Beloit, WI

Police: Beloit man arrested after car, mobile homes riddled with gunfire

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

ROCK, Wis. (WTVO) — A Beloit man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a May shooting at Rockvale Mobile Home Park that left a car and several mobile homes riddled with bullets.

Deputies were dispatched to the park, 6129 USH 51, back on May 8, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. They located a vehicle and several mobile homes that were struck by gun fire when they arrived.

An investigation showed that one person was targeted in the shooting, with over 65 shots being fired from multiple people. Dakota Davidson, 20, was arrested on Tuesday as a result of the investigation.

Davidson has been charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide and nine counts of Recklessly Endangering Safety. He is currently being held in the Rock County Jail.

His first court appearance is October 27.

