One dead in officer-involved shooting Friday night
A man was shot to death in an officer-involved shooting Friday night. WLOX in Biloxi reports that deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a fatal shooting at approximately 5 p.m. near Brad-AI Drive in Vancleave. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said that deputies responded to...
WLOX
Victim identified in Vancleave officer-involved shooting
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - A man was shot to death in Vancleave Friday evening in an incident involving a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy. It happened around 5 p.m. near Brad-AI Drive. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd identified the victim to WLOX Saturday morning as 49-year-old Richard Quave Jr. from...
WWL-TV
Family, friends seek answers as 15-year-old killed by Gulfport police laid to rest
GULFPORT, Miss — As family and friends walked into the Lyman Community Center in Gulfport Wednesday, Jayla Agee knew it wasn’t going to be easy. “When I walk in there to see his body, it’s going to hit me hard and I’m not going to be the same,” said Agee as she was preparing to go inside.
WDSU
Funeral held for Gulfport teen shot by police
GULFPORT, Miss. — Loved ones and supporters in Mississippi are coming together to remember the life of a 15-year-old who was shot and killed by a Gulfport police officer. Jaheim McMillan died days after he was taken off life support following the Oct. 6 shooting. Police say McMillan was...
Chickasaw murder suspect family arrested, suspect still on the loose: Mobile Co. Sheriff
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of a suspect in the murder of a Chickasaw man was arrested Wednesday night, according to officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Timmons allegedly shot and killed Triston Bohannon, 25, on Friday, Oct. 21. According to a Facebook post made by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, Timmons’ […]
WLOX
In Their Shoes: Making a difference, saving lives with an AMR paramedic
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - They aren’t just a taxi ride to the hospital; paramedics work against the clock to save our lives in critical times. On today’s ‘In Their Shoes,’ we celebrate National First Responders Day with an AMR paramedic who puts his all into the important job. David Slatten has been a paramedic for 23 years, but he still loves his job more than ever.
Woman found guilty in death of Carl the Rooster
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was found guilty of animal cruelty in the killing of the unofficial mascot of Ocean Springs, Carl the Rooster. The Sun Herald reported Judge Calvin Taylor decided the guilty verdict for Kendra Shaffer after the trial on Wednesday, October 26. Shaffer will be sentenced at a later date. […]
Human remains found in woods near Camp Shelby
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating after human remains were found in the woods near Camp Shelby on Thursday, October 20. FCSO officials said the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks was responding to a report of illegal game-related activity on the north end boundary line of […]
wxxv25.com
Fatal single car accident in Jackson County
Jackson County traffic deputies are investigating a single car accident that killed a Pike County man Thursday, October 27th. Sheriff Mike Ezell says 28-year-old Randall Dakota Raborn was driving north on Old Biloxi Road in Latimer when he lost control of the car and hit a pine tree. He died on the scene.
WLOX
Two people escape burning home in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are safe after escaping from a burning home Wednesday afternoon in Gulfport. Just before 2 p.m., Gulfport firefighters arrived at the home on 34th Avenue. Within four minutes of the call, firefighters were dousing the house and bringing the blaze under control. Gulfport Fire...
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 W before MS 63 / East Moss Point EX 69
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - All lanes of I-10 westbound at Highway 63 are blocked following an accident involving an 18-wheeler. Delays are expected to last through at least 5:30 p.m. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes if possible and use caution when driving in slick conditions. Visit https://mobile.MDOTtraffic.com/...
wxxv25.com
Pascagoula Police searching for man in statutory rape case
Pascagoula Police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a statutory rape case. Police asked the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Travis Rasco. They said the man, 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, drives a 2007 black 2-door Honda Accord with a Mississippi tag of JGK0375. Police...
wxxv25.com
Former corrections official found guilty in death of Ocean Springs mascot, Carl
Kendra Shaffer, a former corrections official from Jones County, was found guilty of animal cruelty in the death of Carl the Rooster in Ocean Springs Municipal Court this afternoon. Shaffer’s attorney said they plan to appeal the verdict. Shaffer was seen on video taking the downtown mascot from his...
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office makes policy changes after fatal shooting
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is making some changes after a man was shot and killed by a deputy in July. The man was killed on Thursday, July 14 in the 300 block of South Chancellor Avenue in Hattiesburg. He was being served with a writ that would commit him […]
Mississippi man faces federal charges after threatening mail carrier with gun
A Mississippi man has been arrested after he reportedly threatened a US postal carrier with a gun. WXXV News 25 in Gulport reports that Rusty S. Holloway of Gulfport has been charged with forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating or interfering with a postal employee. On Oct. 20, 2022, Holloway...
WLOX
Jackson County District 4 finding success in trash for fines program
Harrison County leaders celebrated the opening of North Park Estates in Gulfport. It’s an affordable housing community that provides a place to stay for eligible low-income families, the elderly, and those with disabilities. Increasing clouds and breezy Friday; potentially stormy Saturday. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Eric's First Alert...
WLOX
WATCH: Gulfport mayor defends chief of police, handling of investigation surrounding officer-involved shooting
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes has now added his voice to the discourse surrounding an officer-involved shooting that left one teenager dead. Hewes took to social media on Tuesday, posting a video statement in which he defends the Chief Adam Cooper and the investigation taking place surrounding the shooting of 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan.
WLOX
Severe weather damages parts of Jackson County, northern Pass Christian
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, severe weather rained down on several Jackson County towns as well as Pass Christian. At 3:03 p.m. in Gautier, officials received reports of weather damage to Gautier Middle School, which is located at 1920 Graveline Road. The school’s roof, along with several trees in the area, suffered damage.
WLOX
Carl the Rooster killer found guilty, attorney insists she didn’t do it
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The woman accused of killing Carl the Rooster in Ocean Springs was found guilty of animal cruelty on Wednesday, but her attorney maintains she is innocent. “My client did not kill Carl,” attorney Thomas Alanzo said following the ruling. “My client is a mother of...
WLOX
Owner working to save historic Biloxi home facing “Demolition by Neglect”
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The future is uncertain for one of Biloxi’s oldest homes with a beach view. Neighbors of the property in Edgewater Estates want something done about the house that’s suffered years of neglect while the owner is hopeful the historic home will be saved. The...
