Orlando, FL

FanSided

An Amed Rosario trade by the Cleveland Guardians may not be the worst idea

If a trade involving Amed Rosario does happen, the Cleveland Guardians will likely use it to bolster their gaps. There are rumors bubbling up about the Cleveland Guardians trading Amed Rosario. Rosario, who is in the last year of club control, will be a valuable asset to move and get something back for. The 27-year-old is in an arbitration year, meaning his salary for the 2023 season has yet to be finalized but is expected to be in the $9 million range.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 9

We’re building towards a huge crescendo in November leading to the Playoff, but our college football upset picks for Week 9 show teams are still in danger. As several ranked teams were out of action last week, the simple opportunities for upset were a bit scarce. But that didn’t stop us from getting a couple results that shocked the college football world, perhaps most notably LSU laying a hurting on Ole Miss. There were also close calls for Clemson and TCU, but they ultimately survived.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

3 reasons the Cleveland Browns are screwed on Monday Night against the Cincinnati Bengals

The Cleveland Browns may be screwed come Monday Night against the Cinncinatti Bengals. The Cleveland Browns’ hopes of making the playoff are fading away right in front of their very eyes. To get back on track, the 2-5 team has got to start playing better and executing the game plan more. The team has their-in-state rivals on Monda Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

College Football Playoff rankings 2022: Projected Week 10 CFP rankings after Ohio State survives, Georgia & Tennessee dominate

The first College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday and we’re breaking down the Week 10 Top 25 CFP rankings after a crazy Saturday. Nine weeks of the 2022 season are now complete and that means that the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season are going to be released on Tuesday, Nov. 1. We’ve been looking at the AP Top 25 all year, but the selection committee has their own criteria and way to look at what we’ve seen that will start to paint a clearer picture of what the Playoff could look like.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Notre Dame star trolls Syracuse after Irish pick up upset win

Notre Dame star Brandon Joseph trolled Syracuse running back Sean Tucker after their 42-24 win in Week 9. The Syracuse Orange suffered their first loss of the season last week at the hands of the Clemson Tigers, blowing a 21-7 lead to ultimately lose 27-21. They had the chance to get back in the win column in Week 9, as they hosted the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
SYRACUSE, NY
FanSided

Jackson in Action

Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson opens up about a life, family and legacy spanning New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Charlotte. Donte Jackson looks down, then locks eyes with his opponent. He thinks about the film he’s watched, scanning the receiver for tendencies and tells. He watches each step, practicing his...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

FanSided

