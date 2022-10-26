Read full article on original website
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Joe Louis Greenway Will Connect Detroit to Hamtramck, Highland Park and Dearborn
(CBS DETROIT) - A new trail is one mile closer to connecting neighboring cities.Hundreds gathered Saturday to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of the Joe Louis Greenway. "The Joe Louis Greenway will go a long way towards creating a sense of pride that helps alleviate the mental anguish of decades of disinvestment in our communities," said Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield.The first mile to the path can be found between Joy Road and Warren near Livernois in Detroit."We just broke it through north of Joy," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan."A year from now, we'll be all the way up to Fullerton and it...
Historic Washtenaw County farm set to become permanent home for folk school
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Come never having swung a hammer and leave with three oval, steam-bent cherry wood boxes, hand-tacked in the iconic Shaker style dating back more than 200 years. That’s just a normal Saturday at the Michigan Folk School. Based in a historic farmstead a short...
Owner calls for demolition of Lakeside Mall to pave way for $1 billion mixed-use project
Out with the old and in with the new — it’s what the Lakeside Mall owner plans to do after proposing to tear down most of the property to make way for a new mixed-use project.
The Oakland Press
HopCat in Royal Oak hopes to open next month, hiring staff
Interior construction is still progressing at the new HopCat craft beer restaurant in Royal Oak, but hiring for 150 staff positions is now underway. Project BarFly, a West Michigan-based hospitality group, oversees operations at HopCat, as well as Grand Rapids Brewing Co. and Stella’s Lounge. HopCat is using a...
Plan calls for demolition of Lakeside Mall for mixed-use development
The owners of Lakeside Mall want to demolish the decades-old mall and build a massive mixed-use project, according to filings within the Sterling Heights City Council.
The Oakland Press
Last call for 2022 county land bank auction
Oakland County’s final 2022 tax foreclosed property virtual auction is underway today, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. After two earlier auctions of the county’s 400 available properties, 175 parcels remain. Most appear to be vacant lots, with a minimum $500 bid required. People without internet access who want to...
The Oakland Press
Letters to the editor: Transit tax unnecessary; No respect for life, Say no to ballot proposals
Residents from across Oakland County filled Independence Township Hall in Clarkston on Monday, October 24, to better understand the county transit proposal included on the November 8 ballot. Hosted by Senators Ruth Johnson and Jim Runestad, a panel answered questions submitted by attendees about the plan to tax all residential,...
The Oakland Press
Veterans Day activities happening in Oakland County
On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, we honor the service and sacrifice of all of those who have served the country in war or peace and to thank them. The following Veterans Day events are happening in Oakland County:. BIRMINGHAM. • Birmingham’s Veterans Day ceremony will be co-hosted by the Piety...
plymouthvoice.com
There’s finally something to protest about in Plymouth
Oct. 28, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. There’s finally something to protest about in Plymouth and It’s not about politics, woke ideology, schools, radical preferences or even parking spaces. It’s about nostalgia. It’s about Americanism built on hometown values. The allegiance to tradition and the wistful desire to return...
Highland Park residents are skeptical about anonymous donor's $10B donation
Friday afternoon black business leaders from Highland Park announced a plan to pay off the city's debt to the region's water authority and invest $10 billion into the city.
The Oakland Press
MDOT officials respond to Woodward Avenue survey results
Results from a community survey for eliminating the Woodward Avenue loop were not surprising to state officials according to Veronica Lamb, the Michigan Department of Transportation’s project manager. “They supported information and ideas similar to what was heard at public meetings,” she said. She and other MDOT officials...
The Oakland Press
Oak Park author’s latest book explores history of Detroit’s auto industry
Paul Vachon never really considered himself much of a car aficionado. However, writing “Becoming the Motor City: A Timeline of Detroit’s Auto Industry” (Reedy Press $39.95) – his sixth book – made him passionate about cars. “Growing up in Detroit, car culture is part of...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County’s indigent defense changes affirmed
County efforts to even the field for people accused of crimes includes $14.4 million in grants and $1.9 million appropriated by county commissions to support an indigent defense program. On Thursday, the Boston-based 6th Amendment Center released a report praising the county’s reforms so far. The 6th Amendment Center exists...
The Oakland Press
Oxford-based Miracle Quilts for our Wounded Troops delivers 90 quilts to veterans in Illinois
Oxford-based Miracle Quilts for our Wounded Troops is back to delivering quilts. Ninety quilts were presented to The Fisher House and the Veterans Hospital in Hines, Illinois. Quilt donations had not been accepted during the pandemic. “They will be dispersed to our veterans throughout the hospital,” said Miracle Quilt founder...
Cockroach infestation so bad in Wyandotte neighborhood, officials cancel trick-or-treating
A letter from Wyandotte's city engineer to residents warns of a cockroach infestation in a home that is so bad that officials had to cancel trick-or-treating Monday on 20th Street "to prevent further roach migration." The decision, the warning went on to say, is "in the best interest of the citizens."
nbc25news.com
Genesee County Animal Shelter holding bake sale & adoption event
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – The community is welcome to come get a sweet treat and a fur-ever friend this weekend!. The Genesee County Animal Shelter is holding a bake sale and adoption event on October 29th. The event is from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. A raffle giveaway will...
The Oakland Press
Screaming success: Report shows Halloween attractions seeing more guests than ever
It starts with Halloween. But people have a passion for silly, scary fun that makes them want to run and that’s what drives ticket sales and the desire to operate a haunted attraction, which, according to a report by HauntPay has become one helluva industry. “It’s been incredible,” said...
Lakeside Mall on M-59 in Sterling Heights to be Demolished
Plans for development in Sterling Heights include the demolition of Lakeside Mall. Let's be honest, malls across America are starting to see a huge decline. Just look to your nearest mall and you will see a growing number of empty stores and parking lots. The owners of Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights have plans for the land, just not the mall.
Free Holiday Walk At Bicentennial Park In Grand Blanc
Spoiler alert, the holiday season is expensive. Things add up very quickly, from Christmas dinner to presents, and don't forget traveling expenses like gas and airfare. It's almost impossible to stay on budget, so when a free holiday event comes up, take full advantage of it. One such event happens...
WXYZ
Detroit Electrical Industry Training Center is taking applications
The Detroit Electrical Industry Training Center is taking applications for the Sound, Communication & Data Management Installer/Technician Apprenticeship program on November 21st, 2022 (via Website portal on November 21st only). You can:. Earn While You Learn. Graduate Debt Free – $17.37/hour to start. 3+ - Year Program. High School...
