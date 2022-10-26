Read full article on original website
Poll shows S.F. voters care most about this November state proposition
San Francisco Bay Area residents have one statewide ballot proposition on their mind above all others with fewer than two weeks until the midterm elections. Thirty-six percent of likely voters in the region said in a new statewide poll that Proposition 1 — the proposed constitutional amendment that would enshrine the rights to an abortion and contraceptives in California — is the proposition they are most interested in on Nov. 8.
Car-free JFK Drive transformed into art walk as voters decide its fate
In just six weeks, John F. Kennedy Drive in Golden Gate Park went from being a road without cars to an art and music-filled pedestrian promenade. JFK now hosts more than a dozen works of art, a packed schedule of weekend events, and new seating and play areas in the middle of the roadway. It’s all part of Rec and Park’s Golden Mile project, which is being funded and carried out by the arts nonprofit Illuminate.
National Geographic names San Francisco top destination for 2023
National Geographic released its "Best of the World" list Wednesday morning and San Francisco was named as one of the publication's 25 must-see destinations for the new year. The 2023 edition of Nat Geo's list is "themed around travel destinations and experiences that leverage the benefits of tourism to strengthen their local communities and environments, both natural and built."
