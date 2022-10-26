Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
Police: Ohio man arrested after traffic stop reveals outstanding felony warrant
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. — An Ohio man was arrested after a traffic stop revealed he had an outstanding felony warrant, police say. According to a press release, the incident occurred Thursday and it was revealed that the man was a fugitive from justice. Police say the man was then...
Couple Goes On $10K Shopping Spree Using Credit Cards Stole From Purse At Central PA Home Goods
A couple went on a $10,000 shopping spree after taking a wallet from someone's purse at a central Pennsylvania Home Goods, authorities say. The people pictured supposedly used "distraction techniques" to take the wallet out of a woman's purse in Home Goods at 5100 Jonestown Road, according to Lower Paxton Township police.
erienewsnow.com
Authorities Investigating After Body Found in Park Along Harborcreek Wesleyville Line
State police, volunteer fire department rescuers and Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook were all called to the scene after a body was found in Emory Red Hinkler Park in Harborcreek off Cumberland Road. The call came in around 6:30 p.m. Cpl. Timothy McConnell from the Pennsylvania State Police told Erie...
17-year-old male caught with handgun on school bus
ST. CLOUD, Minn – According to the St. Cloud Police Department, a 17-year-old male student was observed to possibly be in the possession of a concealed handgun while riding on a McKinley school bus Wednesday afternoon.The incident was immediately reported to a SCPD School Resource Officer, and a police investigation was initiated.Officers located the juvenile's residence and recovered a handgun after meeting with him.The juvenile was taken into custody without incident. He was placed in a secure detention facility and is being held for court. The 17-year-old will face multiple felony charges related to the illegal possession of a firearm.The investigation has not revealed any threats that were made by the juvenile while he was in possession of the firearm. SCPD reports that it does not appear that the juvenile had any plans to use the gun for any intended purpose.
KRMG
Police: Pennsylvania homeowner shoots burglar armed with knife
Police: Pennsylvania homeowner shoots burglar armed with knife Keon Washington was shot after he refused the homeowner's request to stop and leave the premises. (NCD)
Second suspect apprehended in Pa. double murder of high school students
Police reportedly made a second arrest in the double murder of two high school students on Oct. 17 in Pa. Court records allege the killings had something to do with a marijuana deal gone bad. 23-year-old Deonte Kelly was arrested upon turning himself in on Tuesday at about 6:30 p.m....
Man shot while driving on busy Pa. highway in possible case of road rage
A man was shot on a busy highway in broad daylight in the Lehigh Valley.
Route 22 Shooting Hospitalizes Driver
A driver was hospitalized after being shot at on Route 22 in Whitehall Township on Wednesday, Oct. 26, authorities said. PA State troopers responding to the eastbound lanes around 3:15 p.m. found the driver of a white Dodge Charger injured after an unknown occupant in the right lane fired shots, police said.
More details released on Thursday evening I-90 semi accident
We have an update on what caused the crash on I-90 where a semi truck went off the highway and into a ravine Thursday evening. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel which resulted in the semi swerving into the right shoulder, then striking and traveling through a guiderail. […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Person shot while driving on Route 22 in Whitehall Twp., state police say
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in Whitehall Township are investigating a shooting on Route 22 Wednesday afternoon. Troopers responded to the area of Route 22 East near MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township around 3:15 p.m. for the report of a vehicle struck by gunfire, according to a news release from state police.
sauconsource.com
Lower Saucon Police Investigating More Suspicious Activity
Lower Saucon Township Police announced Monday that they are investigating suspicious activity that recently occurred in a residential neighborhood; their second such investigation in as many weeks. Police said that shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday night, Oct. 22, an unidentified man walked up to a home in the 1800...
erienewsnow.com
High Street in Millcreek is Closed Due to Vehicle Fire
A local asphalt crew was heading to a parking lot to begin doing work when the driver noticed the rear of the vehicle was on fire. The truck was carting 500 gallons of molten rubber. Luckily, there were no injuries reported. High Street in Millcreek is closed from Peach to...
Ohio man sentenced to 75 years to life for rape of minor
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to 75 years to life in prison after being found guilty on five counts of rape of a minor. Josue Huertas-Alicia was found guilty on Sept. 14. He was sentenced on Oct. 18. The actual sentence is 15 years to life for each of the five counts […]
DNA evidence links Delaware man to $14k Marlton Target smash and grab
EVESHAM, NJ – DNA evidence found at the scene of a 2019 smash-and-grab robbery at the Route 73 Target has led police to their suspect. In the late night hours on July 25, 2019, Evesham police officers responded to a burglar alarm at the Target store. At around 2:30 am, police arrived to find the glass front door smashed and surveillance video captured three men robbing over $14,000 worth of electronics from the business. The scene was processed by detectives, who found DNA evidence on the broken glass door. That evidence was analyzed by a lab, and this week, police The post DNA evidence links Delaware man to $14k Marlton Target smash and grab appeared first on Shore News Network.
explore venango
Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash in East Mead Township
EAST MEAD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred in East Mead Township. According to Meadville-based State Police, the incident occurred near Hinkson Road and Frenchtown Road, in East Mead Township, Crawford County, sometime between 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, and 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 24.
fox29.com
St. Cloud man killed co-worker after she rejected his advances: Charges
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Cloud man has been charged with killing a co-worker who prosecutors say rejected his advances. Michael Carpenter, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting a co-worker, 28-year-old Nicole Hammond, in the parking lot of their workplace on Lincoln Avenue Northeast in St. Cloud at 6:59 a.m. on October 24.
Two men charged with riding off-road vehicles on Wilkes-Barre streets
WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested two men when officers encountered a group riding off-road vehicles on public streets Tuesday night. A cruiser was struck by a fleeing all-terrain vehicle while two ATVs collided with each other as the group fled, police reported. Police encountered the group riding four ATVs...
Police: 15-year-old stabbed parent with knife at Winsted home
A 15-year-old stabbed one of their parents at a home in Winsted, police say.
Driver injured after losing control, hitting tree in Harborcreek overnight
One person is injured after their car slammed into a tree in Harborcreek overnight. That accident happened around 3 a.m. Friday in the 5400 block of East Lake Road. According to reports from the scene, a woman in her 50s lost control of her car before slamming into a tree. She was taken to the […]
wpr.org
Records show woman killed in crash involving Wisconsin lawmaker was driving 100 mph
A Pennsylvania woman killed in a crash involving State Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was driving at 100 mph just before the collision, according to records obtained by the Ashland Daily Press. The paper reported records from the Wisconsin State Patrol show Alyssa Ortman, 27, was driving 55 mph over...
