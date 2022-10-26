Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Halfhearted Miami Heat give winless Kings first taste of victory, 113-119
The Miami Heat are a ball club that wins on hard work, hustle, effort, and all the other intangible stuff that you can’t teach and that they preach all the time. They win that way when they have a talented roster, such as the Big 3 Era, or when they have a roster that features Dion Waiters as one of your best players.
An Amed Rosario trade by the Cleveland Guardians may not be the worst idea
If a trade involving Amed Rosario does happen, the Cleveland Guardians will likely use it to bolster their gaps. There are rumors bubbling up about the Cleveland Guardians trading Amed Rosario. Rosario, who is in the last year of club control, will be a valuable asset to move and get something back for. The 27-year-old is in an arbitration year, meaning his salary for the 2023 season has yet to be finalized but is expected to be in the $9 million range.
Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 9
We’re building towards a huge crescendo in November leading to the Playoff, but our college football upset picks for Week 9 show teams are still in danger. As several ranked teams were out of action last week, the simple opportunities for upset were a bit scarce. But that didn’t stop us from getting a couple results that shocked the college football world, perhaps most notably LSU laying a hurting on Ole Miss. There were also close calls for Clemson and TCU, but they ultimately survived.
3 reasons the Cleveland Browns are screwed on Monday Night against the Cincinnati Bengals
The Cleveland Browns may be screwed come Monday Night against the Cinncinatti Bengals. The Cleveland Browns’ hopes of making the playoff are fading away right in front of their very eyes. To get back on track, the 2-5 team has got to start playing better and executing the game plan more. The team has their-in-state rivals on Monda Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals.
John Walker, Jaylen Heyward, Spencer Fano, and Rueben Bain in the News
Four-star recruits were on hand this weekend for big games. Read here to see where John Walker, Spencer Fano, and DL Rueben Bain were on Saturday
College Football Playoff rankings 2022: Projected Week 10 CFP rankings after Ohio State survives, Georgia & Tennessee dominate
The first College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday and we’re breaking down the Week 10 Top 25 CFP rankings after a crazy Saturday. Nine weeks of the 2022 season are now complete and that means that the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season are going to be released on Tuesday, Nov. 1. We’ve been looking at the AP Top 25 all year, but the selection committee has their own criteria and way to look at what we’ve seen that will start to paint a clearer picture of what the Playoff could look like.
3 Chicago Blackhawks to trade while they’re currently hot
The Chicago Blackhawks finally lost a game after winning four in a row. This looks like a team that can become one of the worst in the league based on their roster. They got off to a good start and that was fun but they might come back down to earth very soon.
Notre Dame star trolls Syracuse after Irish pick up upset win
Notre Dame star Brandon Joseph trolled Syracuse running back Sean Tucker after their 42-24 win in Week 9. The Syracuse Orange suffered their first loss of the season last week at the hands of the Clemson Tigers, blowing a 21-7 lead to ultimately lose 27-21. They had the chance to get back in the win column in Week 9, as they hosted the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Jackson in Action
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson opens up about a life, family and legacy spanning New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Charlotte. Donte Jackson looks down, then locks eyes with his opponent. He thinks about the film he’s watched, scanning the receiver for tendencies and tells. He watches each step, practicing his...
The very best things in College Football Week 9: J.T. Tuimoloau, Brock Bowers and more
JT Tuimoloau made his mark while Brock Bowers put jaws on the floor while College Football Week 9 brought some huge surprises. The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season will drop in a few days, so Week 9 was the last chance for each contender to set the stage for that huge announcement.
FanSided
293K+
Followers
559K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0