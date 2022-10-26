Read full article on original website
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber pose for first photo together and squash rumors of Justin Bieber drama
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber want the world to know that if there were ever any implied issues between the women because of Justin Bieber, there definitely aren't any more problems. Gomez, 30, cuddled up to Hailey, 25, Saturday night at the second Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum...
PopSugar
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
Travis Barker Shares Bathtub Pic of Wife Kourtney Kardashian as He Praises Her 'Angel Feet'
Travis Barker loves every part of wife Kourtney Kardashian. On Thursday evening, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a trio of snapshots to his Instagram grid including one that showed Kardashian, 43, relaxing in a bubble bath. Two additional snapshots featured close-ups of the Poosh founder's feet: one under the bath's...
Eddie Redmayne's Daughter Suggested He 'Go Back to Being a Wizard' After Seeing 'Good Nurse' Clip
Eddie Redmayne shares son Luke, 4, and daughter Iris, 6, with wife Hannah Bagshawe Eddie Redmayne's kids would much rather their dad stick to wizardry after seeing him in his new Netflix drama. The actor, 40, appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday where he shared how his young kids took to him playing a dark role in his film The Good Nurse, streaming now. In the Netflix film, which is based on true events, Redmayne stars as Charles Cullen, a nurse who was responsible for...
Kylie Jenner Took The Sexy Crochet Trend To Another Level With This Plunging Dress—It's So See-Through!
Kylie Jenner isn’t ready to say goodbye to summer just yet! The beauty mogul, 25, rocked a sultry, tan crochet dress to the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show last week and wowed fans with her loosely woven rope garment. Jenner showed off her incredible curves with an ultra-plunging, décolletage-revealing neckline, cinched waist detailing, a thigh-skimming hemline and overall see-through fabric.
Emily Ratajkowski Wears Her Most Daring Dress to Date
After modeling at New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, Emily Ratajkowski is back on home turf—and she’s letting her hair down. The model was all smiles at the W anniversary bash in New York City, where she partied in a bejeweled fishnet dress with blush lingerie beneath. She usually goes for straight hair, but she switched it up and sported voluminous waves, which complemented her dramatic light pink eye shadow.
Julia Roberts’ Only Daughter Looks Just Like Her! See Photos of Hazel Growing Up Over the Years
Her little girl! Julia Roberts and Danny Moder became parents in 2004 when they welcomed their adorable twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus. Over the years, the Oscar winner’s only daughter has grown up to be her spitting image. Hazel’s rare photos and public outings are proof that she is her mom’s mini-me.
Kaley Cuoco shows off adorable baby bump 1 day after announcing her first pregnancy
A day after making the big announcement that she's expecting her first baby, Kaley Cuoco is already offering fans more of a glimpse into her pregnancy journey. 36-year-old Cuoco, who is known for starring in "The Big Bang Theory" and "The Flight Attendant," took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, are expecting a daughter next year. The announcement included a ton of cute photos from the journey so far, including shots from a gender reveal, a photo of Pelphrey holding up a onesie that reads, "love my daddy," and Cuoco and Pelphrey sharing a sweet kiss while holding matching "mama bear" and "papa bear" mugs.
Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto
Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider
She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates Son James' 20th Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute: 'I Love You So'
Sarah Jessica Parker shares son James Wilkie with husband Matthew Broderick And just like that ... Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's son is 20! On Friday, the Sex and the City star, 57, celebrated son James Wilkie's birthday with a sweet post on Instagram featuring a series of throwback photos of her oldest child. "Oct. 28, 2022 'It was 20 years ago today…' The plates shifted. All the feelings I had ever known, deeper, magnified and in brilliant new colors," she wrote. "Today the kaleidoscope spins with all...
Kylie Jenner Wears Her Underwear Over Sheer Tights at Paris Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner has been making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week. She recently stepped out for Jonathan Anderson's spring 2023 Loewe show at the equestrian arena of La Garde Républicaine on September 30. Jenner, whose outfits have been dreamed up in collaboration with Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, served up modern-day boudoir in a white ribbed anagram tank and logo briefs from the brand, styled over sheer black tights.
seventeen.com
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Hang Out at Pilates in Crop Tops and Sports Bras
What's better than one Pilates queen? *Two Pilates queens.*. BFFs that sweat together stay together — well, that's at least the vibe we're getting from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's LA Pilates class hangout sesh. The girls showed off their enduring friendship and styling chops as they made their way to the mats — and we got front-row seats to their latest contrasting, fall fashion offerings.
Katy Perry Fans Concerned After Her Eye Starts Weirdly Closing During Concert: Watch
One of Katy Perry‘s eyes was not cooperating with the singer at her concert on Monday night (Oct. 24). Katy, 38, was in the midst of performing at her Las Vegas residency when she suddenly struggled to get her right eyelid under control. The “Smile” hitmaker, who was wearing a wild leotard, could not open her right eye which seemed to be shut closed for several seconds. The whole incident was captured by a fan and shared to TikTok.
In Style
Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All
While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
Katy Perry Shares Sweet Glimpse of Daughter Daisy on Her Birthday: ‘38 & Grateful’
Katy Perry is celebrating her birthday with her favorite people by her side: her husband Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom! The “Electric” singer posted a rare glimpse of the 2-year-old little girl in honor of her 38th birthday yesterday, and it’s sweeter than cotton candy.
Bachelor in Paradise Alums Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt Officially Wed in Dreamy Florida Ceremony
Bachelor Nation stars Rachel Lindsay and Blake Horstmann were among those who helped celebrate the couple, who got engaged in August 2019 and welcomed their son August in November 2021 Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt can finally say they're husband and wife. Following a whirlwind romance that began on Bachelor in Paradise in 2018, Loch and Wendt tied the knot on Friday at the Powel Crosley Estate in Sarasota, Florida. The relationship milestone comes after the twosome — who briefly split but later reconciled and got engaged in August 2019...
Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary
Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel
Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
Gwen Stefani Takes Her Boys Pumpkin Picking Without Blake Shelton: Photos
The 'Hollaback Girl' singer and her sons had some fall fun, during a family trip to a pumpkin patch, about a week before Halloween.
