Florida State

Gov. DeSantis doubles down on diss of ’70s and ’80s construction

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to offer post-storm critiques of bygone eras of Florida construction, again condemning builds from the 1970s and ’80s. DeSantis was in Marathon Friday, where he redoubled attacks on how builds from that era held up compared to sturdier stock from other periods. The Governor extolled...
Halloween is brought to you by these Florida lobbyists and political associations

Boys and girls of every age, wouldn’t you like to see something strange? Come with us and you will see this, our town of lobbying. Our apologies to Danny Elfman, but the title track from a movie about two worlds colliding is the perfect fit for our annual rundown of how the men and women working in The Process are helping you enjoy one of the best holidays of the year: Halloween.
Credit union group banks on Jimmy Patronis re-election

'He has shown his ability to keep Florida in a healthy fiscal state.'. Credit unions are backing the re-election of CFO Jimmy Patronis. The League of Southeastern Credit Unions is endorsing Patronis for his second elected term as CFO, lauding him for keeping Florida creditworthy. President Samantha Beeler said the...
Ron DeSantis makes New York pitch for Lee Zeldin

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to boost out-of-state candidates down the stretch, offering 25 minutes of Long Island sound Saturday for Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. DeSantis appears on his way to a decisive win against Charlie Crist next month, offering the confidence to devote time on the penultimate weekend of...
Ashley Moody spotlights Sheriff endorsements in new ad

Florida's Top Cop touts Sheriffs' backing. Attorney General Ashley Moody is spotlighting endorsements from Sheriffs throughout the state in one of her latest ads. Moody’s campaign claims endorsements from 95% of the Sheriffs in the state. The spot, which will be seen across the majority of the state’s media markets, incorporates many names familiar to those who follow state politics.
St. Augustine ranks among top spookiest cities — but not for what you might think

It may come as no surprise that St. Augustine — the oldest living city in the country — is spooky. But a new list from Vivint ranking the spookiest places in America found that the Old City is creepy for a unique reason. The report weighed city rankings by five criteria: ghost sightings, haunted places, supernatural readings, funeral services and haunted house attractions.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Email insights: Florida Democrats claim Ron DeSantis is ‘terrified’ of Donald Trump

Democrats spotlight DeSantis' debate dodge. With less than two weeks until votes are counted, the Florida Democrats have their eye on 2024. A new email from the party Thursday, framed as a reaction to this week’s gubernatorial debate, contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis is “terrified” of former President Donald Trump, amid new suggestions that tensions continue between Trump and his endorsed candidate four years ago.
What Halloween decoration has Florida under its spell?

That high spirits accompany Halloween is no surprise — about 84% of Americans say they are big fans of 'spooky season.'. As Halloween creeps closer, Floridians have been bewitched by one decoration in particular. A recent report from Lombardo Living found that Floridians are under the spell of witches...
