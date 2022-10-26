Read full article on original website
Related
Top 25 roundup: No. 3 Vols throttle No. 19 Kentucky
Hendon Hooker accounted for four touchdowns Saturday night, Jalin Hyatt set a school record for most receiving touchdowns in a
John Walker, Jaylen Heyward, Spencer Fano, and Rueben Bain in the News
Four-star recruits were on hand this weekend for big games. Read here to see where John Walker, Spencer Fano, and DL Rueben Bain were on Saturday
Photos: Powerhouse Skyview wins third consecutive IHSAA volleyball championship
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - The Skyview Hawks continue to be the premier volleyball program in Idaho. The Hawks won their third consecutive state title, this time in the Class 4A rankings with a four-set victory over Columbia in the championship finals. Skyview won, 25-17, 21-25, 25-17, 25-11 to sweep all ...
Comments / 0