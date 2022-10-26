ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek Township, PA

CBS Minnesota

17-year-old male caught with handgun on school bus

ST. CLOUD, Minn – According to the St. Cloud Police Department, a 17-year-old male student was observed to possibly be in the possession of a concealed handgun while riding on a McKinley school bus Wednesday afternoon.The incident was immediately reported to a SCPD School Resource Officer, and a police investigation was initiated.Officers located the juvenile's residence and recovered a handgun after meeting with him.The juvenile was taken into custody without incident. He was placed in a secure detention facility and is being held for court. The 17-year-old will face multiple felony charges related to the illegal possession of a firearm.The investigation has not revealed any threats that were made by the juvenile while he was in possession of the firearm. SCPD reports that it does not appear that the juvenile had any plans to use the gun for any intended purpose.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Daily Voice

Route 22 Shooting Hospitalizes Driver

A driver was hospitalized after being shot at on Route 22 in Whitehall Township on Wednesday, Oct. 26, authorities said. PA State troopers responding to the eastbound lanes around 3:15 p.m. found the driver of a white Dodge Charger injured after an unknown occupant in the right lane fired shots, police said.
YourErie

More details released on Thursday evening I-90 semi accident

We have an update on what caused the crash on I-90 where a semi truck went off the highway and into a ravine Thursday evening. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel which resulted in the semi swerving into the right shoulder, then striking and traveling through a guiderail. […]
ERIE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person shot while driving on Route 22 in Whitehall Twp., state police say

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in Whitehall Township are investigating a shooting on Route 22 Wednesday afternoon. Troopers responded to the area of Route 22 East near MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township around 3:15 p.m. for the report of a vehicle struck by gunfire, according to a news release from state police.
sauconsource.com

Lower Saucon Police Investigating More Suspicious Activity

Lower Saucon Township Police announced Monday that they are investigating suspicious activity that recently occurred in a residential neighborhood; their second such investigation in as many weeks. Police said that shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday night, Oct. 22, an unidentified man walked up to a home in the 1800...
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
erienewsnow.com

High Street in Millcreek is Closed Due to Vehicle Fire

A local asphalt crew was heading to a parking lot to begin doing work when the driver noticed the rear of the vehicle was on fire. The truck was carting 500 gallons of molten rubber. Luckily, there were no injuries reported. High Street in Millcreek is closed from Peach to...
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
Shore News Network

DNA evidence links Delaware man to $14k Marlton Target smash and grab

EVESHAM, NJ – DNA evidence found at the scene of a 2019 smash-and-grab robbery at the Route 73 Target has led police to their suspect. In the late night hours on July 25, 2019, Evesham police officers responded to a burglar alarm at the Target store. At around 2:30 am, police arrived to find the glass front door smashed and surveillance video captured three men robbing over $14,000 worth of electronics from the business. The scene was processed by detectives, who found DNA evidence on the broken glass door. That evidence was analyzed by a lab, and this week, police The post DNA evidence links Delaware man to $14k Marlton Target smash and grab appeared first on Shore News Network.
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
explore venango

Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash in East Mead Township

EAST MEAD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred in East Mead Township. According to Meadville-based State Police, the incident occurred near Hinkson Road and Frenchtown Road, in East Mead Township, Crawford County, sometime between 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, and 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 24.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

St. Cloud man killed co-worker after she rejected his advances: Charges

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Cloud man has been charged with killing a co-worker who prosecutors say rejected his advances. Michael Carpenter, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting a co-worker, 28-year-old Nicole Hammond, in the parking lot of their workplace on Lincoln Avenue Northeast in St. Cloud at 6:59 a.m. on October 24.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

