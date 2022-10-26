Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden GophersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Related
numberfire.com
LeBron James (foot) probable for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. James has been probable with foot soreness for every game this season. In 33.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 49.8 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.5 points, 7.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (injury recovery) not listed on 76ers' Saturday injury report
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is set to play Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid missed Friday night's contest due to right knee injury recovery - the team is being cautious with the superstar on back-to-backs. But on Saturday, he does not carry any injury designation. Expect De'Anthony Melton to revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Houston's Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) out on Sunday
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) will not play in Sunday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Gordon will take a break on Sunday after the veteran was ruled out for right groin injury maintenance reasons. Expect Jae'Sean Tate to see more minutes against a Phoenix team ranked fourth in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies starting Tyus Jones for Ja Morant (illness) on Saturday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones (illness) is starting in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jones will make his first start at point guard this season after Ja Morant was ruled out with an illness. In 34.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 35.8 FanDuel points. Jones'...
numberfire.com
Bulls starting Zach LaVine (injury management) for inactive Ayo Dosunmu (back) on Saturday
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (injury management) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. LaVine will make his return after he sat out on Friday night for injury management reasons. In 33.6 expected minutes, our models project LaVine to score 34.4 FanDuel points. LaVine's projection includes 21.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (injury recovery) starting on Saturday, De'Anthony Melton to bench
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (injury recovery) is starting in Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid will make his return after Philadelphia's star center missed Friday's contest for injury recovery reasons. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Embiid to score 51.7 FanDuel points. Embiid's projection includes 28.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Seth Curry (injury recovery) making season debut Saturday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Curry has been out all season to this point due to left ankle injury recovery. However, the team has finally greenlit him to make his 2022/23 debut. Expect the veteran sharpshooter to be eased along.
numberfire.com
Jazz starting Collin Sexton for resting Mike Conley on Saturday
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Sexton will make his first start this season after Mike Conley was rested on Saturday night. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Sexton to score 24.1 FanDuel points. Sexton's projection includes 14.7 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) listed as questionable on Lakers' Sunday injury report
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. After missing one game with back tightness, Davis' status remains in limbo on Sunday. Expect Damian Jones to see a boost in playing time if Davis is inactive against a Denver unit ranked 22nd in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Marcus Morris (personal) will play Sunday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Morris has been sidelined recently due to personal reasons. However, he is now back with the team. And after practicing Saturday, he will be back on the court Sunday afternoon. Expect Terance Mann to revert to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (back) questionable on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. After a five-game absence, Anderson's status remains in question against his former team. Taurean Prince should see a boost in playing time on Sunday if Anderson remains inactive. Anderson's current projection...
numberfire.com
Denver's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) questionable on Sunday
Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. Caldwell-Pope's status against his former team is currently in question after he missed one game with an ankle sprain. Expect Bruce Brown to see more minutes against a Lakers' team ranked second in defensive rating if Caldwell-Pope remains out.
numberfire.com
Kings' Kevin Huerter (shoulder) probable on Saturday
Sacramento Kings shooting guard Kevin Huerter (shoulder) is probable for Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Huerter is dealing with a shoulder injury but is expected to play against the Heat on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 29.2 minutes against Miami. Huerter's Saturday projection includes 12.1 points, 3.3...
numberfire.com
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl coming off Thunders' bench on Saturday night
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks. Robinson-Earl will play with the Thunder's second unit after Aleksej Pokusevski was picked as Saturday's starter. In 21.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Robinson-Earl to produce 7.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
numberfire.com
Indiana's Isaiah Jackson starting for inactive Myles Turner (injury management) on Saturday
Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson is starting in Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Jackson will make his third start this season after Myles Turner was held out for injury management reasons. In 22.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jackson to score 23.7 FanDuel points. Jackson's projection includes 9.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Darius Garland (eye) remains out on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (eye) will not play in Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. Despite participating in a non-contact practice on Saturday, Garland will miss his fifth straight game. Expect Caris LeVert to play an increased offensive role against a New York unit ranked tenth in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies rule out Jake LaRavia (illness) on Saturday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia is inactive for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. LaRavia will not be available after he came down with a non-COVID illness. In a spot against a Pelicans' team allowing a 113.8 defensive rating, John Konchar should see more playing time on Saturday night. Konchar's...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Josh Richardson (back) questionable on Sunday
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Richardson's is currently questionable after experiencing lower back tightness. Expect Blake Wesley to see more playing time against a Minnesota unit ranked fifth in defensive rating if Richardson is out. Richardson's projection...
numberfire.com
Memphis' Ja Morant (illness) doubtful on Saturday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (illness) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Morant is dealing with an illness and is listed as doubtful to face Utah on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.7 minutes against Utah. Morant's current Saturday projection...
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Deandre Ayton (ankle) out at least 1 week
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will miss at least one week with a left ankle sprain. Ayton will sit out at least seven days after Phoenix's star center suffered an ankle sprain on Friday night. Expect Bismack Biyombo and Jock Landale to fill in at the five while Ayton is sidelined.
Comments / 0