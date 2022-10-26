COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Hospitals in South Carolina are seeing a sharp rise in patients as multiple viruses circulate at once. Health experts explained flu cases are spiking earlier than normal and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and Covid-19 are only making it worse, which some are calling a 'tridemic,' but the key difference is children are being affected the most.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO