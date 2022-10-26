Call of Duty has teamed up with Burger King locations around the world to promote Modern Warfare 2’s release—and one store in Puerto Rico has gone above and beyond. There are multiple food promotions tied to MW2’s release, including getting in-game extras and XP bonuses for buying Little Caesers, Mountain Dew, and more. The latest promotion is with Burger King/Hungry Jacks that will allow players to buy an MW2 combo meal, which varies depending on the location, to receive an exclusive operator skin. Ordering the meal will guarantee the skin with added extras coming if someone orders the meal more than once. But this deal appears to be locked to locations outside of the U.S. despite the food chain’s popularity. Locations in Spain, France, and others have listed the combo meal but the U.S. has been seemingly left out.

