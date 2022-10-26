Read full article on original website
BUSTED: 3 guns, drugs seized in Halifax County, sheriff says
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were arrested Thursday in Roanoke Rapids following a routine traffic stop, deputies said. On Thursday, a deputy with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on the intersection of Zoo and Thelma roads after noticing a vehicle with an expired registration.
Police arrest men for assault of Beaufort County restaurant owner
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - The 75-year-old owner of Frank and Shirley’s Restaurant was robbed and assaulted when he showed up to open for business on Monday, October 24th. The restaurant owner was able to describe the men who attacked him with security camera footage and assistance from The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office investigators were able to arrest and charge the men responsible.
Wayne County Sheriff investigating evening homicide
GOLDSBORO N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County deputies say they are investigating a homicide that happened in Goldsboro on Friday night around 10:33 p.m. According to The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about a shooting at 112 Carmel Lane. Police say when they arrived, they found...
Man arrested in Nash County for trafficking cocaine while on federal probation, receives $3 million bond: sheriff
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested in Nash County on Thursday for trafficking cocaine while he was on federal probation, according to the county’s sheriff’s office. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Alexis De’Jesus Soler of Florida for supplying kilogram quantities of cocaine into...
Pitt County man sentenced to more than nine years in prison on gun charges
AYDEN, Pitt County — An Ayden man was sentenced to a little more than nine years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Hia-Keem Don'ae Rice pled guilty to the charge on Oct. 12, 2021. Court documents show Greenville Police stopped Rice in a traffic...
Man flips car after leading deputies on 100+ mph chase, Edgecombe County deputies say
BATTLEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County deputies said they arrested a man after he led them on a chase which ended in him flipping his car. The chase started Tuesday after deputies said they stopped a car for speeding on NC 97 near Dunbar Road. As the deputy approach...
20-year-old clerk charged after selling alcohol to driver who later crashed in Johnston County
MIDDLESEX, N.C. — A 20-year-old store clerk has been charged after authorities say they sold alcohol to another 20-year-old who crashed their vehicle and suffered serious injuries. Nashwan Abdulraqeb Ali, 20, from Clayton, was charged with selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years of age. According...
Pamlico County women face charges following armed robbery
ORIENTAL, Pamlico County — Two women are facing charges following an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Oriental. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at approximately 8:04 a.m. Pamlico County communications received a 911 call reporting a armed robbery at Dollar General located at 1403 Broad Street. Authorities...
2 women dead in Edgecombe County crash with 18-wheeler, NCSHP says
Two women are dead after a car crash on Friday involving an 18-wheeler in Edgecombe County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Two arrested in Edgecombe Co. on drug & gun charges
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested on drug and gun charges after a traffic stop on Friday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were doing a license checkpoint on 64 Alternate West at Harts Mill Run when they searched a black Nissan with Jermaine Hewitt and Jaylem Jones inside.
Mobile home erupts in fire, no one injured, cause under investigation
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Emergency responders in Lenoir County responded to a mobile home fire at 5159 Eubanks Road in Kinston Saturday night, Oct. 29, 2022. People were at home at the time of the fire and were able to get out of the mobile home without injuries. The...
Women charged in Dollar General hold-up
ORIENTAL, N.C. (WITN) - Two women have been charged with holding up a dollar store Wednesday morning in one Eastern Carolina county. Pamlico County deputies say the Dollar General on Broad Street in Oriental was robbed just after 8:00 a.m. No one was injured after the robber came into the...
Bicyclist killed in Goldsboro accident identified
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police have been able to identify a bicyclist who was struck and killed on an Eastern Carolina street yesterday. Goldsboro police said 55-year-old Gary Edenfield, of Goldsboro, died while riding his bike on East Beech Street shortly before 4:00 p.m. Police said they found the driver...
Four arrested on weapon of mass destruction charges in North Carolina
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of four North Carolina men on charges of possession of a weapon of mass destruction. On Monday at about 4 p.m., an NC State Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on Ellis Road outside Tarboro. The trooper called for assistance and was […]
Juveniles jumped man legally carrying gun at Food Lion, stole firearm, Zebulon police say
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man had his handgun stolen off of himself after he was jumped in a Zebulon Food Lion parking lot, police said Wednesday night. Police said “someone punched the man in the back and took a handgun, that he was legally carrying in a holster, off of his hip” shortly after 2 p.m. when he and a woman were walking out of the Food Lion.
Persons of interest wanted in assault of Aurora business owner
AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people of interest are wanted by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office after a business owner was robbed and assaulted on Monday. Officials said the incident happened during the early-morning hours at Frank and Shirley’s Restaurant. The owner, a 75-year-old man, was robbed and assaulted as he arrived to open the […]
Four men charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Four men in an Eastern Carolina county have been charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction after a traffic stop on Monday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says at about 4 p.m., a State Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on Ellis Road outside of Tarboro. The trooper called for help and Edgecombe County deputies responded.
Someone bought a $217k-winning lottery ticket at a Wayne County convenience store
Someone walked into a Wayne County convenience store Monday morning, bought a 20X The Cash Fast Play ticket and won $217,058, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
'I saw him breathing': NC woman wants answers after claiming first responders wrongfully declared stepfather dead twice
GREENVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina family is searching for answers after a 62-year-old man who was pronounced dead by first responders was later seen breathing with cardiac activity. Yuwanda Matthewson said she believes first responders could have done more to save her stepfather James Purvis. Purvis was found...
Deer crashes through Rocky Mount school window, euthanized due to injuries
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A deer was euthanized Friday due to injuries it suffered after apparently breaking through a window at Rocky Mount High School. A Rocky Mount Police Department Facebook post included a picture of the deer lying in an office near the broken window, visibly injured and surrounded by shards of glass. […]
