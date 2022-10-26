Emily Ratajkowski made a splash during her latest outing in NYC. The model appeared on “The Today Show” on Wednesday morning to discuss her new podcast, “High Low with EmRata,” as well as dating post-divorce and motherhood. While on the morning show, Ratajkowski wore a pair of black, white and gray printed pants. She paired the patterned trousers with a black crop top and a yellow denim jacket. Her pale coat featured button closures and a handful of pockets. Ratajkowski added a black belt to the look and she carried a brown shoulder bag as well. The author added a pair of booties...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 MINUTES AGO