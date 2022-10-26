ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

CBS Detroit

Joe Louis Greenway Will Connect Detroit to Hamtramck, Highland Park and Dearborn

(CBS DETROIT) - A new trail is one mile closer to connecting neighboring cities.Hundreds gathered Saturday to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of the Joe Louis Greenway. "The Joe Louis Greenway will go a long way towards creating a sense of pride that helps alleviate the mental anguish of decades of disinvestment in our communities," said Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield.The first mile to the path can be found between Joy Road and Warren near Livernois in Detroit."We just broke it through north of Joy," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan."A year from now, we'll be all the way up to Fullerton and it...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

HopCat in Royal Oak hopes to open next month, hiring staff

Interior construction is still progressing at the new HopCat craft beer restaurant in Royal Oak, but hiring for 150 staff positions is now underway. Project BarFly, a West Michigan-based hospitality group, oversees operations at HopCat, as well as Grand Rapids Brewing Co. and Stella’s Lounge. HopCat is using a...
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

Last call for 2022 county land bank auction

Oakland County’s final 2022 tax foreclosed property virtual auction is underway today, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. After two earlier auctions of the county’s 400 available properties, 175 parcels remain. Most appear to be vacant lots, with a minimum $500 bid required. People without internet access who want to...
The Oakland Press

Veterans Day activities happening in Oakland County

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, we honor the service and sacrifice of all of those who have served the country in war or peace and to thank them. The following Veterans Day events are happening in Oakland County:. BIRMINGHAM. • Birmingham’s Veterans Day ceremony will be co-hosted by the Piety...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
plymouthvoice.com

There’s finally something to protest about in Plymouth

Oct. 28, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. There’s finally something to protest about in Plymouth and It’s not about politics, woke ideology, schools, radical preferences or even parking spaces. It’s about nostalgia. It’s about Americanism built on hometown values. The allegiance to tradition and the wistful desire to return...
PLYMOUTH, MI
The Oakland Press

MDOT officials respond to Woodward Avenue survey results

Results from a community survey for eliminating the Woodward Avenue loop were not surprising to state officials according to Veronica Lamb, the Michigan Department of Transportation’s project manager. “They supported information and ideas similar to what was heard at public meetings,” she said. She and other MDOT officials...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County’s indigent defense changes affirmed

County efforts to even the field for people accused of crimes includes $14.4 million in grants and $1.9 million appropriated by county commissions to support an indigent defense program. On Thursday, the Boston-based 6th Amendment Center released a report praising the county’s reforms so far. The 6th Amendment Center exists...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

Lakeside Mall on M-59 in Sterling Heights to be Demolished

Plans for development in Sterling Heights include the demolition of Lakeside Mall. Let's be honest, malls across America are starting to see a huge decline. Just look to your nearest mall and you will see a growing number of empty stores and parking lots. The owners of Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights have plans for the land, just not the mall.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
1470 WFNT

Free Holiday Walk At Bicentennial Park In Grand Blanc

Spoiler alert, the holiday season is expensive. Things add up very quickly, from Christmas dinner to presents, and don't forget traveling expenses like gas and airfare. It's almost impossible to stay on budget, so when a free holiday event comes up, take full advantage of it. One such event happens...
GRAND BLANC, MI
WXYZ

Detroit Electrical Industry Training Center is taking applications

The Detroit Electrical Industry Training Center is taking applications for the Sound, Communication & Data Management Installer/Technician Apprenticeship program on November 21st, 2022 (via Website portal on November 21st only). You can:. Earn While You Learn. Graduate Debt Free – $17.37/hour to start. 3+ - Year Program. High School...
DETROIT, MI

