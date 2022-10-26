Read full article on original website
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Golf Digest
Kyrie Irving is now literally begging Ben Simmons, a professional basketball player, to shoot the basketball
Given the year and change Ben Simmons has had, it's almost impossible for him to keep finding new lows. Nevertheless, he persists. On Monday night, Simmons was getting clowned on for fouling out in Memphis, specifically the way he fouled out. Ja Morant, a former top-two draft pick who is actually panning out, brilliantly baited Ben into a sixth foul with some grandmaster-level chess sh-t. As embarrassing as it was, at least we were writing about Simmons actually playing basketball for once. Progress.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Stephen A. Smith Tells The Lakers To Trade LeBron James: "They Might Actually Start Off The Season 0-11."
Stephen A. Smith tells Jeanie Buss to trade LeBron James after ugly start.
Yardbarker
Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."
In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers were faced with overwhelming odds. After going down 3-1 against the 73-9 Warriors, there was a lot of doubt that LeBron and his team would be able to win the series. But after edging out for a close win in Game 5,...
thesource.com
Cam’ron Shoots His Shot At Nia Long, Shares DM He Sent
Many were shocked to hear about Nia Long’s fianceé, Ime Udoka, cheating on her with a female member of the Celtics organization. Many even asked the question “how could you cheat on Nia Long.”. Despite sources close to the family saying that Nia is expected to stay...
Ex-NBA star arrested for domestic violence hours after signing China contract
Former NBA star Eric Bledsoe signed a contract on Wednesday to play professionally in China, but that deal could be in jeopardy after he was arrested just hours later. Bledsoe was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence on Wednesday night, according to a report from TMZ. Police in Lost Hills, Calif., responded to a call at 11:13 p.m. after a woman claimed she had been slapped by her boyfriend.
LeBron James’ Former Teammate Feels Bad For The King: “I Don’t Think He Deserves What He’s Going Through At This Point In His Career.”
Carlos Arroyo reveals he feels bad for LeBron James and says the King deserves better at this stage in his NBA career.
Bill Simmons Thinks Draymond Green And Klay Thompson Are Washed: "You Can't Call Them Stars Anymore Because Stars Are Reliable Every Night..."
Bill Simmons explains what is wrong with the Golden State Warriors.
NBA Fans Slam Kendrick Perkins After He Said Giannis Antetokounmpo Is The Best Player In The World
Kendrick Perkins received some heat for awarding the crown for best player in the world to Giannis Antetokounmpo.
LeBron James' New Shoes are Taking Over the NBA
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James' 20th signature sneaker with Nike is his most popular model yet.
Magic Johnson Says Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole Was Wrong: "He Was Definitely Wrong. You Can Take It As Far As Pushing And Grabbing The Jersey."
Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson shares his true thoughts on the heated fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.
Stephen Curry Fires Back At Charles Barkley For Criticizing Klay Thompson: “Certain Guys Forget What Their Careers Looked Like On The Back End.”
Stephen Curry came in Klay Thompson's defense, firing back at Charles Barkley for saying Klay was 'slipping'.
Lakers Fans Are Excited After Russell Westbrook Reportedly Wants Out Of LA
A recent development had Twitter buzzing when it was reported that the under-fire point guard now wanted to leave the Lakers.
LeBron James Stopped Supporting The Dallas Cowboys After Franchise's Reaction To Kneeling For The National Anthem
LeBron James stopped supporting the Dallas Cowboys after the team threatened to fire players for kneeling during the national anthem.
Charles Barkley Is Offered $10,000 By Shaquille O'Neal To Spell 'Spectacular'
The hoop analyst's effort got the "Inside the NBA" crew cracking up.
BREAKING: Russell Westbrook Has Officially Been Moved To The Bench In Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Lakers are prepared to make a few changes amidst their 0-4 start to the 2022-23 NBA season, one of which is moving nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook to the bench.
Yardbarker
Vince Carter Compares Russell Westbrook's Situation With Lakers To Allen Iverson: "Allen Iverson Did Not Want To Come Off The Bench, And He Could Not Handle Coming Off The Bench."
Ever since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder in the tumultuous summer of 2019, Russell Westbrook had some issues taking on lesser roles wherever he went. After leaving the Thunder, he reunited with James Harden, and that fit wasn't good at all for either player. Following that, he teamed up...
Report: NBA scouts have concerning theory about Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons’ tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has gotten off to a rocky start, and some scouts apparently see some very concerning signs in his play so far. Simmons’ first four games of the season have been noted for a remarkable lack of aggression on the offensive end. The forward has attempted just five field goals per game so far, which is less than his career average of 11.5 attempts per game. Even if he is deferring to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it is a remarkably low total for someone who is ostensibly a core player who is playing 30 minutes per night.
Bruce Brown Fires Back At LeBron James After The King Started Trash-Talking Him: “Your Game Plan Ain’t Working, Sir.”
Bruce Brown had a big comeback after LeBron James started trash-talking him during Nuggets vs. Lakers game.
