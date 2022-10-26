Read full article on original website
skyWACH weather visits 3rd graders at Satchel Ford Elementary
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The 3rd graders at Satchel Ford Elementary School in Forest Acres had a great time talking all about the weather Thursday morning with Meteorologist Josh Knight. The students blew Josh away with all of their weather knowledge and how eager they were to learn more!
Columbia Mayor's walk against domestic violence
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- A walk against domestic violence - led by Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann drew dozens out to Columbia. They wanted to show support for those affected by this crisis by letting survivors share their story. There was many public figures there including Mayor Rickenmann and Columbia Police Chief...
Project Search helps intellectually disabled students find careers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Project Search, a program that helps students with intellectual disabilities, is now in its fourth year. The program is called Project Search, and its goal is to help high school students with disabilities, prepare for life, and work, after graduation. Emma Tyce, a part of...
Midlands mother upset, confused after 2nd grader left outside elementary school
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands mother reached out to WACH FOX News, frustrated and angry, after she says her 7-year-old son was left outside during recess, and nobody realized he was missing. Keanna Ravenell says her son, who is a second grader at Dutch Fork Elementary, was locked...
SC hospitals see rise in patients as trio of viruses circulate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Hospitals in South Carolina are seeing a sharp rise in patients as multiple viruses circulate at once. Health experts explained flu cases are spiking earlier than normal and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and Covid-19 are only making it worse, which some are calling a 'tridemic,' but the key difference is children are being affected the most.
Powerball Jackpot rockets to $800 million
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — With no winner in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, Saturday’s draw just got a lot more interesting. Someone stands to win a hefty $800 million and lay claim to the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. That’s a $383 million cash payout for whoever can...
Advocates launch "Freedom to Read SC" coalition to fight book bans across SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Advocates and community leaders today launched “Freedom to Read SC,” a statewide coalition that will work to defeat unconstitutional efforts to ban books from school and public libraries. The Coalition includes educational organizations, civil rights groups, religious entities, and others who are committed...
Coroner: Suspect accused of killing South Carolina deputy dies while in hospice care
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — The man accused of killing a South Carolina deputy in June has died while in a hospice care setting. In a release to news media agencies on Saturday, Spartanburg Coroner Rusty Clevenger announced Duane L. Heard, 63, had passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, while living at a hospice house in Rock Hill.
Voters decide on $190 million bond referendum in upcoming Orangeburg elections
ORANGEBURG, SC — If voted upon in the upcoming November 8th elections this $190 million dollar bond referendum plan would consolidate several schools in the school district and parents express concern about the impacts. “The decision to me does not include the majority of Orangeburg County who’s children are...
Missing Fort Jackson employee found safe
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has located the missing Fort Jackson employee. Officials say a tip from a local news viewer led them to 39-year-old James Felder.
Gloomy Sunday then cold front brings rain on Halloween in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The first half of the weekend was rather gloomy around South Carolina - unfortunately Sunday doesn't look much better. High pressure to our north continues to send a chilly northeasterly breeze our way and that's enough to help fire up cloud cover. With extra moisture...
Fort Jackson employee missing, last seen leaving base
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies are looking for a man last seen leaving Fort Jackson on October 12. James Felder, 39, was last seen leaving his job in a Chevy Impala (License Plate RUP125) and has not returned to the base, or contacted his family, according to RCSD officials.
Car crash in Columbia results in injuries, roadway blocked
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Irmo Fire District and Lexington EMS are on the scene of a car accident with injuries in the 3700 block of Fernandina Road. Officials say the roadway is currently completely blocked. Drivers should expect delays in the area and use alternate routes.
Columbia man sentenced to more than twelve years on second federal gun charge
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Thomas Lashort Bullock, 33, of Columbia, was sentenced to more than twelve years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
15-year-old arrested, deputy injured in officer-involved shooting in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY (WACH) — A 15-year-old has been arrested and a deputy has been injured after an officer-involved shooting in Aiken County on the evening of Friday, Oct. 28. According to SLED, several Aiken County deputies and members of the Aiken County SWAT team responded to a home on Friday evening in Beech Island where a 15-year-old murder suspect was believed to be inside.
Father of dead 6-month-old out on bond
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The father of a six-month-old baby that was found dead Monday morning is now out on bond. Colie Dawkins, 38, was arrested around 2 a.m. Monday morning at a convenience store after deputies found Dawkins in the driver seat and an infant unrestrained and unresponsive in a child seat.
Richland County man convicted of over $200,000 in tax evasion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County man has been convicted of tax evasion. Richard Boggs, of Irmo, was convicted following a jury trial in federal court for five counts of tax evasion. According to documents and evidence presented at trial, Boggs evaded $274,461 of his 2015 through 2019...
Former RCSD charged with assault, accused of shoving an inmate
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A former deputy sheriff has been charged with assault after he allegedly shoved an inmate, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Officials say Nathan Harris, 26, is facing an assault and battery charge in the third degree. On Oct 25, the department’s command staff...
SC man sentenced to life for deadly 2020 shooting
CALHOUN COUNTY (WACH) — A Calhoun County man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Breanna Fludd, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Charles Antwan Smalls, 41, of Holly Hill, has been sentenced to life in prison for murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Benedict football clinches East Division, SIAC championship berth
(WACH) - For the first time in program history, the Benedict football team will play in the SIAC championship. The Tigers hosted Clark Atlanta on Saturday, October 29 for their homecoming game and senior day. Benedict took a demanding control in the first half with a 21-0 lead and finished...
