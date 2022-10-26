ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

numberfire.com

LeBron James (foot) probable for Lakers on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. James has been probable with foot soreness for every game this season. In 33.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 49.8 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.5 points, 7.4 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Joel Embiid (injury recovery) not listed on 76ers' Saturday injury report

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is set to play Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid missed Friday night's contest due to right knee injury recovery - the team is being cautious with the superstar on back-to-backs. But on Saturday, he does not carry any injury designation. Expect De'Anthony Melton to revert to the bench.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Houston's Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) out on Sunday

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) will not play in Sunday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Gordon will take a break on Sunday after the veteran was ruled out for right groin injury maintenance reasons. Expect Jae'Sean Tate to see more minutes against a Phoenix team ranked fourth in defensive rating.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Grizzlies starting Tyus Jones for Ja Morant (illness) on Saturday

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones (illness) is starting in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jones will make his first start at point guard this season after Ja Morant was ruled out with an illness. In 34.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 35.8 FanDuel points. Jones'...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (injury recovery) starting on Saturday, De'Anthony Melton to bench

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (injury recovery) is starting in Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid will make his return after Philadelphia's star center missed Friday's contest for injury recovery reasons. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Embiid to score 51.7 FanDuel points. Embiid's projection includes 28.0 points,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Seth Curry (injury recovery) making season debut Saturday for Nets

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Curry has been out all season to this point due to left ankle injury recovery. However, the team has finally greenlit him to make his 2022/23 debut. Expect the veteran sharpshooter to be eased along.
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Jazz starting Collin Sexton for resting Mike Conley on Saturday

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Sexton will make his first start this season after Mike Conley was rested on Saturday night. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Sexton to score 24.1 FanDuel points. Sexton's projection includes 14.7 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (back) listed as questionable on Lakers' Sunday injury report

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. After missing one game with back tightness, Davis' status remains in limbo on Sunday. Expect Damian Jones to see a boost in playing time if Davis is inactive against a Denver unit ranked 22nd in defensive rating.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Marcus Morris (personal) will play Sunday for Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Morris has been sidelined recently due to personal reasons. However, he is now back with the team. And after practicing Saturday, he will be back on the court Sunday afternoon. Expect Terance Mann to revert to a bench role.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (back) questionable on Sunday

Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. After a five-game absence, Anderson's status remains in question against his former team. Taurean Prince should see a boost in playing time on Sunday if Anderson remains inactive. Anderson's current projection...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Denver's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) questionable on Sunday

Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. Caldwell-Pope's status against his former team is currently in question after he missed one game with an ankle sprain. Expect Bruce Brown to see more minutes against a Lakers' team ranked second in defensive rating if Caldwell-Pope remains out.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Kings' Kevin Huerter (shoulder) probable on Saturday

Sacramento Kings shooting guard Kevin Huerter (shoulder) is probable for Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Huerter is dealing with a shoulder injury but is expected to play against the Heat on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 29.2 minutes against Miami. Huerter's Saturday projection includes 12.1 points, 3.3...
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl coming off Thunders' bench on Saturday night

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks. Robinson-Earl will play with the Thunder's second unit after Aleksej Pokusevski was picked as Saturday's starter. In 21.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Robinson-Earl to produce 7.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Darius Garland (eye) remains out on Sunday

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (eye) will not play in Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. Despite participating in a non-contact practice on Saturday, Garland will miss his fifth straight game. Expect Caris LeVert to play an increased offensive role against a New York unit ranked tenth in defensive rating.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Grizzlies rule out Jake LaRavia (illness) on Saturday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia is inactive for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. LaRavia will not be available after he came down with a non-COVID illness. In a spot against a Pelicans' team allowing a 113.8 defensive rating, John Konchar should see more playing time on Saturday night. Konchar's...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

San Antonio's Josh Richardson (back) questionable on Sunday

San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Richardson's is currently questionable after experiencing lower back tightness. Expect Blake Wesley to see more playing time against a Minnesota unit ranked fifth in defensive rating if Richardson is out. Richardson's projection...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Memphis' Ja Morant (illness) doubtful on Saturday

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (illness) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Morant is dealing with an illness and is listed as doubtful to face Utah on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.7 minutes against Utah. Morant's current Saturday projection...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Phoenix's Deandre Ayton (ankle) out at least 1 week

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will miss at least one week with a left ankle sprain. Ayton will sit out at least seven days after Phoenix's star center suffered an ankle sprain on Friday night. Expect Bismack Biyombo and Jock Landale to fill in at the five while Ayton is sidelined.
PHOENIX, AZ

