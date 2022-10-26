Read full article on original website
Despite 00 Nation having 2 Major champions, it’s dumau who fans want to see bring Brazilian Counter-Strike back to the top
After 00 Nation and GODSENT didn’t qualify for the PGL Antwerp Major, the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO event of 2022, the CS:GO scene witnessed one of the biggest shuffles ever made in Brazilian Counter-Strike. Marcelo “coldzera” David and Epitácio “TACO” de Melo, back-to-back Major champions in 2016, reunited under 00...
Gaben finally welcomed fans to The International 2022, but was it too late?
The International is more than a competition for the best Dota 2 teams in the world. It’s also a tradition that unites new and veteran Dota fans. While the matches have been top-notch in TI11, Valve looked like they forgot about some of the finer details, and they’re currently on the rebound to do right by the fans.
‘Me and Gabe are tight’: How 2GD finally made his Dota 2 return at The International 2022
The International 2022 may have started on the wrong foot with low production quality during the first days of the event catching the attention of fans and celebrities alike, but things started to come together with James “2GD” Harding’s unexpected return and some special giveaways. Being responsible...
From Cloud9 to FaZe, here’s every IEM Rio Major CS:GO team ranked
Twenty-four CS:GO teams from all over the world have qualified to play at the IEM Rio Major, the second Valve-sponsored event of the year, including some of the best squads in the scene. The first Major in Brazil is checking all the right boxes. ESL and Valve increased the prize...
The big picture: Pierre Fatumbi Verger shows another side of 1930s black America
This portrait has a conspiratorial intimacy that typifies the French photographer’s nuanced images. The French photographer born Pierre Verger made two tours of the US in the 1930s, crossing the country by train for the magazine Paris-soir, documenting predominantly black communities in Harlem and the south in a time of segregation. The pictures the magazine chose illustrated a series of articles on the hardships of life in the depression-era US, but new studies of Verger’s archive show a greater range of interest in his pictures, many of which celebrated jazz age nightlife and an emergent professional class. The rediscovered images are collected in a new book that offers a nuanced portrait of black America before the war.
Here are all the players competing in the 2022 FNCS Invitational
Fortnite remains one of the most popular live-service games to this day, largely due to the competitive scene. Players from around the world compete with one another to prove who’s the best in each region. Now, the best competitors from across the globe have been invited to compete in the 2022 FNCS Invitational—and Epic Games has finally announced their usernames.
Artist leaks League ‘banger’ and claims it’s an unreleased Worlds song
Each year, Riot Games goes above and beyond to produce a new League of Legends anthem that will echo in our ears for months or years. Since these songs need to be absolute hits, Riot is extremely selective. Although last year’s anthem was “Burn it All Down” by PVRIS, British artist Simon Rosenfeld claims he composed a song called “Heroes” that was supposed to be the Worlds 2021 anthem—and believes it’s a banger.
Let there be light: England’s Anglican cathedrals at dawn
There are few experiences more uplifting and humbling than standing in the nave of a cathedral. With the symmetry of columns soaring into arches, and the fine tracery of windows allowing an ethereal light to enter, the effect – as Goethe once described architecture – is like frozen music. These are spaces filled with centuries of human aspiration after the divine; in them, spiritual yearning is made palpable through stone.
Gumayusi’s revenge tour continues as he sends T1 back to the finals at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Doubters be damned. After spending the majority of the last split on the receiving end of...
Cop27 climate summit: window for avoiding catastrophe is closing fast
It has been an alarming time for climate scientists. One by one, the grim scenarios they had outlined for the near future have been overtaken by events: extreme storms, droughts, floods and ice-sheet collapses whose sudden appearances have outstripped researchers’ worst predictions. Catastrophic climate change is happening more rapidly and with greater intensity than their grimmest warnings, it transpires.
Riot says it was never in contact with musician who claims to have created an alternative League Worlds anthem for 2021
Musical artist Simon Rosenfeld published “Heroes,” a song claimed to be an alternative League of Legends World Championship anthem for the 2021 competition, earlier today. But in an official statement given to Dot Esports, Riot Games denied having any contact with the artist. “We love community creations and...
A Burger King in Puerto Rico goes all out for the launch of Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty has teamed up with Burger King locations around the world to promote Modern Warfare 2’s release—and one store in Puerto Rico has gone above and beyond. There are multiple food promotions tied to MW2’s release, including getting in-game extras and XP bonuses for buying Little Caesers, Mountain Dew, and more. The latest promotion is with Burger King/Hungry Jacks that will allow players to buy an MW2 combo meal, which varies depending on the location, to receive an exclusive operator skin. Ordering the meal will guarantee the skin with added extras coming if someone orders the meal more than once. But this deal appears to be locked to locations outside of the U.S. despite the food chain’s popularity. Locations in Spain, France, and others have listed the combo meal but the U.S. has been seemingly left out.
