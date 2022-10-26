ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Magnolia State Live

One dead in officer-involved shooting Friday night

A man was shot to death in an officer-involved shooting Friday night. WLOX in Biloxi reports that deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a fatal shooting at approximately 5 p.m. near Brad-AI Drive in Vancleave. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said that deputies responded to...
VANCLEAVE, MS
WLOX

Victim identified in Vancleave officer-involved shooting

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - A man was shot to death in Vancleave Friday evening in an incident involving a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy. It happened around 5 p.m. near Brad-AI Drive. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd identified the victim to WLOX Saturday morning as 49-year-old Richard Quave Jr. from...
VANCLEAVE, MS
WDSU

Funeral held for Gulfport teen shot by police

GULFPORT, Miss. — Loved ones and supporters in Mississippi are coming together to remember the life of a 15-year-old who was shot and killed by a Gulfport police officer. Jaheim McMillan died days after he was taken off life support following the Oct. 6 shooting. Police say McMillan was...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

In Their Shoes: Making a difference, saving lives with an AMR paramedic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - They aren’t just a taxi ride to the hospital; paramedics work against the clock to save our lives in critical times. On today’s ‘In Their Shoes,’ we celebrate National First Responders Day with an AMR paramedic who puts his all into the important job. David Slatten has been a paramedic for 23 years, but he still loves his job more than ever.
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Woman found guilty in death of Carl the Rooster

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was found guilty of animal cruelty in the killing of the unofficial mascot of Ocean Springs, Carl the Rooster. The Sun Herald reported Judge Calvin Taylor decided the guilty verdict for Kendra Shaffer after the trial on Wednesday, October 26. Shaffer will be sentenced at a later date. […]
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Human remains found in woods near Camp Shelby

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating after human remains were found in the woods near Camp Shelby on Thursday, October 20. FCSO officials said the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks was responding to a report of illegal game-related activity on the north end boundary line of […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Fatal single car accident in Jackson County

Jackson County traffic deputies are investigating a single car accident that killed a Pike County man Thursday, October 27th. Sheriff Mike Ezell says 28-year-old Randall Dakota Raborn was driving north on Old Biloxi Road in Latimer when he lost control of the car and hit a pine tree. He died on the scene.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Two people escape burning home in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are safe after escaping from a burning home Wednesday afternoon in Gulfport. Just before 2 p.m., Gulfport firefighters arrived at the home on 34th Avenue. Within four minutes of the call, firefighters were dousing the house and bringing the blaze under control. Gulfport Fire...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 W before MS 63 / East Moss Point EX 69

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - All lanes of I-10 westbound at Highway 63 are blocked following an accident involving an 18-wheeler. Delays are expected to last through at least 5:30 p.m. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes if possible and use caution when driving in slick conditions. Visit https://mobile.MDOTtraffic.com/...
MOSS POINT, MS
wxxv25.com

Pascagoula Police searching for man in statutory rape case

Pascagoula Police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a statutory rape case. Police asked the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Travis Rasco. They said the man, 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, drives a 2007 black 2-door Honda Accord with a Mississippi tag of JGK0375. Police...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Jackson County District 4 finding success in trash for fines program

Harrison County leaders celebrated the opening of North Park Estates in Gulfport. It’s an affordable housing community that provides a place to stay for eligible low-income families, the elderly, and those with disabilities. Increasing clouds and breezy Friday; potentially stormy Saturday. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Eric's First Alert...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

WATCH: Gulfport mayor defends chief of police, handling of investigation surrounding officer-involved shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes has now added his voice to the discourse surrounding an officer-involved shooting that left one teenager dead. Hewes took to social media on Tuesday, posting a video statement in which he defends the Chief Adam Cooper and the investigation taking place surrounding the shooting of 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Severe weather damages parts of Jackson County, northern Pass Christian

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, severe weather rained down on several Jackson County towns as well as Pass Christian. At 3:03 p.m. in Gautier, officials received reports of weather damage to Gautier Middle School, which is located at 1920 Graveline Road. The school’s roof, along with several trees in the area, suffered damage.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS

