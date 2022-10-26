Read full article on original website
Related
Troy Messenger
Special or Bust: Trojans are on the championship hunt
Going into the 2022-2023 women’s basketball season, the Troy Trojans have a championship mentality. The Troy women’s basketball team has won either a regular season or tournament Sun Belt Championship in three consecutive seasons and five of the last seven seasons. While Troy wants to make that four in a row, the Trojans are setting their sights even higher this year.
Troy Messenger
Troy volleyball wins school-record ninth consecutive match
This weekend the Troy Trojans (16-8, 10-2) volleyball team tied a school record for the most consecutive wins by sweeping the South Alabama Jaguars (14-10, 8-4)in a series on Friday and Saturday. The two wins were Troy’s eighth and ninth consecutive wins this season – marking a school record –...
AOL Corp
5-star cornerback gem Cormani McClain pulls shocker, chooses Miami over Alabama, Gators
Of one thing Canes fans can be assured: Mario Cristobal can recruit. On Thursday night, the recruiting world on social media went nuts, as five-star Lakeland cornerback Cormani McClain, 247Sports’ No. 1 corner, chose Cristobal’s Miami Hurricanes instead of Alabama and the Florida Gators. McClain is considered the...
ABC 33/40 News
Alumni excited to come back home for Magic City Classic
The Magic City Classic is the largest historically black college and university (HBCU) football game in the country. The event bringing thousands of Alabama State University and Alabama A&M alumni and fans to the Birmingham area. "81 years of a long standing rivalry between two black universities. I mean there's...
birminghamtimes.com
ASU Honey Beez: “Always Imitated, Never Duplicated”
Just when you think you’ve seen it all from the Honey Beez, Alabama State University’s (ASU’s) dance team featuring plus-size students, they’ll come up with an even more amazing way to wow a crowd, said Ruth Anna Williams, creative director for the Honey Beez. And that...
Montgomery, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Montgomery. The Enterprise High School football team will have a game with Robert E. Lee High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00. The Enterprise High School football team will have a game with Robert E. Lee High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
Troy Messenger
Pike County drops heartbreaker to Houston Academy
Bulldog Stadium was rowdy in a playoff atmosphere on Friday night for the Pike County Bulldogs’ (6-3, 5-3) Class 3A, Region 2 clash with the Houston Academy Raiders (10-0, 8-0) to finish off the 2022 regular season. With both Pike County and Houston Academy coming into the game with...
Prattville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Monroe County High School football team will have a game with Prattville Christian Academy on October 28, 2022, 16:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WSFA
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
Andalusia Star News
Local businesses named finalists for Alabama Business of Year
Andalusia’s Town and Country Boutique and Taylor Linen Services have each been named finalists in the Alabama Small Business of the Year Awards. Finalists were selected from nominations made by local Alabama chambers of commerce. Alabama chambers had the opportunity to nominate one member small business for each award category. Awards will be presented in the following categories: emerging business (in business fewer than 5 years), small business 1-10 employees, small business 11-50 employees, or small business 51-100 employees.
Troy Messenger
PCHS releases 2022-2023 basketball schedule
Pike County High School recently released its 2022-2023 boys and girls varsity basketball schedule. The Lady Bulldogs will start off the season with some tournament action in Luverne Nov. 17 through Nov. 19, while the boys travel to Ariton for a tournament Nov. 21 through Nov. 23. The girls will also play in Carroll’s Thanksgiving Tournament Nov. 21 through Nov. 23 in Ozark.
Pike Road, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Booker T. Washington Magnet High School football team will have a game with Pike Road High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
wtvy.com
Dothan board members seeking continued investigation into coach’s conduct
Nick Brooks previews the Chiefs and the Generals ahead of FNF Week 10 GOTN. Dothan City school board members Brenda Guilford and Franklin Jones are holding a press conference on Wednesday regarding the suspension of Dothan Wolves football coach Jed Kennedy. Enterprise Wildcats volleyball on the prowl for a blue...
Wetumpka Herald
Three Wetumpka residents turn 100 years old
Gardens of Wetumpka Assisted Living has three residents turning 100 years old this year — Joan Bromley, Jackie Sumners and Juanita Welker. Bromley’s birthday is Nov. 7, and she said it feels “impossible” to almost be turning 100. Thinking back on her childhood, she said what stands out the most was running away from home when she was around 6 years old.
Troy Messenger
Troy University trail opens Saturday a.m.
Ambassador Girl Scouts of Montgomery Troop 9327 will host a ribbon cutting for the newly revitalized Troy University Trail at the Troy University Arboretum at 10 a.m. Saturday. Following the ribbon cutting, there will be trail walks, nature talks and opportunities to meet the team responsible for the trail’s restoration....
Troy Messenger
Donna Kidd blessed to serve others in need
Donna Kidd could never have imagined that she would walk into a war zone in usually serene Florida. But, that’s where she found herself and what she experienced will not be forgotten. Kidd, the director of the Pike County Salvation Army Service Center in Troy, was more than willing...
Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach
Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
wdhn.com
Local businesses named finalists for state award
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that four Dothan area businesses have been named among the finalists for the Alabama Small Business of the Year Award. Area-One Aviation, LLC- 11-50 Employees. Development Performance Factory- Emerging Business in operation less than five years. Mike Schmitz Automotive...
altoday.com
Hyundai supplier, Mobis, announce new factory bringing 400 jobs to Montgomery
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey joined executives of Hyundai Mobis in the Old House Chambers of the historic Alabama State Capital to announce the company’s plan to build a second manufacturing plant in the Montgomery area. Montgomery Chamber of Commerce Chairman Cedric Campbell said that Mobis plans to invest $205...
wtvy.com
Enterprise @ Lee-Montgomery | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as Enterprise takes on Lee-Montgomery. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Comments / 0