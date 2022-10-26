Read full article on original website
Despite 00 Nation having 2 Major champions, it’s dumau who fans want to see bring Brazilian Counter-Strike back to the top
After 00 Nation and GODSENT didn’t qualify for the PGL Antwerp Major, the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO event of 2022, the CS:GO scene witnessed one of the biggest shuffles ever made in Brazilian Counter-Strike. Marcelo “coldzera” David and Epitácio “TACO” de Melo, back-to-back Major champions in 2016, reunited under 00...
Which LCS teams could Doublelift join if he returns to pro play?
The North American League of Legends competitive offseason has only just started, but things are already getting spicy on the rumored roster move front—especially if you’re a fan of the LCS and the league’s old guard of veteran stars. Legendary NA AD carry Doublelift, for example, hasn’t...
Here are all the players competing in the 2022 FNCS Invitational
Fortnite remains one of the most popular live-service games to this day, largely due to the competitive scene. Players from around the world compete with one another to prove who’s the best in each region. Now, the best competitors from across the globe have been invited to compete in the 2022 FNCS Invitational—and Epic Games has finally announced their usernames.
G2 still has VCT Challengers hopes after partnership snub, plans to earn spot in top league
European organization G2 Esports is set to remain in the VALORANT scene despite being denied partnership with developers Riot Games for the Americas international league next year, multiple sources have told Dot Esports. G2 has signed Version1 coach Ian “Immi” Harding to lead the rebuild to compete in the VCT...
Gaben finally welcomed fans to The International 2022, but was it too late?
The International is more than a competition for the best Dota 2 teams in the world. It’s also a tradition that unites new and veteran Dota fans. While the matches have been top-notch in TI11, Valve looked like they forgot about some of the finer details, and they’re currently on the rebound to do right by the fans.
‘Me and Gabe are tight’: How 2GD finally made his Dota 2 return at The International 2022
The International 2022 may have started on the wrong foot with low production quality during the first days of the event catching the attention of fans and celebrities alike, but things started to come together with James “2GD” Harding’s unexpected return and some special giveaways. Being responsible...
Artist leaks League ‘banger’ and claims it’s an unreleased Worlds song
Each year, Riot Games goes above and beyond to produce a new League of Legends anthem that will echo in our ears for months or years. Since these songs need to be absolute hits, Riot is extremely selective. Although last year’s anthem was “Burn it All Down” by PVRIS, British artist Simon Rosenfeld claims he composed a song called “Heroes” that was supposed to be the Worlds 2021 anthem—and believes it’s a banger.
How Catalyst went from a Boreas misfit to a legend of the Apex Games
Tressa Smith, better known as Catalyst, is the next character to join the Apex Legends roster in season 15 when the Apex Games move to the broken moon that she calls home. While her Stories from the Outlands cinematic focused on the complicated friendships of her teenage years, the story of how she grew into the “technowitch” legend of today is far more fragmented in its retelling.
How MTG Arena Brothers’ War Golden packs work
An attempt by Wizards of the Coast to improve the MTG Arena economy will launch with The Brothers’ War, featuring booster packs that contain only Rare and Mythic Rare cards. Starting with the digital launch of The Brothers’ War through MTG Arena on Nov. 15, players will have the potential to increase card collections through Golden booster packs. A preview of these booster packs was first revealed by WotC on Oct. 26, featuring the packs within the Mishra pack bundle. It then dropped on Oct. 27 that these Golden booster packs were also available as a reward upon purchasing 10 The Brothers’ War booster packs from the MTG Arena store.
Dota 2 hits 1 million players for the first time in years, mostly due to TI11’s free Arcanas
The International 2022 finals are here, and Dota 2 is thriving. Ahead of the last day of the competitive season, Valve’s MOBA has broken the one million concurrent player mark for the first time in over three years—mostly on the back of free items. Dota’s player count has...
How progression works in Marvel Snap
Marvel Snap is an online collectible card game developed by Second Dinner that features many Marvel heroes and villains vying for power on a board with three famous locations from the Marvel universes. The developer’s proposal managed to bring a unique experience to card games in many ways. The first...
Carlos Rodríguez promises comeback if he wins Esports Award
Carlos “ocelote” Rodríguez wants to make comeback in esports if he wins at the Esports Awards later this year. The former G2 Esports CEO has been nominated for the Esports Personality of the Year, and on Twitter, he said if he “happens to win this” he “promises a comeback.”
Thunder Awaken loses Darkmago in roster shuffle despite making Dota 2 history at TI11
It appears making Dota 2 history is not enough to keep a team together for more than season, as Thunder Awaken has already lost at least one of its core players that helped the organization set a new South American record at The International 2022. In a post to his...
‘I feel like this is Riot shooting themselves’: LS reacts after popular LFL team fails to join LEC
Over the past few years, French esports organization Karmine Corp has blossomed into the spotlight after its League of Legends division became one of the most popular in Europe. The team was even rumored to be joining the LEC in 2023, but the cards did not manage to fall on their side of the board.
Gumayusi’s revenge tour continues as he sends T1 back to the finals at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Doubters be damned. After spending the majority of the last split on the receiving end of...
Does Modern Warfare 2 have split-screen? | How to play split-screen in MW2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the latest first-person military shooter from the brand that has banked on yearly releases for nearly two decades. Players worldwide have been hopping online or playing on the couch against their friends. However, with many FPS games beginning to move away from the split-screen model, players are curious if Modern Warfare 2 has a split-screen feature.
Endpoint replaces Kjaerbye with young Israeli CS:GO rifler
British organization Endpoint has completed its CS:GO lineup with the addition of unproven Israel rifler Nikita “HeavyGod” Martynenko following the departure of Major champion Markus Kjaerbye earlier this week due to personal issues. HeavyGod previously played for Iron Branch and stood in for Endpoint in recent...
Odoamne will not return to Rogue/KOI’s LEC lineup in 2023, according to report
Rogue top laner Odoamne will not return to the team’s starting League of Legends lineup for the 2023 season, according to a report by Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. Odoamne has served as the top laner for Rogue since 2021 and has led the organization to two consecutive World Championship appearances during his tenure. His contract with the team is set to expire when League free agency opens on Nov. 21. Odoamne, an eight-time LEC All-Pro, is almost certain to have a home in 2023.
These are the best and worst heroes making up the Dota 2 meta at TI11
The first 100 games often decide the Dota 2 meta-game at The International every year. Aside from unique strategies and off-meta picks, few heroes were heavily prioritized by all teams in almost 85 percent of the matches in TI11. There’s also an opposite side of this coin, as a handful of heroes were completely ignored.
Tundra Esports make their own Dota 2 meta and are ready to take TI11
With the TI11 grand finals right around the corner, we have the top four teams going to battle it out for the prestigious Aegis and the right to be called TI champion. So far, every team has been fairly evenly matched, with this year’s tournament throwing a lot of viewer predictions out of the window. When it comes to the current favorite, as time passes, the players and the viewers both are leaning more toward Tundra Esports taking home the big win.
