgia and history, it was heartwarming to see Lil Wayne host a high school reunion party for his former classmates at McMain High School in New Orleans.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West’s Essential Playlists Removed From Apple Music
Apple Music is reportedly the latest business to distance themselves from Ye. Apple Music is doing what Spotify won’t do — taking a stand against Kanye West. Kanye West continues to face backlash over his comments towards the Jewish community, which resulted in brands like TJ Maxx, Adidas, Balenciaga, and others parting ways from the multi-hyphenate. Now, Apple Music is following suit by reportedly removing his Essentials playlists from their platform. The tech giant hasn’t commented on why they’ve removed the playlist but the reasons appear obvious enough.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rihanna Humming On “Lift Me Up” Compared To Kid Cudi
Some dared to say Rihanna has topped the master of humming himself. At very long last, Rihanna is back with new music. On Friday (October 29), the legendary singer gifted fans with her first new song in six years, “Lift Me Up.” The single is part of the soundtrack for the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, and was written by Tems, Rihanna, Ludwig Göransson, and director Ryan Coogler in honor of Chadwick Boseman.
hotnewhiphop.com
Quentin Tarantino Rejects Kanye’s “Django Unchained” Claims
Ye said Tarantino stole his idea & made “Django Unchained,” but the famed filmmaker is saying that wasn’t the case. There has been an unexpected influx of Kanye West-related news as of late. Aside from his controversial statements, the backlash has stolen attention as the mogul reportedly lost $2 billion in one day. This hasn’t stopped West from tripling down on his troubling remarks and taking to platforms to defend his position.
hotnewhiphop.com
Funk Flex Challenges Pusha T To Release New Music
Funk Flex has asked Pusha T to release new music on behalf of Swizz Beatz. Funk Flex challenged Pusha T to release new music on his Hot 97 radio show on Thursday night, saying that it is at the request of Swizz Beatz. The New York City DJ has successfully challenged numerous artists to release music as of late.
Comments / 0