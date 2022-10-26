ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, NC

cbs17

BUSTED: 3 guns, drugs seized in Halifax County, sheriff says

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were arrested Thursday in Roanoke Rapids following a routine traffic stop, deputies said. On Thursday, a deputy with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on the intersection of Zoo and Thelma roads after noticing a vehicle with an expired registration.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

Police arrest men for assault of Beaufort County restaurant owner

AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - The 75-year-old owner of Frank and Shirley’s Restaurant was robbed and assaulted when he showed up to open for business on Monday, October 24th. The restaurant owner was able to describe the men who attacked him with security camera footage and assistance from The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office investigators were able to arrest and charge the men responsible.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Wayne County Sheriff investigating evening homicide

GOLDSBORO N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County deputies say they are investigating a homicide that happened in Goldsboro on Friday night around 10:33 p.m. According to The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about a shooting at 112 Carmel Lane. Police say when they arrived, they found...
GOLDSBORO, NC
wcti12.com

Pamlico County women face charges following armed robbery

ORIENTAL, Pamlico County — Two women are facing charges following an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Oriental. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at approximately 8:04 a.m. Pamlico County communications received a 911 call reporting a armed robbery at Dollar General located at 1403 Broad Street. Authorities...
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two arrested in Edgecombe Co. on drug & gun charges

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested on drug and gun charges after a traffic stop on Friday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were doing a license checkpoint on 64 Alternate West at Harts Mill Run when they searched a black Nissan with Jermaine Hewitt and Jaylem Jones inside.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Women charged in Dollar General hold-up

ORIENTAL, N.C. (WITN) - Two women have been charged with holding up a dollar store Wednesday morning in one Eastern Carolina county. Pamlico County deputies say the Dollar General on Broad Street in Oriental was robbed just after 8:00 a.m. No one was injured after the robber came into the...
ORIENTAL, NC
WITN

Bicyclist killed in Goldsboro accident identified

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police have been able to identify a bicyclist who was struck and killed on an Eastern Carolina street yesterday. Goldsboro police said 55-year-old Gary Edenfield, of Goldsboro, died while riding his bike on East Beech Street shortly before 4:00 p.m. Police said they found the driver...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Persons of interest wanted in assault of Aurora business owner

AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people of interest are wanted by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office after a business owner was robbed and assaulted on Monday. Officials said the incident happened during the early-morning hours at Frank and Shirley’s Restaurant. The owner, a 75-year-old man, was robbed and assaulted as he arrived to open the […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Four men charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Four men in an Eastern Carolina county have been charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction after a traffic stop on Monday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says at about 4 p.m., a State Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on Ellis Road outside of Tarboro. The trooper called for help and Edgecombe County deputies responded.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC

