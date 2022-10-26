Read full article on original website
Adriana Delgado
3d ago
So they think people haven't already used products that were made and sold an entire year ago? What took so long to figure it out and issue the warning? Aren't they required to do quality control testing more frequently than that?
Reply(25)
170
Theresa Ernst
3d ago
what a shame!! everything is contaminated and one way or the other and our country is allowing it yeah thank you Chinese yeah thank you America
Reply(5)
76
Lucy McGillicuddy-Ricardo
3d ago
If everything around you suddenly disappeared that was made in china, you’d have almost nothing….none of your electronics would work…I mean yeah it would be great if everything was made & assembled here but it’s just not going to happen probably ever
Reply(1)
40
Related
Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'
As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
Clorox Recalls Cleaning Products That Could Make You Sick
Clorox is recalling several of its products that could make you sick.
Popculture
Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination
Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
Dove, Suave and other shampoo brands recalled for possibly elevated carcinogen levels
Another in a series of recalls over the last two years
Popculture
Potato Chips Recalled
The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
Soup recall: Check your pantry for this popular soup that could be harmful
People who suffer from milk allergies or sensitivities should avoid certain Bakkavor Tomato Basil Soup products that are part of a new recall. The soup contains undeclared milk, which can cause adverse reactions in people allergic to the ingredient. Moreover, those suffering from severe milk allergies risk death when consuming products containing any dairy.
Use of marijuana, meth, cocaine, and opiate could increase the risk of irregular heart rhythm
A large-scale study conducted by researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, (UCSF) on more than 23 million people has found that some commonly used and abused drugs may have a previously unknown adverse effect on heart health. The mentioned effect is the risk of developing atrial fibrillation (AF),...
Recall alert: Blood pressure medication recalled over concerns of ‘impurities’
Two lots of blood pressure medication are being recalled over concerns that it has too much of an impurity, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Aurobindo Pharma is recalling lot Nos. QE2021005-A and QE2021010-A of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP 20mg/12.5mg. The 90-count bottles have an expiration day of January 2023.
This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now
Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
Clorox recalls cleaning products that may contain bacteria
MIAMI - If you're thinking of wiping down your kitchen with that bottle of Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaner under your sink - stop. It may contain bacteria that could cause serious illness in people with compromised immune systems. The Clorox Company said Tuesday it has recalled its scented multi-surface cleaners and all-purpose cleaners. The recall doesn't include its iconic original pine-scented Pine-Sol, which is its only product registered as a disinfectant. The products recalled by the Oakland, California-based company also include scented CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said...
A colonoscopy study has some wondering if they should have the procedure. What you should know
A new European study on colonoscopies -- the largest of its kind -- has complicated results, and it's left some people wondering whether they should have the procedure to screen for colon cancer.
The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut
Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
Cracked Heels Could Be A Sign Of Something More
Dry skin of any kind is no fun, but a pair of dry, severely cracked heels can be particularly painful, notes Healthline. Often made worse during the colder months of the year, some people may find that their heels start to bleed. Yet the development of cracked heels is not...
New snack recall: These delicious chocolates might be dangerous
After a Halloween candy recall a few days ago, there’s another candy recall everyone needs to be aware of. This time, it’s a recall for dark chocolate almonds. Like the candy corn snacks, the almonds contain an allergen that isn’t listed on the label. Egg was the undeclared allergen in the recalled candy corn, but this time around it’s milk for the dark chocolate almonds.
Urgent cookie recall: Potentially deadly allergen found in these cookies
Consumers who recently purchased Hammond’s Salted Caramel Cookies should know the company has a recall in place because the product might contain peanuts. The ingredient isn’t listed on the label, turning the cookies into potentially fatal food for buyers who suffer from severe peanut allergies. Not to be...
WTOP
How to avoid getting sick from flu, RSV and other viral ailments
D.C. has the highest rate of flu activity in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Virginia’s Department of Health is warning that this season of viral ailments may be worse than in recent years. So a local doctor has some reminders on how...
Urgent cancer warning to millions of women as just 3% can spot signs of stealth killer
AS ONE of the most deadly cancers to affect women - chances are you know what ovarian cancer is. According to charity Target Ovarian Cancer a mere 3 per cent of women are confident in naming all of the symptoms of the disease. It has called for urgent action to...
Urgent FSIS warning: Check your fridge for this potentially dangerous beef
The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert for ground beef that might be contaminated with a strain of E. coli. It’s not technically a recall, however, since the Frank’s Butcher Shop Ground Beef product is no longer available for purchase. However, consumers who...
Popculture
Boxes of Cookies Recalled
A Denver company is recalling boxes of its caramel-flavored cookies because they may be dangerous to consumers with peanut allergies. Hammond's Salted Caramel Cookies could include peanuts, but there is no warning on the packaging. People with an allergy to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction to the cookies.
Comments / 238